I’m a motherfuckin’ Munster

Appearance and physicality are central aspects of fashion. All you have to do is look at the relative uniformity of the modelling world to know that. Few models challenge the standard slender, tall figures that dominate runways and fashion spreads—”plus-size” models tend to be anyone between a size six and size 14. One model, Tess Munster (a.k.a. Tess Holliday), has started a movement both in fashion and on social media, as a 5’5”, size 22 model now signed to Milk Model Management. Her campaign to #EffYourBeautyStandards has inspired women of all sizes to challenge the status quo, but many people have spoken out against Munster’s “unhealthy” size, asserting that she encourages women to be obese.
Essentially, Munster’s rise to fame has instigated some grade-A fat-shaming.
It’s infuriating, this widespread shrugging at how unrealistic and unhealthy the extremely skinny bodies which make up the fashion world are. Many have chosen to cherry pick Munster’s body as particularly unhealthy, largely due to society’s judgement of full-figured frames—body-shaming isn’t just prevalent in the fashion world. Although Munster’s body has presented a battle ground for this debate on health (and prejudice), being underweight can affect your health as well. The UK’s National Health Service reports issues like anaemia and osteoporosis, as well as a weakened immune system.
Some of the practices which are often behind the bodies in fashion—including anorexia and bulimia nervosa—are also extremely detrimental. Potential problems like heart failure (due to lowered heart rate and blood pressure, and possible “irregular heartbeats”) and severe dehydration are associated with anorexia; heart failure, dehydration, potential for gastric or esophageal rupture, tooth decay, ulcers, and pancreatitis are associated with bulimia nervosa, according to the National Eating Disorders Association.
Of course there can also be health issues with being overweight—no one is pretending that there aren’t. Nonetheless, judging one body type based on its associated health issues while ignoring the health issues of other body types is biased; it feeds into the prevalent problem of body-shaming. Pretending that Munster’s image will encourage young women to be obese also ignores that women are killing themselves to be skinny.
The fact is, Munster isn’t encouraging people to be obese—and it’s ludicrous to suggest that she is. Munster represents loving yourself as you are, and realizing that your weight doesn’t determine your beauty or your value as a person, with statements like, “I hope this makes you realize that it’s okay to be yourself, even if you happen to exist in a fat body.”
Clearly this is an important message, with Munster touting almost 500,000 followers on Instagram, and 100,000 followers on the EffYourBeautyStandards account that she launched. The widespread support for Munster and her campaign might emerge from the fact that women tend to look more like her than they do a Victoria’s Secret model: TakePart.com reports on a study from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which demonstrated that “the average waist size for an American woman is 37.8 inches. And a full 64 per cent of ladies have waists larger than 34.6 inches, which puts them into what the CDC calls an ‘abdominal obesity’ zone.”
Tess Munster is absolutely gorgeous—that’s why she’s a model. More than that though, she’s a beacon of positivity and a healthy body image, in an industry that is constantly telling people “You aren’t good enough.” Rather than trying to tear Munster down for representing the majority of women’s body types, it makes far more sense to extend her message of positivity to all bodies.
Hello gorgeous,
Natalie Serafini
Ahaa, its good discussion concerning this piece of writing here at this web site, I have read all that, so
now me also commenting at this place.
It’s remarkable designed for me to have a web site, which is
helpful designed for my knowledge. thanks admin
Do you have a spam issue on this blog; I
also am a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; we have developed some nice
methods and we are looking to swap methods with others,
be sure to shoot me an email if interested.
Because the admin of this site is working, no uncertainty very quickly
it will be well-known, due to its quality contents.
Every weekend i used to visit this web site, because i wish for enjoyment, as this this web
site conations truly fastidious funny information too.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this
increase.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that, this is excellent blog.
A great read. I will certainly be back.
This design is spectacular! You certainly know how to keep a reader entertained.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my
own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job.
I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
The initial unlock is free, and will grant three modules:
Hacking Capture, Capture 1, and Camera Domination. It defiantly can not be the addition to carry on the succession the long anticipated
fourth supplement by several of the followers, however after watching
the demo and signing up for the beta version I apprehend it will not be long
before this game is one of the largest hits in the gaming world.
Many PSP fans claim it is a very valuable deal because
it can save your time, save your money, provide your with a safe download,
and give you a greater download speed.
Excellent write-up. I certainly appreciate this website.
Thanks!
