Instant Reviews

By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist

There were a lot of summer films released this year. Some of them were surprise hits and some of them were… not. With so many to choose from, and so much written about them, you may not have enough time to find out about them. Here are quick-hitter reviews of some of those summer blockbusters.

 

Captain America: Civil War: Mixed opinions about it.

 

Finding Dory: It is shiner than the first film.

 

The BFG: It has Roald Dahl dialogue. Magical.

 

The Secret Life of Pets: Great jokes, OK story.

 

Ghostbusters: Reinvented. Looked like Spy.

 

Star Trek Beyond: Star Trek meets Fast and Furious.

 

Jason Bourne: If you did not see the first four films (even the fourth film), you will have no idea what is going on.

 

Café Society: Woody Allen remembering stuff.

 

Independence Day: Resurgence: If you liked the first film, you will be disappointed.

 

The Purge: Election Year: It made The Purge look good, and it was not good.

 

Me Before You: Depends if you like this type of film.

 

Central Intelligence: Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart at their finest.

 

Lights Out: The next Paranormal Activity.

 

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows: You have to see the first film first.

 

Money Monster: Watch if you want to learn about the US economy.

 

Train to Busan: The South Korean version of World War Z.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

