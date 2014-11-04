I’d take that class!

College courses that should be things
By Allie Davison, Columnist
Sick of taking real(ly boring) classes every semester? We explore the courses that we’d actually like to take. Douglas College—take note!
Excuses, excuses 1010:
The art of getting out of shit you don’t want to do
Course Code: SNEAKY 1010
Faculty: Humanities & Social Sciences
Department: Pseudo-Sociology
Credits: 8.0
Learning Format: Twitter
Typically Offered: Constantly, but only in the evening
Course Overview: Learn to weave a tangled web of lies that only you can navigate.
Course Content: Daily tweets with great ideas for foolproof reasons not to do anything you don’t feel like. Example: “Sorry, I can’t write my essay by the due date because I traded my ability to type with a witch for the ability to play sick beats on the ukulele.”
Course Objectives: By the end of the semester you’ll even be able to get out of this class (but, like, why would you want to?).
I’ve been surfing on-line greater than three hours today,
but I by no means discovered any interesting article like
yours. It is beautiful value sufficient for me. In my
view, if all webmasters and bloggers made just right content material as you probably
did, the internet might be a lot more helpful than ever
before.
Does your blog use a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail.
I’ve got a bit of recommendations for the blog you
may well be enthusiastic about hearing. In any event, great
website and i also anticipate seeing it grow with time.