Is your costume competition-ready?

Winning and other such nonsense from a costume competition veteran
By Brittney MacDonald, Staff Writer
Halloween is just around the corner, and with it comes the bragging rights of having an amazing costume. But what if you want more than that? What if you want that cash prize from your favourite bar or club? Making costumes that are competition-ready is no easy feat, but making yourself competition-ready is even harder.
I have been making costumes and modelling my creations for conventions and photo shoots for over seven years, but I didn’t bother with competitions until around three years ago. To be honest I was intimidated by the idea of having someone judge my work. As someone who is self-taught, with no real formal training beyond YouTube and a few outdated sewing catalogues, I was always terrified people would think my stuff just wasn’t up to snuff. But I eventually had to get over that, and I applied everything I learned by simply sitting back and listening, and moved on to win several competitions both locally and in the US, resulting in cash, nerdy swag, and gaming consoles.
So now that we’ve established I might have some idea of what I’m talking about, I’ll move on to let you know how you might go about deciding if your costume is competition-ready—whether it’s for a convention or just a Halloween club crawl.
Before you consider entering even the most basic competition, you have to know that anything store-bought just isn’t going to do it. You might think it’ll work for that $100 the bar is offering, but if you go up there next to someone that has hand made what they’re wearing I can say nine times out of 10, you’re going to lose. I don’t mean you have to be an expert sewer, and make everything from scratch. What I’m saying is if you can’t sew, look into modification. Find pieces you can dye, repurpose or alter so that you can honestly say you made what you’re wearing up on that stage—or bar top, depending on where you are.
This is slightly different if you intend to go into a serious competition, of course. Competitions offering large cash prizes attract all those Holly Hobbies that took the full four years of Home Economics in high school and maybe even a fashion or textiles course in post-secondary. So if you’re planning to look into that, you will have to step your game up, and possibly both sew and pattern your own costume instead of relying on second-hand stores and the recesses of your closet.
If you don’t sew, then don’t fret. Thanks to shows like Heroes of Cosplay and Face Off, plenty of companies online offer alternative materials that you will simply have to learn to manipulate. Stuff like L200 foam, Wonderflex, Worbla, and latex all can be used to various effects. Wonderflex and Worbla are expensive, but with heat they will allow you to create intricate armour pieces. L200 foam is clunky, but if you’re looking to make an extra limb, or create a muscle suit that would put Schwarzenegger to shame, a heat gun, carving knife, and some basic references on what you want to create is all you need. Liquid latex is a go-to for many costume creators. It can not only create scars, but if you have a reaction to spirit gum, like a lot of people with sensitive skin, you can use it to apply prosthetics. Liquid latex can also be painted on any cement floor to create something that will move similarly to fabric, but that doesn’t require sewing, and can be made into any shape you like. This trick works great for capes and bat and insect wings. Latex can also be painted over with normal make-up, so it’ll work if you’re looking to cover up your mouth or eye for an extra creep factor. But I’d keep it away from any delicate areas or spots with hair, removing latex is a lot like removing wax—it will hurt if you give it anything to stick to, or if the area is already tender.
Vancouver also has quite a few special effects studios, so some of this stuff you can find locally at places like Dressew and Studio FX in Downtown Vancouver, and HollyNorth Production Supplies if you’re in Burnaby.
Never underestimate your local hardware store. A lot of craft stores and specialty shops will overcharge for something you can find at Canadian Tire—case in point, zip ties. Zip ties are a cheap alternative to corset boning. They work the same if you double or triple them up, but you can buy them in bulk for less than half the amount you would pay for a set of ten steel boning spines at fabric stores. Scour the Internet for suggestions on cheaper materials so that you don’t blow your budget on something you may not need, that no one will even see.
