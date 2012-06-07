I’m gonna wreck it!

Finally: the first trailer for ‘Wreck-it Ralph’ is out now!
By Angela Espinoza, Arts Editor
The release of the latest Disney/Pixar romp Brave is just around the corner. But despite this writer’s love for the duos often-flawless synchronization (the elephant in the room being the bastard child that is Cars 2), Wreck-It Ralph (November 2) is the Disney CGI adventure I’ve been looking forward to since last year.
Enter Wreck-It Ralph (voiced by John C. Reilly), the bulky nine-foot-tall antagonist of the arcade game ‘Fix-It Felix Jr.’ Ralph has grown tired of living in Felix’s heroic shadow. Now with nowhere else to turn but his video game villains’ support group, he comes to the conclusion that… well, just watch the trailer below (which was released June 6).
(Call me old school, but the only thing missing from this near pixel-perfect trailer is some chiptune beats!)
