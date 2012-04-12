Canucks Corner: defensive doubts

By Josh Martin, Sports Editor

[dropcap]R[/dropcap]oberto Luongo; a superhero by day and a villain at night. It has been a constant rollercoaster ride for the goaltender in the world of media upon his arrival several years ago here in Vancouver. One day he is our “saviour,” the next day he is the reason why we lost the Stanley Cup.

A love-hate relationship has developed over the years between the Olympic medalist and the Vancouver Canucks fans which makes it that much easier to blame everything on him whenever something seems to go awry. But lately, it hasn’t been that way.

He saved the day once again this past weekend in an afternoon game against the Colorado Avalanche where the Canucks simply didn’t deserve to win—a pattern which has manifested and become quite evident in the last couple of outings the Canucks have been a part of. They were sloppy, they gave up quality scoring chances, and they were outshot 46–29.

A defensive nightmare.

However, from an outsider’s point of view it might not seem like a big issue with the fact that the Canucks are still somehow managing to stay in games while getting some quality points. But how much longer will Luongo and Cory Schneider be able to bail the entire team out? How much longer can they handle the heat? Something’s got to give.

Luongo made 44 saves on Saturday afternoon, 40 saves against the Detroit Red Wings last Thursday while backup Schneider made 37 saves on 39 shots against the Chicago Blackhawks last Tuesday night. In the span of those three games the Canucks were outshot 128–87 and yet still won two of them, scoring a total of nine goals while giving up eight.

Now, this raises a few questions.

Should the city of Vancouver really be worried about such a pattern? Or is it just a little bit of a slip up in a long and gruelling 82-game schedule where there are bound to be some bumps and bruises along the way? And how can anyone complain when the Canucks are still finding ways to win games?

As of right now it isn’t much of a worry, considering that it’s only been three games and a win is a win. Any team will take a sloppy two points over a loss despite giving up 46 shots on goal against the Avalanche. But it does raise a little bit of concern should this three-game bump turn into an ongoing formality nearing the end of the regular season.

So, what’s missing? Is it the absence of the solid top four defenseman that the Canucks need—a position which Christian Ehrhoff filled in so valiantly the last couple of seasons which earned him a huge contract with the Buffalo Sabres this year. Perhaps.

Having such solid goaltending, the Canucks have options if they were to seek out a top four defenseman before the trade deadline on February 27, which seems to be the small gap that is missing to their puzzle. That option unfortunately includes backup goalie Schneider on the market for the best possible deal… That’s exactly what it would have to take for GM Mike Gillis to pull the trigger and make a move.

But then that would leave us with just Luongo as the only choice heading into the post-season… The unmasked hero/villain who’s sticking around for another 11 years, according to his contract agreement. Will the Canucks then have the best possible team for a run at the cup? Or do they already have it?



