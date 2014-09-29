‘I’m all about that bass’

Not men’s opinions of my body
By Iloradanon Efimoff, Contributor
“Boys like a little more booty to hold at night.”
I love the song “All About That Bass” by Meghan Trainor. It has a really positive message. For a long time, positive body image has been a goal in feminist communities, which I’m all for. There have been many celebrities celebrating their curves, such as Lady Gaga, who stated: “My boyfriend prefers me curvier, when I eat and am healthy and not so worried about my looks, I’m happy.”
Christina Aguilera stated something of the same ilk: “I’m happy where I am, I have a boyfriend that loves my body, I love my body, my son is healthy and happy. That’s all that matters.”
This embracing of not-stereotypically “beautiful” bodies is refreshing and hopeful, because people should love their bodies. However, the fact that all three of these celebrities tie their love for their body to the men in their lives is highly ironic in the eyes of feminists. The fact that being curvy is only okay because men like it is the same thing as being skinny because men like it. Curvy or skinny body types being subject to male approval and acceptance illustrates the patriarchy in our society.
I’ve written before about apathy and how that may be a better option towards body image. Personally, I’ve been in relationships with men who have wanted me to lose weight, gain weight, or stay the same. I’ve always been the happiest when my partners have kept their noses out of my appearance. The fundamental reason for this is because it’s my body. Viewing your body as beautiful because it’s functional and healthy is the most practical way to view this issue.
Obviously aesthetics are an important part of many people’s partner-choices, and most wouldn’t deny that appearance is important to some extent. However, losing or gaining weight because your partner wants you to is still submission to the same type of control.
Furthermore, this concept merely exacerbates competition regarding appearance in women. If it’s better to be curvy, are curvy women superior? This is a continuation of the “zero isn’t a size” movement that started last April. It’s not a matter of women doing it right, small, or big, it’s a matter of women doing it right regardless, because appearance isn’t the pinnacle of human existence. Anyone who tells you so is not someone you should want to associate with, let alone be in a relationship with.
“Cause every inch of you is perfect, from the bottom to the top.”
In December, Teacher Hensch utilized an epilepsy drug called valproate to educate
tone-deaf adults ways to pick different musical notes.
classic post you have at this point what
are everybodys first impressions at our web post on CheatsK hack clash of clans
A person necessarily help to make critically articles I would state.
That is the very first time I frequented your website page and thus far?
I amazed with the analysis you made to make this particular publish amazing.
Fantastic task!
brilliant intel you have here how everybody’s first thoughts on our page on dawn of titans best titan
excellent site you’ve got at this point what are everyones first thoughts with our
site with reference to batman arkham city xbox one
very good knowledge you got at this time what everyone’s first impressions on our web site dealing
with hungry shark evolution hack download
excellent knowledge you have at this point what is everybody’s opinion on our website with regards to knights and dragons gem generator no survey
If you must feed the fish, wait at least 2-3 days and
feed them very small amounts. D-Mannose is one of the most popular and the best remedies for those who are suffering from cystitis
or urinary bladder infections. We could not help notice
the lush green abundant forests around us that were simply
awesome.
Isso ocorre porque brigadeiro gourmet é usado das mais diversos maneiras, de
a usual forminha, até a utensílios como a retirar, potes
e também copinhos estilizados.
Hi, i feel that i noticed you visited my weblog thus i got here to go
back the want?.I am trying to in finding things to improve my site!I assume its adequate to use some of your concepts!!
Thank yοu a lot for sharing this wioth all peple you really know what you’re speakіng about!
Bookmarked. Kindly additionally consult with my ѡebsite =).
We couⅼd have a hyperlink eⲭсhange arrangement among սs
Hello my friеnd! I want to say that thiis article is amaᴢing,
great written and include approximаtwly all vital
infos. I would ⅼike to lօok mor posts like this .
Many consultants believe that atrophy, a partial or full losing away of tissue, and fibrosis, the expansion of excess tissue, of the smooth muscle tissue
in the physique of the penis (cavernous easy muscle) triggers issues with
with the ability to keep a firm erection.
We’гe a group of volᥙnteeгs and opening a new
scheme in our community. Your website provided
us with valuable info to work on. You’ve dօne an impressive job
and our entire community will be thankful to yoᥙ.
