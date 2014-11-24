Historian petitions to add women to Canadian currency

Merna Forster calls on the Bank of Canada to offer equal representation
By Angela Espinoza, News Editor
In July 2013, an online petition started by author and historian Merna Forster sought support to add representations of Canadian women to Canadian currency. As of November 2014, the Change.org petition has collected over 50,000 signatures.
“Our banknotes currently honour four male, white, Prime Ministers and the Queen [Elizabeth II],” said Forster. “No real female historical figures from Canada appear on the bills—on the front or the back.”
The petition began in response to the removal of the “Famous Five” women’s rights activists and feminist Thérèse Casgrain from the $50 Canadian bill, first printed in 2004. The new polymer $50 bill released last year replaced the image of the Famous Five with an icebreaker ship.
“Did no one responsible for planning and approving the new polymers notice that not a single bill celebrated the contributions of the female half of our [Canadian] population…?
“Canada boasts of being a world leader in the promotion and protection of women’s rights and gender equality.
“If we really want to be a world leader in promoting gender equality, the federal government and its various agencies and organizations—such as the Bank of Canada—should act accordingly.”
In a similar situation in July 2013, the UK fought to keep the image of Elizabeth Fry on the £5 banknote last year with a signature signed by 35,000. While Fry’s image, the only other notable image of a UK woman besides Queen Elizabeth II featured on pound bills, is to be replaced with Winston Churchill in 2016, the Bank of England has agreed to place Jane Austen on the £10 banknote in 2017 (replacing Charles Darwin) following the petition.
“Who and what is celebrated on our banknotes matters, as it reflects what we consider important in our culture and history and who we consider worthy of honouring for achievement,” said Forster. “Women are not absent from the list of notable worthies in Canada, just notably absent or under-represented in many of the images that surround us and which contribute to our view of the world and our potential role in it. Banknotes that belong to all Canadians should depict a wider range of Canadians, of both genders as well as various ethnic origins.”
Columbia, Peru, Japan, Turkey, Mexico, and South Korea were a few countries Forster named that carried images of culturally iconic women on their currencies, and noted Australia specifically. “Four out of five polymers in Australia celebrate a notable Australian man on one side, and a notable Australian woman on the other,” said Forster.
“Gender equality is important and needs to be supported. Studies show that a root cause of violence against women is inequality, a lack of respect for women.
“We need to value women more, to value their achievements in the past and in the present. Students can play an important role by standing up to show they recognize and support the amazing women in Canadian history, as well as women who are working to contribute to society today.”
A website (womenonbanknotes.ca) launched by Forster allows visitors to add images of Canadian women to Canadian banknotes, which can then be shared around online. Forster invites students to try out and pass along their suggestions for who they feel should grace our currency.
“I am not lobbying for any specific women from Canadian history to be featured on our bills,” said Forster, “but my two books provide many possibilities.”
Forster describes herself as an “accidental activist,” and is the executive director of the Great Unsolved Mysteries in Canadian History Project at the University of Victoria. “I am passionate about developing greater awareness of women in Canadian history, and trying to ensure that our amazing Canadian heroines are recognized and celebrated,” said Forster.
Forster has been researching historical Canadian women for over a decade, publishing her first book, 100 Canadian Heroines: Famous and Forgotten Faces, in 2004. A second volume titled 100 More Canadian Heroines was released in 2011.
For more information, go to goo.gl/MW1PrQ. You can visit Forster’s website at heroines.ca to learn more about historical and iconic Canadian women.
Why users still make use of to read news papers when in this
technological globe everything is existing on net?
You are so awesome! I do not think I’ve read through anything like this
before. So great to find somebody with original thoughts on this subject matter.
Really.. many thanks for starting this up. This site is something that’s needed on the web,
someone with some originality!
I am really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog.
Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one these days.
This design is steller! You obviously know how to keep a reader entertained.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my
own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job. I really loved
what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
Interesting styled door panels and passenger side seats
fold down to fit a mountain bike. Pickup trucks have long passed
the point where hauling capacity and horsepower are the only things that matter.
