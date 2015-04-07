Immigrating meals

I’m ready for an international food chain in Canada
By Elliot Chan, Opinions Editor
The world is full of interesting fast-food restaurants, all with their little unique flares and flavours. And I’m ready to taste them all. However, when you are travelling abroad you might not want to sample fast-food. It’s not exactly the glitzy, adventurous choice. Nevertheless, making a detour to see what they have on the McDonald’s menu in some foreign country is always a must.
With the news that the famous Filipino burger joint Jollibee and the US chicken hotspot Chick-fil-A are joining the Canadian market, I am thrilled. New fast-food restaurant openings are my World Cup and Olympics; they don’t happen often, and it’s not really that big of a deal, but still it makes me happy. Let’s take a moment to remember how happy we were to see Carl’s Jr.
That was a nice moment.
Now let’s take a look at some fast-food joints that I look forward to having, or would love to have in Canada—Vancouver specifically.
Jollibee (Philippines): In 2011, I had the opportunity to visit the Philippines. One image that stuck in my mind during that trip was all the signs with a big-eyed, red-faced, cartoon character. It was essentially the McDonald’s golden arches. The fact that they served spaghetti could not be ignored; I had to try it. Although the experience in the Philippines was lacklustre to say the least, the novelty stayed with me. There was a lot of charm to Jollibee that was absent in some other fast-food restaurants. For a lack of a better word, it was cute—like going to a Build-A-Bear store. It’ll be a treat to visit one in Vancouver.
In-N-Out Burger (US): It’s unlikely that we’ll be ordering from an In-N-Out Burger in Canada anytime soon. Owners of this popular American fast-food chain don’t believe in franchising and have high-quality standards, meaning none of their products are ever frozen. They cannot expand effectively without lowering standards. The fact that everything is processed and delivered locally is really what makes it so awesome. I’ll just stick with Carl’s Jr. for now.
Voodoo Doughnut (US): If you’ve ever been to Portland, you’ve probably seen the long lineup for customizable doughnuts. Purely a tourist attraction, I’m still intrigued by how a doughnut with random toppings on it would taste. Still, I’m not going to waste my trip to Portland standing in line for doughnuts. It’s just not going to happen. Nevertheless, I feel like buying a bag of Skittles and going to Tim Hortons wouldn’t have the same effect.
Bob’s (Brazil): The fact that there is a restaurant with such a generic name—which also might have inspired the popular animated series—is charming enough. In Rio de Janeiro, Bob’s is almost everywhere. It might as well be McDonald’s number one competitors there. Aside from the name, there isn’t much differentiating them from any other fast-food restaurant. We don’t need another Americanized fast-food joint, but variety is as nice as an Ovaltine milkshake.
Shake Shack (US): Why do I want to go back to New York? Because the last time I went there, Shake Shack was closed when I walked by. The world-famous burger shack—strategically placed around the city and in various states—was well-praised for its burgers and hot dogs. You’d think I’d get sick of burgers, but with so many critically acclaimed burgers in the world, I must make sure that it is in fact better than the classic Big Mac.
Hmm it looks like your site ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m
thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to the whole thing.
Do you have any points for inexperienced blog writers? I’d definitely appreciate it.
I couldn’t refrain from commenting. Perfectly written!
Usual homemade treatments for acne can usually accomplish getting rid of the inflammation from acne, but couple of
achieve success at eliminating the virus and also microorganisms.
Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a blog site?
The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted
of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept
Have you ever thought about writing an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs?
I have a blog centered on the same information you discuss and would really
like to have you share some stories/information. I know my subscribers would enjoy your work.
If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me
an email.
hi!,I like your writing so so much! proportion we keep up a correspondence more approximately
your post on AOL? I need an expert in this area to resolve my problem.
May be that is you! Taking a look ahead to peer you.
A person with a face covered with acne is a lot more inclined to lose self-esteem and self-esteem as well as could even obtain anxiety.
Salicylic acid stops the pores from blocking and is
one of the active ingredients in face laundry.
Excellent article. Keep writing such kind of info on your site.
Im really impressed by your blog.
Hi there, You have done a fantastic job. I’ll certainly digg it and
personally suggest to my friends. I am confident they’ll be benefited from this website.
One can always make the relevant computations before making an investment in the
realty.
EF
La tondeuse professionnelle est une tondeuse très performante qui vous permet
de réaliser une coupe de cheveux homme en un rien de temps.
Women that are pregnant, people who have allergies that is
extreme, and folks having a heritage of hypersensitivity must solely utilize
essential oils underneath a educated professional’s assistance with complete familiarity wkth
your physician.
Many respected reports oof essential-oils have found when applied to thhe skin they’ve
antibactrerial results.
Fennel is a wonderful improvement to massage oiuls
regarding rubbing into locations and bones which were overstressed or tension.
Calling us through this type does not create an attorney-client connection with Livesay & Myers, P.C.
or any type of attorney at the company.
Depending on the mortgage software for which you’re implementing, there is planning to be a specified minimal deposit amount.
When taking a look at salt-water share preservation, you will find that not as many chemicals
are Must be added to the water.|for entertaining in the stunning and heat environment |within the beautiful and comfortable climate Our second
of clarity appeared one morning after stuffing the pool using water after viewing the share levels fall for
your next day. with an increase of standard functions|digitally-controlled
heaters to emitters more than 20 The cell should be examined each 3
months in case you have a high calcium hardness within the share water.
The very best and simplest record keeping procedure I’ve found for Realtors requires a
little laptop, a notebook that is large and an envelope or box.
Aromatherapy massage is actually a common method of applying essential-oils since it
functions inn several ways in the sam period.
A licenses real estate salesperson must always make sure to explain to the vendor
without question what everyone else part in the
transaction will be so as not to violate any laws.
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a
new scheme in our community. Your web site provided us with valuable
information to work on. You have done a formidable job and our whole community will be thankful to you.
She writes about property sector, she retains her readers
notified through her writing about developments in real time.
Hi, all the time i used to check website posts here in the early hours in the daylight, ass i enjoy to learn more and more.
I needed to thank you for this fantastic read!!
I certainly enjoyed every little bit of it. I’ve got you book marked to look at new things you
post…
Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my apple ipad
and tested to see if it can survive a thirty foot drop, just so she can be a
youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views.
I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!
An inadequate amount of androgen in women can cause a decrease in sexual desire,
orr libido.
After I initially commented I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on every
time a comment is added I receive four emails with the same comment.
There has to be a way you are able to remove me from that service?
Appreciate it!
You can select from a assortment of greater than 300 health classes by
among the most elite and well-known fitness teachers.
Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering
which blog platform are you using for this site?
I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking
at alternatives for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of
a good platform.
Nice blog right here! Additionally your website loads up very fast!
What host are you the use of? Can I get your associate hyperlink to your host?
I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems
as though you relied on the video to make your
point. You definitely know what youre talking about, why throw
away your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us
something enlightening to read?