Heya i’m for tɦe first time here. I found this board and
I to find It really helpful & it helped mee out a lot.
I aam hoping to present something again and aid others
like you aided me.
Almond paste is also used to make marzipan, a
kind of pastry that’s easy to cut into shapes and dye totally
different colours.
I read this article completely aЬout tһe сomparison of latwst aand
earpier technologies, іt’s rеmarkable article.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot.
I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.
AR
どうも、投稿記事を拝見いただきました。私にとってすごく参考になりました。
私もいろいろと新しい更新情報がないかと探索おりまして、なにか心に訴えかけてくるような、読んだだけでピンとくるような参考になる更新記事を模索いたんです。
何気なくこちらの新着記事を読ませていだだき、とても元気になりました。
私もそろそろ本気で考えてみようと思います、ありがとうございます。
こちらの情報にもレポートがありますのでぜひご覧ください。
Fitbit merchandise are carried iin additional
tban 20,000 North America retaiul shops and sold inernationally in 27 nations
throughout Asia and Europe.
Des informations claires et étayées par une importante bibliographie scientifique l’y aideront.
You can get your Aadhar number by means of an SMS and all
you have to do is to go to the UIDAI website and going into the enrolment number, the date
and time of the consultation and the registered mobile number.
We were amazed at just how much tar and nicotine is filtered completely after just oone
cigareette so wee would certainly say the claim tto reduce tar and nicotine
holds true to fact.
Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the internet the simplest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people think about
worries that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the
nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal.
Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my web site thus i came to
“return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to
improve my site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
こんにちは。出張買取に来て貰うことは、使わなくなったものが溢れている生活から抜け出すことがしうる容易で便利な手段ですね。使わなくなったものを無くしてしまえば、片付いて、掃除もしやすくなります。人気の高い買取店のデータなど、買って貰うのに前もって抑えておいた方がいい買取業者に関する情報を集めました。誰でも不要なものを売るならできるだけ高額で買ってほしいものです。リンク先のページでレコメンドしている買取業者はいろんな種類のクラシックギターの買取をやっていて、ひとつずつ厳正にリサーチして評価額を提示してくれます。買取に関しての相場はどれくらいなのか？さらに、評価額をチェックするのに最適な計算方法とは何なのか。詳しく細大漏らさず解説しています。
Hello there! I couldd have sworn I’ve been to your blog
before but after looking at may of tthe articles I realized it’s new to me.
Regardless, I’m certainly happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking itt and chehking back often!
Thanks on your marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed
reading it, you might be a great author.I will ensure
that I bookmark your blog and will often come back in the future.
I want to encourage one to continue your great writing, have
a nice weekend!
I was just looking for this info for a while. After 6 hours
of continuous Googleing, at last I got it in your site.
I wondesr what’s the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this kind of informative web sites in top of the list.
Generally the top websites are fulll of garbage.
Great ? I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your
web site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related info ended up being truly simple to do
to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you
know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who
add forums or anything, web site theme . a tones way for your
customer to communicate. Excellent task.
dėkui už šį straipsnį autoriui, tikrai geras man buvo kaip Lietuvos gyventojui.
Daugiau informacijos manau galite rasti domėdamiesi apie plastinę chirurgiją,
rekonstrukcinės paskirties plastines operacijas Lietuvoje, t.y.
The Other Press | ‘I’m all about that bass’, kas yra atliekama daugelyje plastinės chirurgijos klinikų.
Verү nice post. Ι just stumbled upon yoᥙr weblog ɑnd wished tо saʏ that I’νе truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
After ɑll I’ll be subscribing tօ your feed and I hope you wrіte again very ѕoon!
Hey There. I found your blog the use of msn. This is an extremely well written
article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to learn more of your useful information.
Thank you for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.
If possible, get a relationship counselor involved during the talk.
When you meet with your ex again, you will try to make a good impression. Make
sure that you meet up in a public place where you both can feel at ease.
Incredible! This blog looks exactly like my old one!
It’s on a entirely different topic but it has
pretty much the same page layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!
Appreciate the recommendation. Will try it out.
This is a 1958 storage newly updated together with your
paint system.
Great info. Lucky me I found your site by accident
(stumbleupon). I’ve bookmarked it for later!