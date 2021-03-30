By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor
only the pretty pink snatched noses
are allowed to use their voices
to sing about love and lust and being tragic
I could tell you a thing or two about being rich
but you’d have to agree to switch
cause you will never understand
until it comes and takes your hand
hard grip—
down!
dragged to the ground
everything’s moving
and your ears are ringing
are those tears that you’re crying?
why are you lying?
well, I know that you’re trying—
down!
dragged to the ground
everything’s moving
and your ears are ringing
are those tears that you’re crying?
do you feel like you’re dying?
well, I know that you’re trying
but it’s just not enough!