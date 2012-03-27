Happy to listen to you

By Angela Espinoza, Arts Editor

4/5

Swedish band Miike Snow released their sophomore album Happy to You on March 27. It’s been three years since the electropop group’s last release, but the album was definitely worth the wait.

Happy to You features a healthy mix of upbeat music to somewhat darker tones written in the lyrics. Songs like “Devil’s Work” and “God Help This Divorce” attempt to recreate the supposed satanic tampering of a break up and track the leading up to and result of a necessary divorce, all while chipper orchestrations back the tragic tales.

Tracks that could find success as singles include “Bavarian #1 (Say You Will),” which maintains a steady chorus of marching snare drumming, a gentle whistle, a wistful cry of the words, “Say You Will.” “Archipelago” also features a far more radio-friendly pop sound then the rest of the album—piano heavy and all-around fun to sing along to.

The group shares all song writing credits on the album, but what really sells the songs are lead singer Andrew Wyatt’s high and careful vocals. Of course, the other two-thirds of the group, Christian Karlsson and Pontus Winnberg, better known as Bloodshy and Avant, with their long history in pop song writing and producing, certainly earned their overall credit.

Despite the occasional issue of perhaps maintaining to calm a sound throughout the album, Happy to You is nonetheless an excellent listen.