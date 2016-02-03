Have fun herding livestock

‘Herding Dog’ video game review
By Lauren Paulsen, Senior Columnist
3/5
Have you ever dreamed of herding sheep or pigs? How about being a dog? In the new game Herding Dog, you can do both!
Herding Dog is a sweet little game on Steam where you can run around as a dog, herding your livestock and protecting them from wild animals. In order to complete each level and progress in the game, you need to finish a mission. They start off fairly easy—the first level is to chase some birds away from the farmer’s seeds—but progressively get more complicated, with goals such as collecting items, avoiding lightning, saving your livestock, and herding that livestock into a pen all in the same level.
This game offers a simple, casual experience that doesn’t become too difficult. I managed to obtain almost all of the achievement badges in the first 20 minutes of play. All you actually need is your mouse to click where you want your dog to go. The game feels very much like it could be a tablet or Android game, as touch screen controls would also be very suitable.
What I liked most about this game is its distinctive art style. Everything is very geometrically shaped, and the colours are bright. It is unique.
Overall, this game is not something I would recommend for a hard-core gamer unless they want something more relaxing. The game is probably more suited for children, who I could definitely see really enjoying this. Herding Dog may be entertaining enough if you want something simple and distracting for a short period of time.
