Indie rock band tugs at the heartstrings in sophomore release

‘Only The Lonely’ album review
By Aaron Guillen, Staff Reporter
4/5
It’s almost ironic that when you’re away from family for the first time, a longing for their presence appears out of nowhere—yet when they were right beside you, no similar feeling existed. This phenomenon of missing those whom you hold dear to your heart is what inspires Colony House’s new album, Only The Lonely.
Colony House has been driving the road to stardom since 2009 during their high school days in Tennessee. In fact, the band’s name comes from the apartment complex brothers Caleb and Will Chapman lived in. Their breakout song, “Silhouettes,” with over 10 million hits on Spotify, brought the band recognition back in 2014, and they aren’t holding back on the indie rock vibe in their second full-album release.
In every album, there are songs that rise to the top as favourites. “You & I,” “You Know It,” and “Was It Me” are the standout songs in Only The Lonely.
“You & I” gives off an ’80s vibe with a catchy electric guitar hook. Caleb Chapman, the soloist, switches between holding back and putting out strong vocals when needed, a trait of many talented musicians. Additionally, “You & I” performs strongly as their first music video of the album.
“You Know It” invigorates the listener with a fast drum beat from the start and makes you want to bang your head around, jump, and dance. The song tells the story of leaving family for the road and promising to be back “before you know it.”
“Was It Me” presents the band in the perfect light. The song hits all the right notes, as a steady and simple beat transforms into another headbanger. As a song about relationships that have gone uphill and downhill, one person is trying to remember the things they said and did before the relationship’s demise. The chorus is guaranteed to stick in your head for hours on end.
Though Colony House has proven their ability to produce an array of breakout songs, some tracks struggle to find their footing in this album. The album opens with “Cannot Do This Alone,” a song about the struggle between being independent and dependent during the journey of life. Unfortunately, the song is without a catchy chorus, and lacks the punch to encourage listeners to continue into the next song.
“Lonely” has a strange mix of drums, infused with the fact that it is in a minor key. Though an echo added to the soloist is used well, the chorus never catches as it appears infrequently.
“3:20” is perhaps the least appealing song from the album, though it works as a strong lead into an interlude. It seems as though the song was recorded from a distance, as the instruments are more prominent compared to the voices. Notably, “3:20” gives a heavy nod to “2:20,” a song in their previous album, though that song wasn’t my favourite, either.
While some songs shone and others lacked lustre, a handful of songs proved that the lighter side of indie rock can be lovely. “Where Your Father’s Been” talks about a parent giving advice to their child, reminding them to keep looking forward. “Oh, I wish I could take it away/Every moment that your heart will break/Just don’t forget the truth you know/Remember who your father is/And where you’re gonna go.”
Honourable mentions for heart-tuggers include “Remembered For” and “This Beautiful Life,” both heavily acoustic songs that end the album on a triumphant note.
While Only The Lonely has some misses, the hits are rich in sound and creativity and redeem the album as a whole, ensuring that Colony House is definitely heading in the right direction.
tarot gratuit en ligne amour marie claire tarot amour gratuit tarot
jeu a 5 tarot angers association lune diable tarot belle nolwenn tarot flash tarots tirage tarots gratuit amour finance travail regle du jeu tarot avigora tarot gratuit tarot club girondin tarot poignee excuse tarot et
kabbale pdf tarot quotidien tarot tirage en croix position tarot divination aleister crowley oracle belline
tarot gratuit tarot prediction tarot marie claire astrologie tarot
carte amour gratuit tirage du tarot persan gratuit tirage gratuit du tarot jeu tarot en ligne sans inscription tirage
du tarot oui ou non carte du tarot le pendu apprendre le tarot marseillais tarot divinatoire en ligne amour tirage tarot pour le mois signification lame tarot soleil explication tarot
titania tarot pendule gratuit etoile venus tarot le mat tarot en reponse tirage tarot gratuit divinatoire tarot new age tarot gratuit serieux et immediat ton tirage tarot gratuit signification 8 d’epee tarot tarot blog aladiah tarot travail gratuit tarot
regle du jeu a 3 jouer au tarot gratuit ligne tarot ange
liberte carte amoureux tarot tarot carte gratuit rtl tarot arcane du tarot le pape tirage carte tarot
gratuit marseille carte tarot indien comment jouer au tarot
a 2 joueurs jouer tarots en ligne chelem tarot a
3 carte tarot marseille gratuit new age tarot 3 carte tarot selon ton avenir tirage tarot gratuit
amour au feminin tarot mari claire le bateleur
tarot sentimental comment tirer le tarot egyptien le bateleur et la lune tarot
tarot poignee excuse tirage carte tarot travail
gratuit tarot regle officiel tarot argent gratuit tarot amour serieux gratuit tarot l’empereur
a l’envers tarot wikipedia marseille association carte tarot la lune association tarot 4 tarot
regle 4 tirer carte tarot osho zen tarot satori interpretation du tarot persan tarot marseillais marie claire
tirage tarot gratuit reponse immediate tarot gratuit 32 tarot jeu carte regle astrocenter tarot
tarot alexis semaine tarot amour gratuit 2016 tarot blog tarot divinatoire gratuit reponse oui non tarot prophetique regle du jeu du tarot a 3 tirage tarot amour gratuit interpretation immediate tirage gratuit tarot amour en ligne tarot energie juin 2017 comptage tarot gratuit aleister crowley
tarot tarot divinatoire du jour gratuit tarot aufeminin domino tirage carte tarot amour tirage
tarot en ligne gratuit sans inscription tarot
tzigane tirage gratuit interpretation carte tarot la lune tarot 3
4 5 joueurs mon avenir amoureux tarot 123 tarot verite
tarot en ligne tirage tirage au tarot gratuit signification carte
13 tarot marseille jouer au tarot avec l’ordinateur gratuitement aufeminin tarot travail crowley tarot interpretation tarot gratuit lambert
I just like the helpful info you provide to your articles.
