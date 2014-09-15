Is the “iWatch” for you?

Apple’s latest creation opens innovative doors

By Angela Espinoza, News Editor

On September 9, Apple revealed an entirely new project called the “smartwatch.” The idea of the smartwatch is simple: it is essentially a smartphone one can wear on their wrist.

The smartwatch, or Apple Watch, is the latest advancement in digital technology that can be worn by the user, as opposed to being held. Like Google Glass, the smartwatch acts as a peripheral you can use and wear as you go. The Apple Watch’s face, or what Apple refers to as the “digital crown,” is that of a touchscreen, from which the wearer can access anything from Facebook to bank accounts—or simply check the time.

As this is the first model of the Apple Watch, there are some concerns to keep in mind before purchasing. For one, the wearer must also own an iPhone no older than the iPhone 5 series in order to use the Apple Watch. In addition, while there are adjustable options for straps, the watch device itself is, according to CBC, large for those with smaller wrists. Then there is the cost to consider, which currently stands at roughly $350 for the starting price. Finally, as Recode reports in an interview with Apple spokesperson Nat Kerris, “We anticipate that people will charge nightly which is why we designed an innovative charging solution that combines our MagSafe technology and inductive charging.” In other words, the Apple Watch will likely need to be charged once a day.

The Apple Watch is nevertheless one of the most unique additions to ‘digiwear’ since Google Glass. Apple Watch is anticipated to be in stores by early 2015.