Communicate with other people – Online gaming will allow people to interact while playing, assisting people to maintain great relationships by communicating with family and
friends all around the world. You just can’t image and calculate
the wide-spread realm of online games, unless and until you play it.
His articles enlightens the readers with a quick sneak peak into the latest
and unique virtual games, his reviews are popular among the gaming
industry.
I believe that is one of the such a lot vital information for me.
And i’m happy reading your article. But want to
remark on some common things, The site taste is great, the articles is truly great :
D. Just right activity, cheers
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on instacart promo
code. Regards
Dead written subject material, thanks for information.
Awesome things here. I am very glad to look your article.
Thank you so much and I’m looking forward to touch you.
Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
Can I simply just say what a relief to find someone who really knows what they are
discussing over the internet. You certainly understand how to bring an issue to
light and make it important. More and more people have
to check this out and understand this side of
your story. I was surprised that you aren’t more popular since
you certainly have the gift.
It is also referred to as Non Insulin Dependent Diabetes Mellitus, shortly referred to as NIDDM.
Do exercises you love it – There is no reason in exercising you hate.
Men with minimal gynecomastia should come back to vigorous physical
exercise about a couple weeks postoperatively, while those
undergoing more extensive procedures must wait up to four weeks.
Howdy I am so delighted I found your blog, I really found you by
mistake, while I was browsing on Aol for something else, Anyhow
I am here now and would just like to say thank you for a marvelous post and
a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t
have time to browse it all at the minute but I have
book-marked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I
will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the awesome work.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically
tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with
something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new
updates.
We stumbled over here different page and thought I may as well check things out.
I like what I see so now i am following you.
Look forward to going over your web page yet again.
voyance gratuite alsace avis voyance finistere la voyance au maroc voyance nancy 54 voyance dimanche matin voyance gratuite
quebec voyance etude couple gratuite voyance serieuse gratuite sans
attente allo marcus voyance renee voyance caen voyance precise
date ma boule de voyance app store comment faire la voyance sur photo voyance wengo maat voyance chemin de vie
3 association contre la voyance gaya voyance
bandol clara maya voyance medeline voyance planning voyance
gitane gratuite par mail dominique voyance
bastia voyance tours 37000 voyance oracle ge ma chaine voyance
claude alexis voyance en ligne gratuite sans attente avis yamma voyance qualite seance de
voyance gratuite voyance par tel sans cb salon voyance la rochelle pure voyance gratuite par mail salon voyance quimper 2015 voyance youtube
voyance et tarot gratuit mille et une voyance beur tv iza voyance numero de chance
voyance gratuite chat sans inscription voyance gratuite par chat
serieuse katleen voyance privee horoscope mensuel temporel voyance voyance gratuite horoscope tarot voyance par chat gratuit en belgique katia
vanaka voyance planning gratuit audiotel voyance pau 64000 voyance divinatoire oui ou
non elyna voyance comment faire la voyance en islam voyance pendule tele voyance
ideal voyance natasha voyance belfort montbeliard
astrologie horaire en ligne medaille signe astrologique
signe astrologique lion ascendant signe astrologique pour le 4 mai astrologie soleil maison 3 astrologie diabolique homme sagittaire
signe zodiaque mois de mars signe astrologique poisson homme
en amour pendentif signe astrologique poisson astrologie noire signe zodiaque ascendant
calcul l astrologie indienne signe zodiaque 15 janvier signe zodiaque novembre decembre profil astrologique scorpion signe astrologique
du 21 juin 2017 signe astrologique 19 decembre astrologie
indienne gratuite astrologie scorpion elle 26 mars signe astrologique astrologie zwillinge eigenschaften scorpion astrologie
ascendant balance date astrologie chinoise astrologie femme verseau homme lion signe astrologique 28 decembre quel signe astrologique
pour le 20 mars signes astrologique chinois 2017 27 mars signe astrologique previsions
astrologiques poissons 2017 signe astrologique taureaux compatibilite amoureuse astrologique
lesbienne nouveau signe astrologique nasa signification des signes astrologiques scorpion 12
signes du zodiaque dates compatibilite signes astrologiques scorpion poisson astrologie signe astrologique taureau signification quel est le signe le plus sensuel du zodiaque trouver signe astrologique
ascendant astrologie signe date signe zodiaque coq definition ascendant astrologie apprendre l’astrologie chinoise signe zodiaque 4
juin signe du zodiaque chinois tigre astrologie octobre calculer son signe astrologique egyptien astrologie sexo cancer astrologie gemeaux septembre
2017 astrologie scorpion ascendant sagittaire
Wohh exactly what I was searching for, appreciate it for putting
up.
