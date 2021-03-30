Illustration by Sonam Kaloti

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

only the pretty pink snatched noses

are allowed to use their voices

to sing about love and lust and being tragic

I could tell you a thing or two about being rich

but you’d have to agree to switch

cause you will never understand

until it comes and takes your hand

hard grip—

down!

dragged to the ground

everything’s moving

and your ears are ringing

are those tears that you’re crying?

why are you lying?

well, I know that you’re trying—

down!

dragged to the ground

everything’s moving

and your ears are ringing

are those tears that you’re crying?

do you feel like you’re dying?

well, I know that you’re trying

but it’s just not enough!