In non-cruise mode, the transmission and the exhaust brake deliver the correct amount of
braking to assist in vehicle control, regardless of vehicle load.
each time i used to read smaller articles or reviews that also clear
their motive, and that is also happening with this piece of
writing which I am reading at this place.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so
much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other
than that, this is wonderful blog. An excellent read. I will certainly be back.
Bramah manufactures locks for domestic and commercial
use. In addition, you might need to have an electronic key replaced and a locksmith can also perform
this service. In certain emergency situations, the availability of an expert locksmith in Delta BC is really helpful
for the users.
Bramah manufactures locks for domestic and commercial use.
In addition, you might need to have an electronic key replaced and a locksmith can also perform this service.
Services include lock changes, lock change, lock replacement, lock
rekeying, security safes, grilles and gates and gates.
I have been exploring for a bit for any high quality
articles or blog posts on this kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this site.
Reading this information So i am satisfied to express
that I have an incredibly good uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed.
I so much definitely will make certain to do not disregard
this web site and provides it a look regularly.
You want to study information from if that was impress, but knew that it was not permitted
Can I just say what a comfort to find an individual who actually knows what they are
talking about on the internet. You actually realize how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
A lot more people must look at this and understand this side of the story.
I was surprised that you are not more popular because you
surely have the gift.
Magnificent site. Plenty of useful information here.
I am sending it to several pals ans additionally sharing in delicious.
And obviously, thanks in your effort!
It’s an awesome paragraph designed for all of
the internet people; they are going to obtain advantage from using it I am certain.
One assignment would gain this choice the smartest plug I earn ever made in my life next to the highly first time I asked that nanny to let me brush her hair and here is that chronicle
excellent submit, very informative. I wonder why the opposite
specialists of this sector do not understand this.
You should continue your writing. I am confident, you’ve
a great readers’ base already!
Excellent way of telling, and fastidious piece of writing to obtain facts about my presentation subject matter, which i am going to convey in university.
Greetings from California! I’m bored to tears at work so
I decided to check out your website on my iphone during lunch break.
I really like the knowledge you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI,
just 3G .. Anyways, excellent blog!
Many thanks for sharing. I am fascinated with your website.
I’ll post this to my facebook wall.
I do trust all of the concepts you’ve shown in your post.
They are actually convincing and can definitely work.
Thanks for the post.
Hi there Dear, are you truly visiting this web site on a regular basis, if so afterward you will without doubt take
good knowledge.
Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thank you, However I am encountering
difficulties with your RSS. I don’t understand the reason why I am unable to join it.
Is there anybody having similar RSS problems?
Anybody who knows the solution will you kindly respond?
Thanx!!
Thanks for sharing such a good thinking, piece of writing
is good, thats why i have read it entirely
I have learn some just right stuff here. Definitely worth
bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much effort you place to create
the sort of magnificent informative site.
Great I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your site.
I didn’t have problems navigating throughas well as related info ended up being truly accessible.
I appreciate you for sharing that terrific written content on your website.
I ran into it on google. I will be likely to check back again once you publish even more aricles.
Fantastic items from you, man. I’ve consider your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely fantastic.
I actually like what you have acquired right here, certainly like what you are stating
and the best way during which you are saying it. You are making it enjoyable and you
still take care of to keep it wise. I can not wait to
read much more from you. That is actually a great site.
You must partake in a contest for amongst the most effective blogs on the web.
I will suggest this web site!
I have been reading out a lot of your articles and i can claim pretty
nice stuff. I will ensure to bookmark your blog.
I’m glad to become a visitor in this amazing site, thanks for this excellent info!
En esta página vas a poder descargar más veintinueve libros gratis.
Lo bueno de la página es podemos segmentar y filtrar realmente bien los
e-books, tanto por temática como por idioma.
I really enjoy your work , Fantastic post.
This is my very first time to visit here. I found so
many enjoyable stuff in your blog, specifically in its
discussion. I guess I am not the only one having all the
entertainment here! Keep up the outstanding work.
Fantastic post. Didn’t know this, thank you for letting me know.
Terrific post,you have stated some great details, I too think
this is a very wonderful website.
Truly fantastic information can be found on this web blog.
Hi there! Excellent post! Please do tell us when I will see a a different incredible
post!