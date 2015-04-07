Iconic animals in Amelia Douglas Gallery’s latest exhibit

Exploring the human-animal connection through mixed media art
By Cheryl Minns, Arts Editor
Icons: Sacred and Profane is the latest collection of mixed media artwork to fill the Amelia Douglas Gallery, arriving April 16. Mixing animals with cultural, religious, and biological imagery, artists Elizabeth Carefoot and Deborah Putman explore the connection that people have with animals in their works for the exhibit.
Carefoot’s works in Icons include paintings of animals in place of saints and angels in traditional imagery, as well as small shrines.
“I grew up with Russian icons. For this show, I wanted to poke gentle fun at this very traditional and stiff art form by combining animal heads with saintly gestures and robes,” she wrote to the Other Press.
“I wish these depictions to be a gateway to allow the viewer to think more deeply on the roles of animals in our lives—how we treat them and how they would treat us if we truly loved and understood them,” she explained in her artist statement.
One of her art shrines is a soft sculpture of her daughter’s cat, Frankie, framed by medieval architecture and roses. The art piece began as an experiment in creating an icon in a soft sculpture.
“My creative process stems directly from play. I play intuitively, never make elaborate plans or sketches, but simply gather materials together that might or might not work and take my inspiration from these,” Carefoot wrote.
Putman’s works for Icons include two series of artwork, ‘Totems” and “Generation DNA,” which feature animals, plants, people, DNA strands, and more.
“Creatures both domestic and wild, daemons and dream animals, populate the show revealing historical evolution both personally and collectively,” Putman wrote. “Themes include the Beauty in the natural world, its necessity and losses, as well as scientific play with DNA and GMOs (genetically modified foods) and potential results.”
The exhibit opens on April 16 with an opening reception in the gallery from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
“I look forward to chatting with guests who attend the exhibition opening,” Putman wrote. “It is a wonderful opportunity to share my works at the college gallery juxtaposed with Elizabeth Carefoot’s works.”
There will also be an artist’s talk in the gallery on May 21 at 7:30 p.m., which members of the community are welcome to attend.
“I love showing and talking to the students at Douglas College,” Carefoot wrote. “The gallery staff, students, and faculty are very welcoming.”
For more information on these artists, check out their official websites at DeborahPutman.com and ElizabethCarefoot.com. Icons: Sacred and Profane will run from April 16 to June 6 at the Amelia Douglas Gallery on the fourth floor of the Douglas College New Westminster campus.
Aw, this was a very nice post. Spending some time and actual
effort to produce a top notch article… but what can I say… I hesitate a lot and don’t manage to get nearly anything done.
Hi would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a
hard time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs
and I’m looking for something unique. P.S Apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!wholesale basketball
jerseys from China
Hi thеre јust ѡanted tо giive уоu a quick heads սρ.
The text in y᧐ur post ѕeem tߋ be runnbing offf the screen іn Opera.
Ι’m not sᥙrе if this is a format issue or sоmething to dօ
with web browser compatibility Ƅut I fihured І’d post to let you know.
The design and style lolok ցreat though! Hopee ʏou gｅt tһe
issue fixed ѕoon. Many thɑnks
I constantly emailed this webpage post page to all my friends,
since if like to read it then my friends will too.
My spouse and I stumbled over here by a different website and thought
I may as well check things out. I like what I see so
now i’m following you. Look forward to looking over your web page again.
Despite the millions of dollars and the police and the private security protecting them from the paparazzi,
and each guest personally welcomed by the marriage planner himself with the help of an undisclosed security code,
an ingenuous person still got in and took snaps. Faux Suede is
easy to clean to keep your bag fresh. Well, to get that answer, I
have put together some facts about 5 celebrities whose obsession with dieting signed their death warrant or how
they suffered from life threatening ailments.
Bless you for this content I look forward to join with
your efforts
Wow, wonderful weblog structure! How long have you ever been blogging for?
you make running a blog glance easy. The full glance of your website
is fantastic, as well as the content!
Someone necessarily help to make critically articles I
might state. This is the very first time I frequented your web page and up to now?
I surprised with the research you made to make this actual post amazing.
Wonderful activity!
Indsæcapital t boks mediterranean sea dine bedømmelser gå noise hjemmeside.
At jeg beds� havde glemt mit kodeord, var selvforskyldt.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog
and was wondering what all is required to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours
would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100% sure.
Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Cheers
If you are going for most excellent contents like myself, just go to see this website daily since it presents
quality contents, thanks
Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thanks, However I am encountering issues
with your RSS. I don’t understand the reason why I can’t join it.
Is there anybody else getting similar RSS issues? Anyone that knows the answer
can you kindly respond? Thanks!!
I’m extremely impressed with your writing talents
and also with the layout in your weblog. Is this a paid subject matter or did
you customize it yourself? Either way stay up the
excellent high quality writing, it is uncommon to peer a nice weblog like this one today..
magnificent issues altogether, you simply received a emblem new
reader. What could you recommend about your put
up that you made some days in the past? Any certain?
Howdy! Would you mind if I share your blog with my twitter group?
There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate
your content. Please let me know. Thank you
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It if truth be
told was a entertainment account it. Glance advanced to
far added agreeable from you! By the way, how could we keep up a correspondence?
I simply could not go away your website before suggesting that I actually loved the usual information an individual supply to
your guests? Is gonna be again frequently to check up on new posts
hi!,I like your writing very so much! share we communicate extra about your article on AOL?
I need an expert on this space to unravel my problem. Maybe that’s you!
Having a look forward to peer you.
Wow, this article is pleasant, my sister is analyzing
these kinds of things, therefore I am going to
let know her.
Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before
but after looking at many of the articles I realized it’s new to
me. Anyhow, I’m certainly happy I discovered it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking
back often!
Thanks for this great website. I am trying to read even more articles.
Many thanks again!
Some patients snore simply because they are overweight.
Plenty of patients snore just because they happen to be overweight.
Niestety, ten produkt nie jest aktualnie dostępny.
Click here00 to view each of our BALLOON INFLATION GRAPH AND
OR CHART.
Keep on working, great job!
A fascinating discussion is definitely worth comment.
I think that you should publish more about this
subject matter, it might not be a taboo subject but usually folks don’t talk about such issues.
To the next! Best wishes!!
Hi therｅ! This post could not be written much better!
Going through this рost reminds me of mу previous roommate!
Hе continually kept preaching about thiѕ. I am goіng to send this post to him.
Pretty sure he will һɑve a vеry gοod read.
Thank you for sharing!
Paper shredder manufacturers & suppliers, china paper.
It’s not my first time to pay a visit this website, i am browsing this website dailly and get pleasant
facts from here every day.
Hmm it seems like your blog ate my first comment (it was extremely
long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted
and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything.
Do you have any tips for beginner blog writers?
I’d really appreciate it.
Hi there, yes this post is really fastidious and I have learned lot of things from it on the topic of blogging.
thanks.
It really is extremely scary.. most of the islands are dark so it
really is a really, quite frightening,” he mentioned