Say you’re done your costume though, what should you be concentrating on now? Even if your costume is the best in the world, with blinking lights and perfect seams, it won’t matter if you don’t have the charisma to pull it off. In every competition I’ve judged, been in, or witnessed, there has always been an element of performance. No, it’s not a talent show, but people still need to be able to remember you, maybe even like you. In amateur competitions, chances are the judges aren’t going to be experts. They’re going to be looking for the person who made an impression, who put in the most effort, and whose costume is relatively well-pieced together—usually in that order. So if you have the chance to show off a bit, go for it. Be in character, if it’s appropriate be funny, maybe toss in a wink or two. Try to get the crowd hyped for you being there. Judges hate disappointing the audience, so if the audience likes you it will translate into a better score. I’m not ashamed to say that I once won a competition in a bikini, not because I was in the most revealing outfit, or because I was the best-looking, and most certainly not because I had the best costume, but because I cracked jokes the entire time and was funnier than my competition. It’s a little cliché to say, but look like you’re having fun.
Producing intricate, well-made costumes is an art, and takes years of practice. Even now I find myself in awe of some people, and constantly learning new tricks and ways of producing things that I couldn’t have even imagined a couple years ago. It also requires you to wear a lot of hats and learn a lot of different skills—fabrication, sewing, make-up. A competition means you can’t just be good at one thing; you have to be good at everything, and make it look easy while you’re at it.
One thing I’ve noticed is that there are plenty of common myths regarding the lenders intentions if talking about home foreclosure. One misconception in particular is the bank would like your house. The bank wants your hard earned dollars, not your home. They want the amount of money they lent you along with interest. Averting the bank is only going to draw some sort of foreclosed final result. Thanks for your post.
I have learned some significant things through your blog post post. One other point I would like to convey is that there are various games out there designed in particular for preschool age young children. They contain pattern acceptance, colors, wildlife, and forms. These often focus on familiarization as opposed to memorization. This keeps little kids occupied without sensing like they are learning. Thanks
Pingback: MzBasbpo
Whats up this is somewhat of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding knowledge so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Ich glaube ich kriege Voegel, mein kleiner Bruder hat mein iphone genommen und damit einen Falltest gemacht um
damit ein Youtube Filmchen zu machen, in der Hoffnung das intressiert irgendjemand.
Ich meinerseits weiss, dies gehoert hier nicht hin, muss aber meine Wut
irgendwo los werden. Der kleine Schlickefaenger,
warte, bis ich dich heute sehe, du kriegts es heute noch dicke!
I must thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing
this blog. I really hope to see the same high-grade
content by you later on as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own site now
😉
Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this web site before but after looking at many of
the posts I realized it’s new to me. Regardless, I’m definitely happy
I discovered it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back often!
I am in fact grateful to the owner of this web site who
has shared this wonderful article at at this time.
Hey There. I found your blog the usage of msn. This is a really well
written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and
come back to learn extra of your helpful information. Thanks for the
post. I’ll certainly return.
Pingback: URL
Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed
reading it, you might be a great author. I will be sure to bookmark your blog and
will often come back in the future. I want to encourage continue your great posts, have a nice day!
What i do not realize is in truth how you’re now not really a lot more neatly-preferred than you
might be right now. You’re so intelligent. You already
know thus significantly with regards to this matter, made me for my part consider it from
so many numerous angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be involved until it is something to accomplish with Girl gaga!
Your own stuffs nice. Always deal with it up!
Hey there! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new apple iphone!
Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and
look forward to all your posts! Keep up the superb work!
Pingback: Men's Haircuts Houston Heights
Pingback: computers sale
Pingback: headshots professional
Pingback: material design wordpress templates
Pingback: homepage
Pingback: Green tea powder
Pingback: reserver hotel de luxe pas cher
Pingback: buy backlinks
Pingback: buy backlinks
Pingback: kaltak orospular
Thanks for your write-up. I also believe laptop computers have grown to be more and more popular lately, and now are often the only form of computer found in a household. Simply because at the same time potentially they are becoming more and more economical, their processing power keeps growing to the point where they are as robust as desktop computers coming from just a few years back.
Pingback: seks izle
The research displaying benefits from action games has been asked due to methodological shortcomings,
such as recruitment strategies and selection bias, possible placebo effects, and lack of primary improvements in control groups.
Build group spirit with role-playing games, simulation games and
strategic games.
Pingback: Stephani Mitchel
Pingback: Greg Thmomson
Pingback: gmail.com login