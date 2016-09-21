Honours even at Lillooet Park

Women’s soccer draw even with Blues
By Davie Wong, Sports Editor
For some teams, an extended break can be a bit of a trap. While the rest is nice, the lack of competition may dull a team or slow their momentum. For the Royals, that was their biggest fear coming into Sunday. However, unlike last week, the schedule was on their side this time.
Their opponent, the Capilano Blues, had a tough week going into their bout against the Royals on Sunday. An away game against the VIU Mariners ensured the team was tired and a bit worn out when they came home on Sunday. The Mariners did the due diligence and put the Blues through the bells and whistles during their game. It took an exceptional Blues’ effort to even bring the game to a tie. So going into Sunday, it was safe to say that the Royals had a bit of an edge. Nonetheless, it was always going to be a heavyweight tilt when the two teams finally met up of on the field.
The game started off as advertised. The two wills of the team clashed on the field and in air. The battle looked like a perfect equilibrium as every Royals possession and chance was matched by a Blues run and chance. Neither team could find a leg up on the other in the first half of play.
However, that momentum changed right out of the door after the halftime break. Royals striker Mikayla Hamilton slotted in a wonderful shot that gave the Royals the lead. But the Blues also came out of the gate swinging. Much to the disdain of the Royals, not more than three minutes after they seized the lead, the Blues came storming back and equalized that game.
The action was constant after that mark. Shots from both teams tested their respective goalkeepers and very close chances flew just a little wide. At the end of 90, the 2 goals that started the half would end up being the only ones to end up in the net.
Although a tie is surely not what Chris Laxton was looking for when he and his team ventured up to Lillooet Field, it’s a result that they won’t have a bitter time taking. The result puts them right up there in the standing, at five points with one win, one loss and two ties. To be precise, the team sits at third in the standings, with one point separating them from the Blues, who sit just above them. The VIU Mariners sit below them at fourth with four ties in four matches.
Excellent post. I am experiencing many of these issues as well..
If you wish for to improve your familiarity simply keep visiting this
web page and be updated with the most recent information posted here.
Good site you’ve got here.. It’s hard to find excellent writing
like yours these days. I honestly appreciate people like you!
Take care!! Gamefly 3 month free trial
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for plenty
of fish dating site of free dating
Excellent post however I was wanting to know if you could write
a litte more on this subject? I’d be very grateful
if you could elaborate a little bit more. Cheers!
Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just
your articles? I mean, what you say is important and everything.
Nevertheless imagine if you added some great graphics or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excellent but with pics and video
clips, this website could undeniably be one of the most beneficial in its field.
Wonderful blog!
I am really happy to glance at this website posts which includes tons
of helpful data, thanks for providing such data.
Its not my first time to go to see this site, i am visiting this site dailly and get good data from here all the time.
It’s difficult to find well-informed people for this subject,
but you seem like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks