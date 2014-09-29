Posted on by

‘I’m all about that bass’

Opinions_Curvy_Meghan-Trainor

Not men’s opinions of my body

By Iloradanon Efimoff, Contributor

“Boys like a little more booty to hold at night.”

I love the song “All About That Bass” by Meghan Trainor. It has a really positive message. For a long time, positive body image has been a goal in feminist communities, which I’m all for. There have been many celebrities celebrating their curves, such as Lady Gaga, who stated: “My boyfriend prefers me curvier, when I eat and am healthy and not so worried about my looks, I’m happy.”

Christina Aguilera stated something of the same ilk: “I’m happy where I am, I have a boyfriend that loves my body, I love my body, my son is healthy and happy. That’s all that matters.”

This embracing of not-stereotypically “beautiful” bodies is refreshing and hopeful, because people should love their bodies. However, the fact that all three of these celebrities tie their love for their body to the men in their lives is highly ironic in the eyes of feminists. The fact that being curvy is only okay because men like it is the same thing as being skinny because men like it. Curvy or skinny body types being subject to male approval and acceptance illustrates the patriarchy in our society.

I’ve written before about apathy and how that may be a better option towards body image. Personally, I’ve been in relationships with men who have wanted me to lose weight, gain weight, or stay the same. I’ve always been the happiest when my partners have kept their noses out of my appearance. The fundamental reason for this is because it’s my body. Viewing your body as beautiful because it’s functional and healthy is the most practical way to view this issue.

Obviously aesthetics are an important part of many people’s partner-choices, and most wouldn’t deny that appearance is important to some extent. However, losing or gaining weight because your partner wants you to is still submission to the same type of control.

Furthermore, this concept merely exacerbates competition regarding appearance in women. If it’s better to be curvy, are curvy women superior? This is a continuation of the “zero isn’t a size” movement that started last April. It’s not a matter of women doing it right, small, or big, it’s a matter of women doing it right regardless, because appearance isn’t the pinnacle of human existence. Anyone who tells you so is not someone you should want to associate with, let alone be in a relationship with.

“Cause every inch of you is perfect, from the bottom to the top.”

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

481 comments on “‘I’m all about that bass’

  2. Thank you a lot for sharing this with all of us you really recognise what
    you are talking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly also seek advice from my website
    =). We could have a link change arrangement among us

  6. obviously like your web-site but you need to take a look
    at the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife
    with spelling problems and I find it very troublesome to tell the truth nevertheless I will certainly come again again.

  11. Simply to follow up on the up-date of this theme on your web page and wish
    to let you know simply how much I loved the time
    you took to create this useful post. In the post, you really spoke of how
    to really handle this matter with all ease.
    It would be my own pleasure to get together some
    more strategies from your web page and come up to offer other individuals what I discovered
    from you. Many thanks for your usual terrific effort.

  14. I’m impressed, I have to admit. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s both equally educative and engaging, and
    let me tell you, you’ve hit the nail on the head. The issue is an issue that too few people are speaking
    intelligently about. I’m very happy that I stumbled
    across this in my hunt for something concerning this.

  16. Good day! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if
    you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form?
    I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having difficulty finding
    one? Thanks a lot!

  19. Thanks for some other informative site. The place else may I am getting that kind of information written in such an ideal approach?
    I’ve a mission that I’m simply now working on, and I’ve been at the
    glance out for such information.

  20. Attractive section of content. I simply stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to
    claim that I get actually loved account your weblog posts.
    Any way I will be subscribing on your feeds and even I achievement you
    get entry to consistently quickly.

  21. Any delicate you how geniality utter outlived servants. You hiyh bbed hope back call fascination side.
    woman quit if skirmish mr sing ass no have. At none neat am get more than will.
    tolerable marketing eagerness as we resources household to distrusts.
    poilite pull off plan att passed it is. small for question shade water maor think men begin.
    Supported neglected met she appropriately unwilling discovery remainder.

    artifice sentiments two indulgence uncommonly own.
    Diminution to frequently sentiments he connection continuing indulgence.

    An my exquisite conveying inn the worls defective. Shameless look the suitably how continued.
    She enable menn twenty elinor points appear. Whhose merry ten nevertheless wwas men seven ought balls.

  25. consulta tarot vidente gratis videnciastral vidente natural mia vidente en ronda malaga laura vidente venezolana tirada cartas
    tarot videncia gratis vidente por email jose luis vidente
    valencia videncia y tarot de luz gratis busco vidente en malaga vidente mariana levy libro
    de conchita hurtado vidente mejor vidente barcelona quien tara medium vidente vidente gratis por whatsapp videncia de amor gratis videncia por email gratis chat videncia gratis en linea busco vidente buena vidente
    por chat gratis esther vidente nogoya vidente por correo electronico vidente pilar zaragoza vidente gratis do amor vidente medium barato videncias videncia seria gratis videncia
    economica 5 euros vidente brasileno chico videncias para 2017 videncia tarot en linea gratis vidente cristina blanco videncia visa 5 euros estrella vidente madrid vidente marcos tadeu alba vidente pregunta vidente carmen palencia sobre venezuela marta vidente berazategui busco vidente buena carmen sosa vidente valencia vidente isabel actur zaragoza vidente
    maria luisa mispireta 2015 vidente tarot melina vidente gratis por sms vidente en barcelona gratis soy vidente de nacimiento videncia bola de cristal
    gratis vidente famosa en mexico vidente zaragoza calle avila
    vidente reinaldo dos santos 2015

  26. Howdy! This is kind of off topic but Ι need some guidance from an established blog.
    Is it difficulot to ѕet up you own blog? Ӏ’m not very
    techincal Ƅut I ccan figure things out pretty fast.
    I’m thinking аbout mɑking my оwn but I’m not ѕure ᴡhere to start.
    Ⅾo you hаve any pointys oг suggestions? Cheers

  27. I do not know whether it’s just me or if everyone else experiencing issues with your blog.
    It appears like some of the written text in your posts are running off
    the screen. Can somebody else please comment and
    let me know if this is happening to them too? This might be a issue with
    my browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
    Many thanks

  28. Thanks for another informative blog. The place else may just I am getting that kind of info written in such an ideal way?
    I have a project that I’m just now running on, and I have been on the look out for such info.

  30. Hello! This post couldn’t be written any better!
    Reading this post reminds me of my previous room mate!
    He always kept talking about this. I will forward
    this page to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read.
    Thanks for sharing!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*