In good form

‘Motion Sickness’ book review
By Joshua Grant, Senior Columnist
4/5
Ursula Pflug’s Motion Sickness is a flash novel about a young woman named Penelope. Each of its 55 chapters is told in exactly 500 words, on a single page, and faces a scratchboard drawing by S.K. Dyment. Though Pflug’s economical and often poetic writing help to tell the story, the scratchboards give the story its nocturnal ambience. This is appropriate.
Much of the action is at night, in after-hours bars and bedrooms. It’s set in a city somewhere in Canada (Toronto, probably), but that’s easy to forget. Everything seems dark and slightly sinister. Everything seems important. Penelope falls for Theo, a guy she meets while jamming at an after-hours club. Theo is less than forthcoming about his marital status. This leads Penelope to an ill-advised threesome with needy, psychotic Stan. Pregnant, scared, and confused, Penelope has to make some tough decisions. It’s not a new story, but it’s an emotional one, and perhaps others will connect with it more than I did.
A lot of writers limit themselves to common forms, to experiment only a little and within the confines of each. In Motion Sickness, Pflug picks an uncommon form, the flash novel, which demands writers condense writing to be tight and quick to tell a novel’s worth of story in about half the space, and juxtaposes the words with a striking graphic component. This, I think, makes Motion Sickness a triumph and a delight. It’s new, it feels different, and it reads at a dizzying pace.
I expect many readers will be charmed and carried away by Pflug’s hyper-condensed prosetry and Dyment’s shaky, surreal scratchboards. Let it happen. That’s a good way to enjoy this one.
Appreciate the recommendation. Let me try it out.
Hi there Dear, are you truly visiting this web site on a regular
basis, if so afterward you will without doubt obtain pleasant knowledge.
Hi this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting to know if
blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding know-how so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
If some one wants to be updated with newest technologies after
that he must be go to see this site and be up to
date all the time.
Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve keep in mind your stuff
previous to and you are simply too wonderful. I really like what you’ve bought
right here, certainly like what you are stating and the way in which
wherein you assert it. You make it entertaining and you
still care for to keep it sensible. I can’t wait to read far more from
you. That is actually a tremendous web site.
Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I quite enjoyed reading
it, you can be a great author. I will be sure to bookmark your blog
and definitely will come back very soon. I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great work, have a nice holiday weekend!
Excellent weblog here! Additionally your website lots up fast!
What host are you the use of? Can I get your affiliate link
to your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours
lol
Many times, this setting is less difficult to master for
the reason that a typical classroom. However,
prior to you buying any product, you have to first understand what works well with you.
Men with minimal gynecomastia are allowed to resume vigorous physical
exercise about a couple weeks postoperatively, while those undergoing more
extensive procedures have to wait up to four weeks.
I desired to make an effort to specific my appreciation towards this website that was awesome and you!
Caring it!
Existen distintos tipos de aplicaciones para el control de horas de
trabajo, aquellas que sirven para trabajadores freelance y
empresas con poco equipo, las que están orientadas a grandes organizaciones las apps para control horario absolutamente multidisciplinares., Se puede almacenar hasta
doscientos huellas diferentes y además de esto descargar l abase de dato sinterna para copiar a otros módulos del mismo
modelo.
VG
Appreciation to my father who shared with me on the topic of this
blog, this website is truly amazing.
I think the admin of this site is truly working hard in favor of his site, because here every data is
quality based information.
Yes! Finally something about usual soccer.
Hi there to all, how is everything, I think every
one is getting more from this site, and your views are fastidious in support of
new viewers.
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into
any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My site has a lot of completely unique
content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping
it up all over the web without my authorization. Do you know any solutions to help reduce content from
being stolen? I’d definitely appreciate it.
А может быть обычные или с приятной полнотой?
Not only will it open that you simply variety off
job options to select from, it will likewise be considered a good asseet iif you wisxh to kee the job, get
promoterd or stay at the top. This preparation is the same as what
lewders do in order to plan their business. There is no limit on the quantity of success that you could
create by effectively operating your what are known as own online business.
This design is wicked! You definitely know how to keep a reader amused.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start
my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
I am sure this article has touched all the internet users, its really really
fastidious piece of writing on building up new web site.
An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this onto a friend who
was conducting a little homework on this. And he actually
bought me lunch simply because I found it for him…
lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thanks for the meal!!
But yeah, thanks for spending some time to discuss this topic here on your website.
Hi, just wanted to tell you, I liked this article. It was practical.
Keep on posting!
Your class will need to pick the very best stat based upon that to reforge as well as go for.
Hi friends, how is all, and what you wish for to say on the topic of this post,
in my view its really remarkable in support of me.
Hallo, Ich finde den Aufbau der Seite super.
Macht bitte weiter so.
Awesome article.
This poost is genuinely a nice one it helps new internet visitors, who are wishing in favor of blogging.
I like the valuable information you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly.
I am quite sure I’ll learn many new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!