I’ll bookmark your weblog and take a look at again here frequently.
I am relatively sure I’ll be informed lots of new stuff right right here!
Good luck for the next!
phân ρhối chung cư vinhomes
Lo primero de todo tengo que decir que huele excelente.
Awesome article.
Hi! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with us so
I came to check it out. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking
and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Terrific blog and fantastic style and design.
The goal of this text is to teach individuals in regards to the CCcam Server expertise
as it’s fairly new and many individuals doesn’t have clear idea about it.
To know concerning the client enterprise and if anyone needed to strive the service
without any value then visit the free test
service web page.
I am now not positive where you are getting your information, however great topic.
I must spend some time studying more or understanding more.
Thank you for great information I was searching for this info
for my mission.
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this blog loading?
I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s
the blog. Any responses would be greatly appreciated.
This is very attention-grabbing, You are an excessively professional blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and sit up for seeking extra of your magnificent post.
Also, I’ve shared your site in my social networks
Thanks for another informative site. Where else
could I get that kind of info written in such
a perfect method? I have a mission that I am simply now operating on, and I’ve been at the look out for such info.
I’m curious to find out what blog platform you happen to be utilizing?
I’m having some minor security problems with
my latest site and I would like to find something
more safe. Do you have any recommendations?
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of
your great post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
I blog frequently and I truly thank you for your information. The article has really peaked my interest.
I’m going to bookmark your site and keep checking
for new information about once a week. I opted in for your Feed too.
Hello There. I discovered your weblog the usage of msn. That is a really
smartly written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it
and come back to read extra of your useful info. Thank you for the post.
I will certainly return.
Por ello, lo aconsejable es que se expongan en una pared
de color blanco enmarcados de tal manera que no se estropee, ni se arugue la lona.
Pretty! This has been an incredibly wonderful post.
Thanks for supplying these details.
Hello, i believe that i noticed you visited my site so i got here
to go back the want?.I’m trying to find things to enhance my site!I assume its
good enough to use some of your ideas!!
Es uno de los instrumentos más populares, en tanto que
prácticamente muchas personas disponen de uno varios relojes,
primordialmente de pulsera, de forma que en muchos hogares puede haber múltiples relojes, muchos electrodomésticos los incorporan en forma de relojes digitales y en cada computadora hay un reloj.
y Rolex Industrie Fundada en 1868, esta marca se especializa en relojes suizos premium, combinando ingeniería de precisión con diseños exclusivos.
and Rolex Industrie SA es una empresa suiza de relojes de pulsera
y accesorios, creada tras la fusión en 2004, de Montres Rolex , Los años que lleva
una marca haciendo relojes como Vacheron Constantine, que empezó en 1775,
importa y mucho, puesto que habla de una tradición que
supera el siglo de vida y prosigue actual.
Emplea los filtros de abajo para determinar lo que buscas,
así sean relojes mecánicos, de bolsillo con correa de cuero, por nombrar solo algunos ejemplos., Descubra ahora nuestro catálogo de relojes profundice en el cosmos Happy Diamonds y encuentre la inspiración para
diseñar su propio reloj Happy Diamonds.
Wіth havin so mᥙch content dо үou еver ｒun intߋ any pгoblems of plagorism օr
сopyright infringement? My site һas a lot of сompletely unique ϲontent
I’ѵe еither ϲreated mysеlf or outsourced but іt loߋks ⅼike
a lot οf it is popping it սp аll over the internet wіthout my permission. Ɗo
you know any methods tⲟ helρ ѕtop content from bｅing stolen? I’d гeally ɑppreciate іt.
I know this site presents quality dependent content and additional data, is there any
other web page which provides these stuff in quality?
Lo mejor es que vayas a tu floristería preferida
y compres al menos 3 tipos de especies de flores diferentes,
otro tipo para rellenar y otro ramo de verde.
I have learn some excellent stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for
revisiting. I surprise how much effort you place to make such a magnificent informative web
site.
As a Newbie, I am permanently exploring online for articles that can benefit me.
Thank you