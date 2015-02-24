Posted on by

I’m a motherfuckin’ Munster

Tess Munster, a.k.a. Tess Holliday. Via blogspot.com

Appearance and physicality are central aspects of fashion. All you have to do is look at the relative uniformity of the modelling world to know that. Few models challenge the standard slender, tall figures that dominate runways and fashion spreads—”plus-size” models tend to be anyone between a size six and size 14. One model, Tess Munster (a.k.a. Tess Holliday), has started a movement both in fashion and on social media, as a 5’5”, size 22 model now signed to Milk Model Management. Her campaign to #EffYourBeautyStandards has inspired women of all sizes to challenge the status quo, but many people have spoken out against Munster’s “unhealthy” size, asserting that she encourages women to be obese.

Essentially, Munster’s rise to fame has instigated some grade-A fat-shaming.

It’s infuriating, this widespread shrugging at how unrealistic and unhealthy the extremely skinny bodies which make up the fashion world are. Many have chosen to cherry pick Munster’s body as particularly unhealthy, largely due to society’s judgement of full-figured frames—body-shaming isn’t just prevalent in the fashion world. Although Munster’s body has presented a battle ground for this debate on health (and prejudice), being underweight can affect your health as well. The UK’s National Health Service reports issues like anaemia and osteoporosis, as well as a weakened immune system.

Some of the practices which are often behind the bodies in fashion—including anorexia and bulimia nervosa—are also extremely detrimental. Potential problems like heart failure (due to lowered heart rate and blood pressure, and possible “irregular heartbeats”) and severe dehydration are associated with anorexia; heart failure, dehydration, potential for gastric or esophageal rupture, tooth decay, ulcers, and pancreatitis are associated with bulimia nervosa, according to the National Eating Disorders Association.

Of course there can also be health issues with being overweight—no one is pretending that there aren’t. Nonetheless, judging one body type based on its associated health issues while ignoring the health issues of other body types is biased; it feeds into the prevalent problem of body-shaming. Pretending that Munster’s image will encourage young women to be obese also ignores that women are killing themselves to be skinny.

The fact is, Munster isn’t encouraging people to be obese—and it’s ludicrous to suggest that she is. Munster represents loving yourself as you are, and realizing that your weight doesn’t determine your beauty or your value as a person, with statements like, “I hope this makes you realize that it’s okay to be yourself, even if you happen to exist in a fat body.”

Clearly this is an important message, with Munster touting almost 500,000 followers on Instagram, and 100,000 followers on the EffYourBeautyStandards account that she launched. The widespread support for Munster and her campaign might emerge from the fact that women tend to look more like her than they do a Victoria’s Secret model: TakePart.com reports on a study from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention  (CDC) which demonstrated that “the average waist size for an American woman is 37.8 inches. And a full 64 per cent of ladies have waists larger than 34.6 inches, which puts them into what the CDC calls an ‘abdominal obesity’ zone.”

Tess Munster is absolutely gorgeous—that’s why she’s a model. More than that though, she’s a beacon of positivity and a healthy body image, in an industry that is constantly telling people “You aren’t good enough.” Rather than trying to tear Munster down for representing the majority of women’s body types, it makes far more sense to extend her message of positivity to all bodies.

