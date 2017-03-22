How to take great nudes

A guide to looking—and feeling—good naked

By Jessica Berget, Staff Writer

Everybody deserves to feel good naked, no matter your weight, height, gender, race, age, or any of the other socially constructed concepts that are attributed to beauty standards. Nudes are fun and sexy, and there’s no better way to boost your confidence than taking pictures of your stunning self as naked as the day you were born, whether they’re for your own amusement or you’re consentually sending them to a partner. For those days you’re really feeling yourself and just want to capture the hot babe you are, here are some tips on how to take some bomb nudes.

Lighting is essential: It is the make or break factor of a quality nude, so make sure you have good lighting. Bad lighting adds unnecessary dimensions and shadows to your face and body, so try to use as much natural lighting as possible. Snap some pictures near a window to make use of the daylight shining through. If you do not have good lighting available, or you are taking your photos late at night (as many do) take your photos in a well-lit room or make the most out of your nudes by angling your body and your camera to make the shadows work in your favour.

Angles matter: The right angle can make a world of a difference, so play around with different positions and angles with your body and camera. The classic mirror nude is always an easy go-to for me. If you are having trouble deciding on a pose, try the contrapposto pose. In art-related terms, this means positioning your body so that your full weight is focused on one leg and the other is relaxed. This pose makes it so your hips and shoulders rest on opposite angles, giving a slight s-curve to your body, making you look like the work of art you are.

Location, location, location: Nothing kills the vibe in a good nude more than a messy room or an un-flushed toilet in the background, so be aware of your surroundings. Also, don’t limit your nudes to your bedroom or bathroom. If you’re really feeling awesome that day, snap some pictures while you’re out, perhaps in a dressing room, or a restaurant bathroom. There’s never a bad time to take a good nude.

Add an accessory: Including something like a necklace, cute underwear, or a shirt being pulled up can add a sexier, more personable element to your nude. Spraying yourself with some water can also add a nice sheen to your body.

You should feel great no matter what, because you’re a hot babe with a hot body that you have every right to enjoy and share with the world—or keep all to yourself. Either way, feel great while you’re letting it all hang out.