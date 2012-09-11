Humorous Hymn

Gravity (as written by someone who is trying be hip)
What is gravity, dawg?
it’s the thing that keeps down.
gravity is the Man who is invisible.
Now electromagnetic forces,
those keep us floating in the air.
they want every single thing to free
pencils, pens, humans, elephants
anything you can name.
Electromagnetic forces make us cats
float through the cosmic spectrum like, whoa.
now isn’t that radical, dudes?
But gravity is not all that bad.
without gravity, we would
have fallen through the ground
and been iced by the Earth’s molten core.
You dig, soul brother?
Peace out and remember:
Make love, not war.
