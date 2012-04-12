Canucks Corner: defensive doubts

By Josh Martin, Sports Editor
[dropcap]R[/dropcap]oberto Luongo; a superhero by day and a villain at night. It has been a constant rollercoaster ride for the goaltender in the world of media upon his arrival several years ago here in Vancouver. One day he is our “saviour,” the next day he is the reason why we lost the Stanley Cup.
A love-hate relationship has developed over the years between the Olympic medalist and the Vancouver Canucks fans which makes it that much easier to blame everything on him whenever something seems to go awry. But lately, it hasn’t been that way.
He saved the day once again this past weekend in an afternoon game against the Colorado Avalanche where the Canucks simply didn’t deserve to win—a pattern which has manifested and become quite evident in the last couple of outings the Canucks have been a part of. They were sloppy, they gave up quality scoring chances, and they were outshot 46–29.
A defensive nightmare.
However, from an outsider’s point of view it might not seem like a big issue with the fact that the Canucks are still somehow managing to stay in games while getting some quality points. But how much longer will Luongo and Cory Schneider be able to bail the entire team out? How much longer can they handle the heat? Something’s got to give.
Luongo made 44 saves on Saturday afternoon, 40 saves against the Detroit Red Wings last Thursday while backup Schneider made 37 saves on 39 shots against the Chicago Blackhawks last Tuesday night. In the span of those three games the Canucks were outshot 128–87 and yet still won two of them, scoring a total of nine goals while giving up eight.
Now, this raises a few questions.
Should the city of Vancouver really be worried about such a pattern? Or is it just a little bit of a slip up in a long and gruelling 82-game schedule where there are bound to be some bumps and bruises along the way? And how can anyone complain when the Canucks are still finding ways to win games?
[quote style=”boxed”]In the span of those three games the Canucks were outshot 128–87 and yet still won two of them, scoring a total of nine goals while giving up eight.[/quote]
As of right now it isn’t much of a worry, considering that it’s only been three games and a win is a win. Any team will take a sloppy two points over a loss despite giving up 46 shots on goal against the Avalanche. But it does raise a little bit of concern should this three-game bump turn into an ongoing formality nearing the end of the regular season.
So, what’s missing? Is it the absence of the solid top four defenseman that the Canucks need—a position which Christian Ehrhoff filled in so valiantly the last couple of seasons which earned him a huge contract with the Buffalo Sabres this year. Perhaps.
Having such solid goaltending, the Canucks have options if they were to seek out a top four defenseman before the trade deadline on February 27, which seems to be the small gap that is missing to their puzzle. That option unfortunately includes backup goalie Schneider on the market for the best possible deal… That’s exactly what it would have to take for GM Mike Gillis to pull the trigger and make a move.
But then that would leave us with just Luongo as the only choice heading into the post-season… The unmasked hero/villain who’s sticking around for another 11 years, according to his contract agreement. Will the Canucks then have the best possible team for a run at the cup? Or do they already have it?
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about best dating sites. Regards
I was curious if you ever considered changing the structure of your website?
Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect
with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or
2 pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?
Sweet blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News.
Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Many thanks
Great web site. A lot of helpful information here.
I am sending it to several buddies ans also sharing in delicious.
And obviously, thanks for your effort!
Wow, this article is fastidious, my younger sister is analyzing these things, therefore I
am going to convey her.
I believe what you posted made a lot of sense. But, think about
this, what if you wrote a catchier post title? I mean,
I don’t want to tell you how to run your website, but what if you added a headline
that grabbed a person’s attention? I mean The Other Press | Canucks Corner:
defensive doubts is kinda vanilla. You ought to peek at Yahoo’s front page
and see how they create post titles to grab viewers to open the links.
You might add a video or a picture or two to get people excited about what you’ve written. Just my opinion, it would bring your posts a little livelier.
It’s hard to come by experienced people in this particular subject, but you sound like you know what
you’re talking about! Thanks
An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this onto a colleague who was
doing a little homework on this. And he in fact ordered me dinner because I discovered it for him…
lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending some time
to discuss this topic here on your website.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have really
enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to
your rss feed and I hope you write again very soon!
Excellent site. Lots of useful information here. I am sending it to a few friends ans additionally sharing in delicious.
