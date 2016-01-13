Hot dog varieties

Where to get your dog around the Lower Mainland

By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist

The hot dog is one of everyone’s favourite foods. It is juicy and moist and you can find it in your local supermarket and in stadiums and arenas in the Lower Mainland. But what is the best hot dog? I went around the Lower Mainland to find out which hot dogs are juicy and have a lot of flavour. For this experiment, the store bought hot dogs are put in Wonder Hot Dog Buns and all of them have ketchup on top of them.

Schneider’s Wieners: The local Canadian company’s hot dogs are high quality and locally made. They have a chicken taste and they are very moist. Although they are not very juicy, the ketchup puts more flavour in it. It is very chewy and the hot dog bun makes it chewier. If you like a moist hot dog that does not have a lot of flavour, this is the hot dog to get.

Maple Leaf Wieners: These hot dogs are very delicious. The product looks like what a hot dog should be. It has a lot of flavour because it is very juicy and it is soft, and the hot dog fits well in the hot dog bun. These hot dogs taste very great and you will eat a lot of them.

Fletcher’s Wieners: This company not only makes bacon, but also hot dogs! These hot dogs are very big and they are the size of a sausage. It has a hickory smoke taste which means that it tastes like it was barbequed. You may have to open your mouth very wide to eat this hot dog.

Capilano Stadium Concession Stand Hot Dog: This hot dog is one of the best hot dogs in the Lower Mainland. The juicy taste of it is very rich, and you can watch it rolling in the concession stand’s display when it is being made. The hot dog bun is very spongy and it complements the taste of the hot dog. When you eat it with a soda, you have all the things you need for a baseball game.

Pacific Coliseum Concession Stand Hot Dog: The good old hockey game is even better with this hot dog. It is all beef and it tastes very delicious. The hot dog is a bit greasy and it is very chewy. If you get a hot dog at the concession stand, you increase the chances of the Vancouver Canucks winning a game!