A cultural celebration coming to Vancouver
By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor
For those of you looking to put a little more culture into your life, look no further than Vancouver’s own Indian Summer Festival, happening July 9–19 at locations all over Downtown Vancouver. Highlighting performance art, food, music, candid discussions, and much more, the event is sure to be entertaining and educational.
The festival is put on by the Indian Summer Arts Society, a non-profit devoted to promoting South Asian culture and artists in the community.
Some of the celebrity guests that will be in attendance include Vikram Vij, celebrity chef and entrepreneur on Dragon’s Den. He will be hosting a cook-off that will take place during the festival’s opening gala on July 9, as well as putting his celebrated culinary chops to good use for the Dinner by Starlight, a formal event with a location only to be released to the select few who grab their tickets fast! Though, at $350 a pop, I think Mr. Vij might be overselling himself.
If you want something a little more affordable, the Vancouver Art Gallery will be playing host to a collection by esteemed artist Reena Saini Kallat. Her unique show will feature refugee and immigrant migration routes through a complex and symbolic weaving of materials, all to highlight the growing global community and issues that have arisen from that—such as problems with finding cultural and spiritual identity in a rapidly expanding world. The show will run from May 12 to October 12 at their offsite location on West Georgia Street, and will have free admission.
If you’d prefer something a little more business-orientated, a seminar will be held on July 16 at Simon Fraser University’s Goldcorp Centre for the Arts, featuring Jessica Jackley, co-founder of the micro-lending site Kiva. She will be discussing various ways of thinking outside the box when it comes to business strategy, and how to recognize entrepreneurial opportunities within rural or everyday life that others might miss. It is her intention to promote a new sense of business that’s not just about money, but also promotes a better community.
For you film geeks, acclaimed Bollywood actor Anupam Kher will be attending a forum discussing his career and involvement in international cinema on June 14, at the Djavid Mowafowgian Cinema on West Hastings. The comedic actor-turned-author will also be taking this opportunity to discuss his new book; The Best Thing About You is You!, and attempt to create a dialogue concerning the cultural divide between generations.
For more information on the Indian Summer Festival, as well as a list of its events, you can check out their website at IndianSummerFest.ca or contact Tourism Vancouver.
