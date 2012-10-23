Posted on by

Infighting with the BC Conservative party

Image from Surrey NOW.

15 disciplinary letters are sent to various members

By Anne Marie Abraham, Contributor

Last week, 15 members of the BC Conservative Party were sent disciplinary letters from the party president, Al Siebring, for violating the processes in the party’s bylaws from Section 11.04. The members were accused of making public calls demanding a resignation from John Cummins not long after the meeting took place. The letters included the terminations of some members, while others were letters of censure.

At the BC Conservative party’s annual general meeting last month, a vote was held that threatened the position party leader, John Cummins. The opponents within the party were unsatisfied with the party’s performance in two spring by-elections. At 70.1 per cent, Cummins won the vote and retained his role as party leader.

Cummins warned the dissidents at the end of the meeting to “get in line or leave the party.” In retaliation, the dissidents demanded that Cummins step down as party leader. They argued Cummins’ suitability for leading the party into the May 2013 election. The consequences of the meeting led John van Dongen, the party’s only sitting member of the legislature, to quit the party and to sit as an independent.

As a result, the Board of the BC Conservative Party passed two motions to ensure the same violations would not occur a second time. The first motion was to build a “Unity Committee.” This Committee will move towards the improvement of their internal processes. The party is looking for more communication between the members, the Constituency Association Presidents, and the Boards. The intent is for the party to function together.

Vice-President Christine Clarke and Director Dennis Brooks are expected to be part of the Committee, with Director Daniel Brooks acting as chairman.

The second motion is to express the party’s “full confidence and support for John Cummins as the Leader of the BC Conservative Party heading into the May 2013 election.”

Allison Patton, a former Constituency Association President in Surrey, sent out photos of herself with a framed copy of her expulsion letter in hand. She claims that she is ignorant as to why she has been branded a dissident. Patton, along with a fellow dissident, Ariane Eckardt, will challenge Leader John Cummins in a debate if the call for a “Truth and Reconciliation Committee” is ignored. Patton has given the party seven days to make a “Truth and Reconciliation Committee” or accept the debate.

A recent Angus Reid poll was released last Friday. The results showed that support for the Conservative Party had fallen from 19 to 16 per cent.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

12 comments on “Infighting with the BC Conservative party

  2. An intriguing discussion is worth comment. I do believe that you
    need to write more on this subject, it might not be a taboo matter but generally folks don’t speak
    about such issues. To the next! Kind regards!!

  3. Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your website?
    My blog is in the exact same niche as yours
    and my visitors would genuinely benefit from some
    of the information you provide here. Please let me know if
    this alright with you. Regards!

  4. Have you ever thought about publishing an e-book or guest authoring on other websites?
    I have a blog centered on the same ideas you discuss and would love
    to have you share some stories/information. I know my audience would value your work.

    If you are even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e mail.

  5. My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was
    entirely right. This post truly made my day. You cann’t
    imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

  6. This is the right blog for anybody who wants to find out
    about this topic. You understand so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I actually will need to…HaHa).
    You certainly put a fresh spin on a topic that has been discussed for years.

    Wonderful stuff, just great!

  9. Just wish to say your article is as surprising. The clarity for your put up is just spectacular and i can suppose you’re knowledgeable in this subject.
    Fine together with your permission allow me to grasp your RSS feed
    to keep up to date with drawing close post. Thanks a million and please continue the enjoyable work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*