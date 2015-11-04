Posted on by

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… a girl?

Image via CBS

Image via CBS

‘Supergirl’ TV pilot review

By Cheryl Minns, Arts Editor

2/5

DC comics has spent the past few years bringing their characters to life on the small screen. From the CW successes Arrow and The Flash to Fox’s Gotham, the male heroes have established loyal fan bases of faithful viewers. Then comes CBS’s Supergirl to put an end to that winning streak.

Supergirl opens with baby Kal-El’s iconic departure from Krypton. It then adds to the story by including his 12-year-old cousin, Kara Zor-El, being prepped for a trip of her own to follow Kal-El to Earth and take care of him. This is the first indication of how the show sees its lead female character as a traditional caregiver instead of an independent hero.

On her journey, Kara’s ship is knocked into the Phantom Zone from Krypton’s explosion and she becomes suspended in time for 24 years, leading to her arriving on Earth years after Kal-El became Superman. Instead of Kara helping her cousin, Clark Kent helps her by arranging for her to move in with the Danvers, a pair of scientists who helped him develop his powers, and their daughter, Alex.

At age 24, Kara (Melissa Benoist from Glee) works as an assistant to a Devil Wears Prada-like boss, Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart from Ally McBeal) at CatCo Worldwide Media in National City. Her boss explains that employees will have to be let go because the city doesn’t have a hero like Superman to make headlines and sell publications. This sparks the idea in Kara that she could be a hero that makes headlines. However, it isn’t until her sister, Alex (Chyler Leigh from Grey’s Anatomy), is trapped in a crashing plane that Kara takes flight and manoeuvres the plane to a safe landing on the water. This reiterates the idea that what makes Kara a hero is her ability to take care of family.

After the rescue, the mysterious heroine is labelled Supergirl, a name that Kara protests should be Superwoman instead. However, Grant quickly corrects Kara—as well as any doubting viewers—by sassily explaining, “I’m a girl. And your boss. And powerful, and rich, and hot, and smart. So if you perceive Supergirl as anything less than excellent—isn’t the real problem you?”

The episode’s set-up for the rest of the season is that Kara’s ship escaping from the Phantom Zone 12 years ago also brought a ship of prisoners to Earth. They are determined to destroy Kara because her mother was the judge who sentenced them. However, in a clichéd twist, the leader of the prisoners turns out to be Astra, the identical twin sister of Kara’s mother (Laura Benanti from Nashville), who wants to destroy her niece. Things were much simpler when Superman was the only known survivor of Krypton.

Supergirl boasts some impressive special effects scenes, such as the Krypton escape, the plane rescue, and a final battle between Supergirl and one of the escaped prisoners. However, the show’s hang-up on whether or not a girl can be a hero makes it less interesting than other DC shows from production team Greg Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg (Arrow and The Flash).

Supergirl may improve over the season and evolve into the fall series hit that it promised to be, but at this time, it hasn’t lived up to its potential.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

10,861 comments on “It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… a girl?

  2. Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your website,
    how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account aided me a acceptable deal.
    I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea

  4. We will certainly determine a proper aftercare
    program in your location and also deal with you to create and implement methods
    to stop regression right into energetic addiction.

  7. We absolutely love your blog and find the majority of your
    post’s to be exactly I’m looking for. Do you offer guest writers to write content for you personally?
    I wouldn’t mind creating a post or elaborating on many of the subjects you write in relation to here.

    Again, awesome weblog!

  10. Hello! I understand this is kind of off-topic but I needed to ask.

    Does running a well-established website such as yours
    take a lot of work? I am brand new to operating a blog but I do write in my diary daily.
    I’d like to start a blog so I can share my personal experience and views online.

    Please let me know if you have any suggestions or tips for brand new aspiring
    bloggers. Thankyou!

  13. Hi there just wanted to give you a brikef heads uup and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading properly.I’m not sure why but I
    think its a linking issue. I’ve tried iit in two different internet browsers and both show the same results.

  15. I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but good topic.
    I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
    Thanks for fantastic info I was looking for this info for my mission.

  18. Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some
    targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good success. If you
    know of any please share. Thanks!

  19. Hi thегᥱ! Quick question that’s totally οff topic. Ɗo you know how to
    make your site mobile friendly? My web site ⅼooks weird ѡhen viewing from my apple iphone.
    I’m trүing to find a theme orr plugin tɦat might bе abke to
    fix this issue. If yyou haᴠe anny recommendations, pleaѕe share.
    Many thankѕ!

  21. Great blog here! Also your site loads up very fast! What host are you using?

    Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as
    yours lol

  28. Hey! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers and starting
    a whole new project in a community in the same market.
    Your site provided us helpful information to work on.
    You have carried out a fantastic job!

  29. Hi, I do believe this is an excellent web site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I will come back once again since I
    bookmarked it. Money and freedom is the best way to
    change, may you be rich and continue to help other people.

  32. I am using Gsa search engine ranker because a week only and just what I saw is that the variety of validated web links
    is lot much less compared to the variety of efficiently submitted
    web links.

  35. Hey would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using?

    I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
    The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and
    I’m looking for something completely unique.
    P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!

  36. In spite of getting dressed certain way or taking a purse it is certain not necessarily guarantees that
    you they make more popular, some people, as much men as women, deliver great attacks to be seen in the last tendencies fashionable for celebrity fashion.
    In 2007, Forbes magazine ranked Rupert Grint #16 on a list
    of 20 earners under the age of 25; he reportedly
    had annual earnings of $4 million. It is much larger than the previous towns in The Sims 3 and
    centers around nightlife activities such as going to bars, clubs, lounges, and also includes vampires (which
    can only really come out to play at night).

  37. I really like your blog.. very nice colors
    & theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for
    you? Plz respond as I’m lookin to create my own blog and wouuld like to know where u got
    this from. kudos

  39. Contractors,property management businesses, workers with license or no license desire to choose
    progress from you, some of them take cash and run, and but they speak to
    you guarantee you the stars and the moon, they say they’re the
    best, but once they get the money the work start in delays.

  43. Hello, Neat post. There’sa problem along with yolur weeb site in web explorer, could
    check this… IE stil is the market leader and a huge element
    of other people woll leave out your excellent writing due
    to this problem.

  45. |for entertaining inside the stunning and heat environment of|in the stunning and comfortable climate and will keep your swimming water dazzling with an increase of basic characteristics|digitally
    controlled heaters to emitters over 20 Constructing an inground
    swimming is actually a humongous undertaking that’s guaranteed to truly have a
    large affect your finances.

  46. Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of
    spam feedback? If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or
    anything you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving
    me crazy so any assistance is very much appreciated.

  49. Finkle WD, Greenlaqnd S, Ridgeway GK, et al. Incrdased threat
    of non-fatal mocardial infarction following testosterone treatment prescription in guys.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*