Indie rock band tugs at the heartstrings in sophomore release

‘Only The Lonely’ album review

By Aaron Guillen, Staff Reporter

 

4/5

 

It’s almost ironic that when you’re away from family for the first time, a longing for their presence appears out of nowhere—yet when they were right beside you, no similar feeling existed. This phenomenon of missing those whom you hold dear to your heart is what inspires Colony House’s new album, Only The Lonely.

Colony House has been driving the road to stardom since 2009 during their high school days in Tennessee. In fact, the band’s name comes from the apartment complex brothers Caleb and Will Chapman lived in. Their breakout song, “Silhouettes,” with over 10 million hits on Spotify, brought the band recognition back in 2014, and they aren’t holding back on the indie rock vibe in their second full-album release.

In every album, there are songs that rise to the top as favourites. “You & I,” “You Know It,” and “Was It Me” are the standout songs in Only The Lonely.

“You & I” gives off an ’80s vibe with a catchy electric guitar hook. Caleb Chapman, the soloist, switches between holding back and putting out strong vocals when needed, a trait of many talented musicians. Additionally, “You & I” performs strongly as their first music video of the album.

“You Know It” invigorates the listener with a fast drum beat from the start and makes you want to bang your head around, jump, and dance. The song tells the story of leaving family for the road and promising to be back “before you know it.”

“Was It Me” presents the band in the perfect light. The song hits all the right notes, as a steady and simple beat transforms into another headbanger. As a song about relationships that have gone uphill and downhill, one person is trying to remember the things they said and did before the relationship’s demise. The chorus is guaranteed to stick in your head for hours on end.

Though Colony House has proven their ability to produce an array of breakout songs, some tracks struggle to find their footing in this album. The album opens with “Cannot Do This Alone,” a song about the struggle between being independent and dependent during the journey of life. Unfortunately, the song is without a catchy chorus, and lacks the punch to encourage listeners to continue into the next song.

“Lonely” has a strange mix of drums, infused with the fact that it is in a minor key. Though an echo added to the soloist is used well, the chorus never catches as it appears infrequently.

“3:20” is perhaps the least appealing song from the album, though it works as a strong lead into an interlude. It seems as though the song was recorded from a distance, as the instruments are more prominent compared to the voices. Notably, “3:20” gives a heavy nod to “2:20,” a song in their previous album, though that song wasn’t my favourite, either.

While some songs shone and others lacked lustre, a handful of songs proved that the lighter side of indie rock can be lovely. “Where Your Father’s Been” talks about a parent giving advice to their child, reminding them to keep looking forward. “Oh, I wish I could take it away/Every moment that your heart will break/Just don’t forget the truth you know/Remember who your father is/And where you’re gonna go.”

Honourable mentions for heart-tuggers include “Remembered For” and “This Beautiful Life,” both heavily acoustic songs that end the album on a triumphant note.

While Only The Lonely has some misses, the hits are rich in sound and creativity and redeem the album as a whole, ensuring that Colony House is definitely heading in the right direction.

