‘I’m all about that bass’

Not men’s opinions of my body

By Iloradanon Efimoff, Contributor

“Boys like a little more booty to hold at night.”

I love the song “All About That Bass” by Meghan Trainor. It has a really positive message. For a long time, positive body image has been a goal in feminist communities, which I’m all for. There have been many celebrities celebrating their curves, such as Lady Gaga, who stated: “My boyfriend prefers me curvier, when I eat and am healthy and not so worried about my looks, I’m happy.”

Christina Aguilera stated something of the same ilk: “I’m happy where I am, I have a boyfriend that loves my body, I love my body, my son is healthy and happy. That’s all that matters.”

This embracing of not-stereotypically “beautiful” bodies is refreshing and hopeful, because people should love their bodies. However, the fact that all three of these celebrities tie their love for their body to the men in their lives is highly ironic in the eyes of feminists. The fact that being curvy is only okay because men like it is the same thing as being skinny because men like it. Curvy or skinny body types being subject to male approval and acceptance illustrates the patriarchy in our society.

I’ve written before about apathy and how that may be a better option towards body image. Personally, I’ve been in relationships with men who have wanted me to lose weight, gain weight, or stay the same. I’ve always been the happiest when my partners have kept their noses out of my appearance. The fundamental reason for this is because it’s my body. Viewing your body as beautiful because it’s functional and healthy is the most practical way to view this issue.

Obviously aesthetics are an important part of many people’s partner-choices, and most wouldn’t deny that appearance is important to some extent. However, losing or gaining weight because your partner wants you to is still submission to the same type of control.

Furthermore, this concept merely exacerbates competition regarding appearance in women. If it’s better to be curvy, are curvy women superior? This is a continuation of the “zero isn’t a size” movement that started last April. It’s not a matter of women doing it right, small, or big, it’s a matter of women doing it right regardless, because appearance isn’t the pinnacle of human existence. Anyone who tells you so is not someone you should want to associate with, let alone be in a relationship with.

“Cause every inch of you is perfect, from the bottom to the top.”