And obviously, thanks on your effort!
Your means of explaining everything in this
post is actually nice, every one can simply be aware of it, Thanks a lot.
I used to be recommended this blog by means of my cousin. I am now not
certain whether or not this publish is written by way of
him as nobody else know such particular about my
trouble. You’re incredible! Thank you!
Hi there this is kind of of off topic but
I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding experience so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience.
Any help would be enormously appreciated!
continuously i used to read smaller articles that also clear their motive,
and that is also happening with this paragraph which I am reading here.
If some one needs expert view on the topic of blogging and
site-building afterward i recommend him/her to visit this weblog, Keep up the good work.
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your post. I like to write a little comment
to support you.
I am really loving the theme/design of your website.
Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility problems?
A small number of my blog readers have complained about my site not operating correctly in Explorer but looks
great in Safari. Do you have any solutions to help fix this problem?
An interesting discussion is worth comment. I think that you ought to write more on this subject, it may not be a taboo matter but generally people don’t
discuss such issues. To the next! Many thanks!!
Its like you learn my thoughts! You seem to
understand so much about this, like you wrote the e-book in it or something.
I believe that you just can do with some percent to drive the message home
a bit, but other than that, that is excellent blog. An excellent read.
I will certainly be back.
It’s actually a cool and useful piece of information. I am satisfied
that you shared this helpful info with us. Please
stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
It’s truly a nice and helpful piece of information. I’m satisfied that you just shared
this useful information with us. Please stay us up to date
like this. Thank you for sharing.
I’ll right away seize your rss as I can’t in finding
your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service.
Do you’ve any? Please allow me understand so that I may just subscribe.
Thanks. mujeres hermosas Cosarmelindo
I do consider all of the ideas you’ve offered in your post.
They’re very convincing and will definitely work.
Nonetheless, the posts are too short for beginners.
Could you please prolong them a little from next time? Thank you for
the post.
Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you happen to
be a great author. I will make certain to bookmark your blog and will come back at some
point. I want to encourage yourself to continue your great work, have a nice holiday weekend!
Can I simply say what a relief to uncover someone that truly knows what they are talking about on the net.
You certainly understand how to bring a problem
to light and make it important. More and more people ought to check this out and understand this side of the story.
I was surprised you are not more popular given that you surely have the
gift.
Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this web site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched everywhere and simply could not come across. What a great web site.
It’s in fact very complex in this busy life to listen news on TV, therefore I simply use internet for
that purpose, and obtain the most up-to-date information.
Hey there! This post could not be written any better! Reading through this post
reminds me of my old room mate! He always kept chatting about this.
I will forward this article to him. Pretty sure he will have a good
read. Many thanks for sharing!
What’s up, this weekend is good for me, because this time i am reading this impressive educational article here
at my house.
This design is steller! You most certainly know how to
keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your
videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well,
almost…HaHa!) Excellent job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
I am really loving the theme/design of your web site.
Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems?
A couple of my blog visitors have complained about my website not operating correctly in Explorer but
looks great in Firefox. Do you have any suggestions to help fix this problem?
Hey there, I think your site might be having browser
compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Chrome, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer,
it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other then that, terrific blog!
Greetings! This is my first comment here so
I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I really enjoy reading through your blog posts.
Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that deal
with the same topics? Thanks for your time! Gamefly 3 month free trial
My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on various
websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform.
I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it?
Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated! Gamefly 3 month free trial
Hi there, I enjoy reading through your post. I wanted to write a
little comment to support you.
First of all I want to say superb blog! I had a quick question in which I’d like
to ask if you don’t mind. I was curious to find out how you
center yourself and clear your thoughts
prior to writing. I have had a difficult time clearing my mind in getting my thoughts out.
I do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like the
first 10 to 15 minutes are generally wasted simply just trying to figure out
how to begin. Any recommendations or tips? Cheers!
Saved as a favorite, I like your web site!
creditos rapidos y faciles
Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more
than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and everything.
But imagine if you added some great images or video clips to give your posts
more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and video clips, this
website could definitely be one of the best in its field.
Good blog!
Wow, incredible weblog structure! How lengthy have you been blogging for?
you make blogging glance easy. The full glance of your website is fantastic, as well as the content material!