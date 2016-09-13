Inside Douglas College’s garbage

A look at the new recycling initiative being put in place this year
By Jamal Al-Bayaa, Staff Writer
Douglas College’s new garbage and recycling program isn’t wasting any time setting the tone for what garbage and recycling disposal will look like at the college from here onwards.
A team of dedicated staff and student volunteers—led by Andrew Hodgson, facilities manager at New Westminster—is working towards a common goal: educating the Douglas College population of how the new system will work. They can be seen in the concourse, near recycling bins, and elsewhere around campus in bright green shirts.
The goal is a total of 75 per cent waste diversion, meaning that only 25 per cent of everything Douglas College students will throw out will go into the garbage. It’s a common goal among universities, as well as the milestone that the City of Vancouver and other municipalities are trying to reach.
It is a difficult one, however, with Hodgson telling the Other Press that similar initiatives elsewhere have currently achieved a landfill diversion rate of about 58 per cent.
By far, the biggest change that students and staff will see is the addition of a new composting bin. It is now completely separate from garbage, meaning it will now be sorted and taken to a composting facility, where as before it was taken to the landfill, which is environmentally damaging, and generally inefficient. The addition of a composting bin brings the total bin number up to four.
Despite the efforts of staff and student volunteers, the Douglas College population reports a general feeling of confusion around the specifics of what goes in which bin. Where do straws go? Where do coffee cups go? Where does the metal foil of a yogurt container go? The problem that the recycling initiative is currently experiencing is that if people don’t know where something goes, they often revert back to their “safest option,” which is throwing things out into the garbage. However, with a 75 per cent landfill diversion target, this is possibly the worst place to throw most items.
A campaign was made to smooth the transition from a garbage mindset to a recycling mindset. Coffee cups have been especially tricky for the new recycling program, and were reported as one of the most common mistakes made. “Pop the Top,” illustrates the coffee cup going into a paper recycling bin, and the lid going into a mixed containers bin. The poster illustrates the marketing style of the recycling campaign well, with few words, visual appeal, and easily digestible information.
“We really rely on good signage,” Hodgsons said.
He elaborated that it’s especially important that the whole project looks professional and respectable, and he feels that the campaign has achieved that goal. Hopefully, that respect translates into a greater appreciation of the recycling process.
Implementation has been considered a success, but reports of student confusion continue. Likewise, there is visual proof that people are still unsure of exactly what goes where. However, it is improving over time, and it is part of a process that will take many months of feedback, and trial and error.
Very nice post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wished
to say that I have really loved surfing around your weblog posts.
After all I’ll be subscribing in your rss feed and I’m hoping you write again very soon!
Your style is unique in comparison to other folks I have read stuff from.
Many thanks for posting when you have the opportunity,
Guess I’ll just bookmark this site.
Whats up are using WordPress for your site platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started
and create my own. Do you need any html coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
These are in fact great ideas in regarding blogging.
You have touched some good points here. Any way keep up wrinting.
I seriously love your blog.. Excellent colors &
theme. Did you build this web site yourself? Please reply back
as I’m trying to create my own personal blog and would love
to know where you got this from or what the theme is named.
Thanks!
That is very attention-grabbing, You are an overly skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your feed and sit up for in the hunt for extra of your
great post. Additionally, I have shared your website in my social networks
Link exchange is nothing else but it is simply placing
the other person’s blog link on your page at proper place and other person will also do similar in favor of you.
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four e-mails with the
same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from
that service? Bless you!
I’m not sure why but this weblog is loading very
slow for me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my
end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.
May I simply say what a relief to discover a person that really understands what they’re discussing on the web.
You actually understand how to bring an issue
to light and make it important. More people must check
this out and understand this side of the story. I was surprised that you aren’t more popular
given that you most certainly have the gift.
Amazing issues here. I am very glad to peer your post.
Thank you a lot and I am taking a look ahead to contact you.
Will you please drop me a e-mail?
Touche. Outstanding arguments. Keep up the good effort.
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your website offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done
an impressive job and our whole community will be thankful to you.