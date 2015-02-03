Posted on by

I’d take that class!

Via thinkstock

College courses that should be things

By Allie Davison, Columnist

Sick of taking real(ly boring) classes every semester? We explore the courses that we’d actually like to take. Douglas College—take note!

The One-Night-Stand Walk of Shame 0301:

Course Code: SEX 0301

Faculty: Health Sciences

Department: Sex Culture

Credits: 8.0

Learning Format: Full-time, Classroom

Typically Offered: All semesters, early morning. Stop in on the way home from that booty call!

Course Overview: An overview of the Walk of Shame.

Course Content: The history of the Walk of Shame, Tips & Tricks to execute the perfect walk.

Course Objectives: In this third-level course, we will cover the ins and outs of the Walk of Shame. Check your morals at the door, and take a seat in this interactive class to learn the famous “Hug & Roll” getaway technique, how to spruce yourself up in a jiffy so no one will know your Shame but you, and just where the Walk of Shame term came from.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

422 comments on “I’d take that class!

