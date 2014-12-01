Posted on by

In good form

ARTS_Motion Sickness

‘Motion Sickness’ book review

By Joshua Grant, Senior Columnist

4/5

Ursula Pflug’s Motion Sickness is a flash novel about a young woman named Penelope. Each of its 55 chapters is told in exactly 500 words, on a single page, and faces a scratchboard drawing by S.K. Dyment. Though Pflug’s economical and often poetic writing help to tell the story, the scratchboards give the story its nocturnal ambience. This is appropriate.

Much of the action is at night, in after-hours bars and bedrooms. It’s set in a city somewhere in Canada (Toronto, probably), but that’s easy to forget. Everything seems dark and slightly sinister. Everything seems important. Penelope falls for Theo, a guy she meets while jamming at an after-hours club. Theo is less than forthcoming about his marital status. This leads Penelope to an ill-advised threesome with needy, psychotic Stan. Pregnant, scared, and confused, Penelope has to make some tough decisions. It’s not a new story, but it’s an emotional one, and perhaps others will connect with it more than I did.

A lot of writers limit themselves to common forms, to experiment only a little and within the confines of each. In Motion Sickness, Pflug picks an uncommon form, the flash novel, which demands writers condense writing to be tight and quick to tell a novel’s worth of story in about half the space, and juxtaposes the words with a striking graphic component. This, I think, makes Motion Sickness a triumph and a delight. It’s new, it feels different, and it reads at a dizzying pace.

I expect many readers will be charmed and carried away by Pflug’s hyper-condensed prosetry and Dyment’s shaky, surreal scratchboards. Let it happen. That’s a good way to enjoy this one.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

2,028 comments on “In good form

  3. Hi this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting to know if
    blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
    I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding know-how so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience.
    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

  5. Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve keep in mind your stuff
    previous to and you are simply too wonderful. I really like what you’ve bought
    right here, certainly like what you are stating and the way in which
    wherein you assert it. You make it entertaining and you
    still care for to keep it sensible. I can’t wait to read far more from
    you. That is actually a tremendous web site.

  6. Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I quite enjoyed reading
    it, you can be a great author. I will be sure to bookmark your blog
    and definitely will come back very soon. I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great work, have a nice holiday weekend!

  7. Excellent weblog here! Additionally your website lots up fast!
    What host are you the use of? Can I get your affiliate link
    to your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours
    lol

  8. Many times, this setting is less difficult to master for
    the reason that a typical classroom. However,
    prior to you buying any product, you have to first understand what works well with you.
    Men with minimal gynecomastia are allowed to resume vigorous physical
    exercise about a couple weeks postoperatively, while those undergoing more
    extensive procedures have to wait up to four weeks.

  10. Existen distintos tipos de aplicaciones para el control de horas de
    trabajo, aquellas que sirven para trabajadores freelance y
    empresas con poco equipo, las que están orientadas a grandes organizaciones las apps para control horario absolutamente multidisciplinares., Se puede almacenar hasta
    doscientos huellas diferentes y además de esto descargar l abase de dato sinterna para copiar a otros módulos del mismo
    modelo.

  16. With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into
    any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My site has a lot of completely unique
    content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping
    it up all over the web without my authorization. Do you know any solutions to help reduce content from
    being stolen? I’d definitely appreciate it.

  18. Not only will it open that you simply variety off
    job options to select from, it will likewise be considered a good asseet iif you wisxh to kee the job, get
    promoterd or stay at the top. This preparation is the same as what
    lewders do in order to plan their business. There is no limit on the quantity of success that you could
    create by effectively operating your what are known as own online business.

  19. This design is wicked! You definitely know how to keep a reader amused.
    Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start
    my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
    Too cool!

  21. An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this onto a friend who
    was conducting a little homework on this. And he actually
    bought me lunch simply because I found it for him…
    lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thanks for the meal!!
    But yeah, thanks for spending some time to discuss this topic here on your website.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*