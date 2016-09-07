Hillary Clinton is not the devil

Debunking myths about the next president

By Cazzy Lewchuk, Interim Opinions Editor

Hillary Clinton—she’s been the First Lady, Senator, Secretary of State, and now, she is almost certain to become the next President of the United States. It has been one crazy election, with media sensationalism and events that seem too outrageous to be real. It’s no secret Clinton has been working towards becoming president for a long time—and her power has made her one of the most divisive public figures in the world.

Many, myself included, were counting on Bernie Sanders to win the nomination. He was the progressive, genuine, revolutionary candidate: someone who shunned the money and elitism in politics, working outside of the corrupt system. Clinton represented what seemed to be the opposite: Someone who worked with the elite to gain power, whether through elaborate international arms deals, or her $200,000 speeches to Wall Street.

Clinton has decades of political experience at every level of government, and being married to a U.S. Governor turned P.O.T.U.S., allowed her to naturally observe some deeply intimate sections of the job. Clinton took a prominent role in her husband’s administration, and many argue they could have been considered co-presidents at times. And yet, we didn’t all die in a nuclear war! Amazing!

Clinton went on to two popular terms as a Senator from New York, and after failing to become president in 2008, she became Secretary of State, fourth in command and in charge of foreign policy. Like her actions or not, Clinton has detailed and experienced knowledge of the inner workings of presidency; one could argue she’s one of the most qualified candidates to date.

Some are angered by Clinton’s seemingly cold demeanor, lack of press conferences, or real personality. To those who are fed up with modern politics, she represents all of the uncaring, soulless actions of spineless political leaders. But really, Clinton’s image has been carefully constructed after decades of learning what works and what doesn’t. She may not be the most charismatic leader around—but she may be one of the most capable.

Clinton has the full support from everyone in her party in her bid for the presidency. President Obama supports and trusts her, and has entrusted her with a high-ranking cabinet position for years, despite their former rivalry in 2008. Progressive senator Elizabeth Warren trusts her. Millions of American voters trust her, and will again in November. Even Bernie Sanders endorses her.

Those who don’t care for Clinton—such as the Republican party—point to her personal email scandal as living proof that she is unqualified and 100 per cent corrupt. Said email scandal was thoroughly investigated by the FBI, and she was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. The scandal is tiny compared to the many others engaged in by politicians and wannabe politicians alike, and does not change her track record at all. (Did I mention her role in running the Clinton Foundation, a charity that improves the lives of millions worldwide? But hey, Hillary is totally out to kill us all.)

Clinton’s opponent/challenger to the White House has zero political experience. To list his many other shortcomings/racist tendencies/alarming actions that disqualify him would take an entire other article to lay out. But this isn’t about why Clinton is more qualified than her opponent—this is about Clinton being a solid choice, regardless of what kind of fascist she’s running against.

Clinton’s not perfect, but she’s extremely competent, and her heart is in the right place. It could be that I’m totally wrong and Hillary Clinton will go down in history as one of the most corrupt and bloodthirsty presidents of all time, but I’d be willing to bet against it.