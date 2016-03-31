Heart, humour, and sex

‘Go Get A Roomie!’ Webcomic Review
By Rebecca Peterson, Staff Writer
If you’re looking for a long-running webcomic about a tight-knit group of friends of all shapes, sizes, and sexualities, look no further than Chloé C.’s Go Get A Roomie!, now in its sixth year of production.
The story revolves around “Roomie,” a self-titled hippie and roamer, who considers herself to be everybody’s roommate (and lover). She moves herself into the apartment of an introverted storyteller named Lillian, who would rather sleep and lucid dream than socialize. Both women have more of an impact on each other than either of them is willing to admit.
Rounding out the cast is an assortment of different full-bodied characters each worthy of their own story arcs and plot lines. From Jo, the long-suffering, ax-wielding bartender, to WOC (Wise Old Crone), who sits in her garden and tells stories, the colourful cast surrounding Roomie’s adventures really adds depth and a sense of wonder to this slice of life comic.
The initial art style of the comic changes to something completely different a little ways in, but stabilizes after that and isn’t largely distracting. Each strip has a classic four-panel set-up with a punchline at the end, but it all ties into a larger story that is both humourous and thought-provoking.
Occasionally, the comic slides into surrealism during one of Lillian’s vivid dreams or stories, gaining a storybook feeling to it until the tale is concluded and the four-panel system falls into place again. Because of this flexibility, the plot and art always feel fresh, never stagnant or recycled. Often in a webcomic with a certain system in place one can fall victim to “Ctrl+Alt+Del” syndrome (see: “Loss.jpeg”), but it’s clear that Chloé goes to great lengths to ensure that her story never falls into a rut.
Go Get A Roomie!’s greatest strength lies in its characters. As a slice-of-life comic, the characters drive the story, and by dedicating time and care to each one, Chloé has given herself a wealth of material to draw from. Anyone looking for LGBTQ representation should absolutely read this comic, as it is very rare to see such a diverse cast that feels so effortlessly real. There are trans characters, polyamorous characters, gay and lesbian characters both young and old, and all written with love and care. The main character, Roomie, is pansexual, and written with so many emotional layers that after six years of comics it seems as though the writer is still nowhere close to unpacking them all.
If you’re looking for more comics with wonderful art, an enchanting and irreverent sense of humour, and a full-bodied cast of largely LGBTQ characters, Go Get A Roomie! is a phenomenal place to start.
Hey there just wanted to give you a brief heads up and
let you know a few of the images aren’t loading properly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the same
results.
We stumbled over here from the different website
and thought I may at the same time check things
out. I love what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to looking over your
internet page yet again.
QT
Hello! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I truly enjoy reading through your posts.
Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that
cover the same topics? Thanks for your time!
Hi there! I simplly would like to give you a big thumbs up for the excellent info you
have got here on this post. I will be coming back tto your blog for
more soon.
Prolonged usse of manufactured testosterone can cause shrinking off testicles, gynecomastia (breast development in men), decreased or increased sex drive,
reduced sperm production, clitoral enlargement,
male pattern baldness, and water retention.
It’s remarkable for me too have a website, which is helpful in support of my experience.
thanks admin
I am regular reader, howw are yyou everybody? This
paragraph psted at this web site is truly nice.
I am extremely impressed together with your writing talents
and also with the format in your blog. Is this a paid subject or
did you modify it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent high quality writing, it’s uncommon to see a great weblog
like this one nowadays..
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your web site provided us with useful info to work on. You have performed an impressive activity and our entire neighborhood can be grateful to you.
Thanks in favor of sharing such a pleasant opinion,
piece of writing is fastidious, thats why i have read it entirely
Hello There. I discovered your blog the usage of msn. This is a
very neatly written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it
and return to read extra of your helpful information. Thanks for the post.
I will certainly return.
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your content seem to
be running off the screen in Chrome. I’m not sure if
this is a format issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to
let you know. The layout look great though! Hope you get the issue resolved soon. Thanks
Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to browse your site on my
iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the info you present here and can’t wait to
take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how fast your
blog loaded on my mobile .. I’m not even using WIFI,
just 3G .. Anyways, wonderful blog!
Wow, incredible weblog structure! How long have you been running a
blpog for? you made running a blog look easy. The entire look of your
site is magnificent, let alone the content![X-N-E-W-L-I-N-S-P-I-N-X]I just
could not go away your web site prior to suggesting that I actually loved the standard
info a person supply in your visitors? Is gonna be again often in order to check up on new posts.
I am not positive where you’re getting your information, however good topic.
I needs to spend a whule studying much more or figuring out more.
Thank you for fantastic info I was searching ffor this info for my mission.
Thanks on your marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it,
you are a great author. I will make sure to bookmark your
blog and may come back later on. I want to
encourage yourself to continue your great posts, have a nice holiday weekend!
FK
Great post however I was wondering if you could
write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit further.
Thank you!
In case you are one of our web site visitors to are based in the UK then we cordially invite you to try our information on the High 10
UK Poker Websites Each website listed in that part of the
location accepts and permits UK gamers and gives loads of UK Poker Tournaments where you cannot solely
win cash prizes but entries into land based tournaments additionally!
Some truly interesting details you have written.Aided me a lot, just
what I was searching for :D.
When the condition is found early, and if it is located only in the prostate gland, treatment of prostate cancer can be
more successful.
I started the RFLP and started having disaster pants” as this group so lovingly calls it.
I had been doing bulletproof coffee already and diet so eating a lot of
fat and doing ok with it. I didnt take the betain HCL because I have
a little acid reflux and had been able to digest fat fine without
it it seemed when drinking and eating bulletproof including brain octane the last couple months.
This site was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve
found something which helped me. Thanks!
Hello, all the time i used to check blog posts here in the early hours in the break of day, since i love to gain knowledge of more and
more.
That is a good tip partficularly to those new to the blogosphere.
Short but very precisse information… Many thanks forr sharing this one.
A must read article!
Spot on with this write-up, I absolutely feel this web site needs much
more attention. I’ll probably be returning to read more,
thanks for the advice!
Great website you have here but I was wondering if
you knew of any message boards that cover thhe same topics discussed in this
article? I’d really like to be a part off group where I can get advice from other experieenced people that share
the same interest. If yyou have any suggestions, please let me know.
Bless you!
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this fantastic blog!
I suppose for now i’ll setttle for bookmarking
and adsing yoyr RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will
talk about this website with mmy Facebook group.
Talk soon!
Se você está tendo desvantagens para dormir, além de uma dor
de estômago, chá de camomila pode ser pontualmente que precisa.
I have been absent for a while, but now I remember whyy I
used to love tgis site. Thank you, I’ll try
annd check back more often. How frequently yyou update your web site?
Ahaa, its good discussion regarding this article at this place
at this weblog, I have read all that, so noww me also commenting here.
The neighborhood SEO companies are able to generate great local market results without massive financial investment.
Simply desire to say yokur article is as surprising.
The clarity in your post is just great and i could assume you aare an expert onn this subject.
Well with your permission allow me to grab your
RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million aand please keewp up the rewarding work.
Hey very nice blog!
I have been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or weblog
posts in this sort of space . Expkoring in Yahoo
I eventually stumbled upon tthis website. Reading this information So i am satisfied to convey that I have a very good uncanny feeling I
found out just what I needed. I such a lot no doubt will make sure to don?t fail too remember this web site and provides it a look on a continuing basis.