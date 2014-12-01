Posted on by

In good form

ARTS_Motion Sickness

‘Motion Sickness’ book review

By Joshua Grant, Senior Columnist

4/5

Ursula Pflug’s Motion Sickness is a flash novel about a young woman named Penelope. Each of its 55 chapters is told in exactly 500 words, on a single page, and faces a scratchboard drawing by S.K. Dyment. Though Pflug’s economical and often poetic writing help to tell the story, the scratchboards give the story its nocturnal ambience. This is appropriate.

Much of the action is at night, in after-hours bars and bedrooms. It’s set in a city somewhere in Canada (Toronto, probably), but that’s easy to forget. Everything seems dark and slightly sinister. Everything seems important. Penelope falls for Theo, a guy she meets while jamming at an after-hours club. Theo is less than forthcoming about his marital status. This leads Penelope to an ill-advised threesome with needy, psychotic Stan. Pregnant, scared, and confused, Penelope has to make some tough decisions. It’s not a new story, but it’s an emotional one, and perhaps others will connect with it more than I did.

A lot of writers limit themselves to common forms, to experiment only a little and within the confines of each. In Motion Sickness, Pflug picks an uncommon form, the flash novel, which demands writers condense writing to be tight and quick to tell a novel’s worth of story in about half the space, and juxtaposes the words with a striking graphic component. This, I think, makes Motion Sickness a triumph and a delight. It’s new, it feels different, and it reads at a dizzying pace.

I expect many readers will be charmed and carried away by Pflug’s hyper-condensed prosetry and Dyment’s shaky, surreal scratchboards. Let it happen. That’s a good way to enjoy this one.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

2,129 comments on “In good form

  1. What i don’t realize is in reality how you’re not actually much more well-favored than you may be right
    now. You’re very intelligent. You already know thus considerably
    on the subject of this subject, produced me personally imagine
    it from so many various angles. Its like women and men are not fascinated until it
    is something to do with Girl gaga! Your individual stuffs
    outstanding. Always take care of it up!

  4. Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this site.
    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual
    appearance. I must say that you’ve done a very good job with this.

    Additionally, the blog loads extremely fast for me on Safari.

    Outstanding Blog!

  5. I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I am not sure
    whether this post is written by him as nobody else
    know such detailed about my problem. You’re incredible!
    Thanks!

  7. When buying online, check the site if it’s genuine by studying the terms and conditions.
    Even more plus much more designers have remarked that they should make their clothes reasonable for
    ‘normal people’ with ‘normal budget’. Shirts, jackets,
    suits and a lot of other clothes worn by men is now able
    to seen on runways on male models equally as happens with clothes worn by women.

  8. tarot de tauro del dia de hoy cartas del
    tarot gitano del amor leidas del tarot gratis si
    o no tirada tarot gratis carta del dia lectura de tarot gratis en linea lectura de tarot una sola carta hacer preguntas de tarot gratis telefono
    del tarot gratis la carta del tarot tarot de embarazo si o no tarot gitano a 10 cartas gratis tirada amor tarot tarot verdadero trabajo quiero echarme las cartas del
    tarot gratis tarot serio gratis paginas web de tarot gratis tarot
    economico en sevilla barajas de tarot baratas gratis tarot gitano tarot
    gratis quiero saber mi futuro interpretacion tirada tarot gratis tarot
    por telefono gratis mexico tarot si o no cinco cartas tarot telefonico a 0 41 centimos
    luna tarot y gratis tirada de cartas de tarot en linea gratis tarot sobre tu vida tirada
    de tarot sobre trabajo tarot gitano de embarazo tarot
    el loco trabajo el papa tarot si o no tarot numerologia 7 tarot lineas visas
    tarot gratis de trabajo y dinero tarot 15 minutos 5
    euros aprender a leer el tarot gratis tarot do dia amor gratis tarot del si o no gratis el oraculo aprender a leer el tarot celta lectura del tarot gratis en linea quiero saber mi futuro tarot
    tarot del dia de hoy libra tirada del tarot las cartas de tarot
    gratis tarot gratis del amor dinero y salud carta de tarot el mundo tarot si o no gratis amor tarot tirada de cartas gitanas el tarot gratis para
    hoy tarot hoy gratis oraculo

  9. With havin so much content and articles do you
    ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement?
    My website has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it appears
    a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my
    permission. Do you know any methods to help reduce content
    from being ripped off? I’d definitely appreciate it.

  10. What to Watch Out for when Consolidating Debt with Poor
    Credit tour in canada if you’re contemplating with your forms of loans, the next tips will give you some information about the method.

  14. Heya just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the
    pictures aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
    I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both
    show the same results.

  16. I actually wanted to type a simple remark to be able to express gratitude to you for all of the fantastic items you are giving out here.
    My time-consuming internet investigation has finally been compensated with wonderful facts to exchange with
    my pals. I ‘d suppose that we readers are very lucky to
    dwell in a magnificent site with so many perfect people with
    useful hints. I feel really blessed to have discovered your weblog and
    look forward to tons of more enjoyable minutes reading here.
    Thanks a lot once again for all the details.

  17. We are a bunch of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community.
    Your site provided us with valuable information to work on. You have performed an impressive process
    and our entire neighborhood will likely be thankful to you.

  18. I’ve been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this kind of
    area . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website.
    Studying this info So i am happy to express that I have an incredibly just right uncanny feeling
    I discovered exactly what I needed. I so much definitely will make sure to don?t omit this site
    and give it a glance regularly.

  22. Awesome! Its genuinely amazing article, I have got much clear idea regarding from this piece of writing.p219http://dinotwin-community.39343.n7.nabble.com/Why-I-Really-Like-College-Football-td24.htmlhttp://Demos.Addicted-To-Web.com/avarcade/?task=topic&id=15110&page=1http://ichliebebillesp.informe.com/viewtopic.php?t=5846&highlight=http://paillotte1.free.fr/forum/forum_1.php?msg=53&return=1http://imua-wod.76880.x6.nabble.com/Soccer-Backpacks-Convenient-For-Sports-Or-For-School-td542.html

  25. Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the net the easiest thing to be aware of.
    I say to you, I certainly get irked while people consider worries that they plainly do not know about.
    You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined
    out the whole thing without having side-effects , people could
    take a signal. Will probably be back to get more.
    Thanks

  28. La moderna y amigable interfaz de este software hace que otros softwares de asistencia parescan sacados del
    museo, esta estrutura lo vuelve sencillo y compacto
    pero a la vez preciso y completo, permite al usuario trabajar con todas y cada una de las funciones de asistencia de forma rapida y comoda a fin de que los dias de nomina dejen de ser experiencias tan embrolladas
    el departamento de recursos humanos.

  29. I am really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your weblog.
    Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it
    is rare to see a great blog like this one these days.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*