Hi there Dear, are you truly visiting this site regularly, if so afterward you will
absolutely obtain pleasant experience.
Hey! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you
know how to make your site mobile friendly? My weblog looks weird when viewing
from my apple iphone. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might
be able to resolve this problem. If you have any suggestions,
please share. With thanks!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this
board and I in finding It really useful & it helped
me out a lot. I’m hoping to provide one thing back and help others like you aided me.
Incredible! This blog looks exactly like my old one!
It’s on a entirely different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and
design. Outstanding choice of colors!
It’s going to be end of mine day, but before ending I am reading this
wonderful article to increase my knowledge.
Great article, exactly what I wanted to find.
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of
your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you
hire out a designer to create your theme? Exceptional work!
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This piece
of writing posted at this website is truly good.
Due to this fact, mobihack assures you we do not steal your password and different account’s info.
I really like it when individuals get together and share views.
Great blog, stick with it!
Comprehensive Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in Fresno.
signification tarot le diable tarot voyancelle tirage tarot
amour gratuit homme tirage du tarot en ligne
tarot passeur divitarot 2015 interpretation carte tarot tirage en croix avenir divinatoire tarot tarot gitane tirage gratuit interpretation tarot avec tirage gratuit tirage tarot marseille gratuit philippe logiciel
tarot divinatoire gratuit en ligne interpretation tarot marseille tirage en croix voyance et tarot gratuit jouer au tarot jouer tarot
a 5 voyance en ligne tarot gratuit avenir par le tarot gratuit fal tarot persian tarot en live karine amoureux tarot tirage tarot
amour gratuit 2016 lisa lambert tarot voyance tarot gratuite amour tirage tarot journee apprendre tirage
tarot belline voyance carte tarot tarot amour arabe carte tarot marseille interpretation tarots marseille tirage tarot astrowi
tarot lambert tarot futur amoureux oracle ou
tarot tirage tarot ange amour carte tarot en ligne gratuit signification carte diable tarot
marseille carte tarot voyance gratuite tarot gratuit 2010 tarot gratuit reponse immediate carte du tarot le jugement tarot divinatoire amour gratuit serieux jeux tarot
ipad gratuit tarot direct osho zen tarot ziehen carte l’hermite tarot marseille livre
tarot divinatoire tirage tarot oui ou non moina mathers tarot tirage du tarot gratuit marseille
Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up fast! What web host are you using?
Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
U4 Spider-Man: HomecomingFull.Film.Download – Imgur.
Amazing blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring writers?
I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or
go for a paid option? There are so many options
out there that I’m completely overwhelmed .. Any tips?
Appreciate it!
Read very well I just passed this to a colleague who has done a little research on that.
And he just bought me lunch because I found it for him, smiled to me, said new, thank you for lunch!
Good blog you have here.. It’s hard to find high quality writing
like yours nowadays. I seriously appreciate people like you!
Take care!!
I think this is among the most important info for me.
And i’m glad reading your article. But should remark on some
general things, The web site style is perfect, the articles is really great :
D. Good job, cheers
Good repliｅs in return оf this qսestion ԝitһ genuine arguments and describing everything conceгning that.
Heⅼⅼo tһere! Thiѕ iss kind of off topic Ƅut I need sоme guidance from an established blog.
Is it very hɑrd to ѕet up үouг own blog? Ӏ’m
not veгy techincal but I can figure tһings out pretty
quick. Ι’m thinking abоut mɑking mmy own but I’m not sure wherｅ tо start.
Ɗo yoս have аny ρoints or suggestions?
Ꭲhank you
Grｅetings! Ι knoѡ tһis is kinda offf topic Ƅut
Ӏ wɑs wondering if yоu kneԝ where I couⅼd fіnd a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform ɑs youгs and I’m havіng proЬlems findding one?
Ꭲhanks а lot!
Hey very interesting blog!
It’s awesome in support of me to have a website, which is good in favor of my experience.
thanks admin
My partner and I stumbled over here by a different web page and thought I may as well check things out.
I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to exploring your web page yet again.
It is not my first time to pay a visit this web site, i am browsing this site dailly and obtain fastidious facts from here every day.
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your website offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done
an impressive job and our entire community will be grateful to
you.
This page certainly has all the information I wanted about this
subject and didn’t know who to ask.