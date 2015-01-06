Posted on by

I’d take that class!

Humour_drunk Dining

College courses that should be things

By Allie Davison, Columnist

Sick of taking real(ly boring) classes every semester? We explore the courses that we’d actually like to take. Douglas College—take note!

The Art of Drunk Dining 203:

Course Code: NOMNOM 0105

Faculty: Drunk Sciences

Department: Arts

Credits: 2.0

Learning Format: Classroom—Held in the New Westminster campus lower level café.

Typically Offered: Lunch time!

Course Overview: The five Ws of drunk dining like a professional

Course Content: Learn the difficult process of choosing the most delicious—yet most effective in not making you throw up—dining choices while you are intoxicated.

Course Objectives: We will taste test some of the most popular drunk food selections. We will also cover which drunk dining venues to avoid, and which ones to check out. Also, learn when during your drunken night is the best time to indulge your drunk food fantasies (e.g. macaroni and Nutella), and when it’s time to say no to the food and go directly to bed.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

