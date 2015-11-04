It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… a girl?

‘Supergirl’ TV pilot review
By Cheryl Minns, Arts Editor
2/5
DC comics has spent the past few years bringing their characters to life on the small screen. From the CW successes Arrow and The Flash to Fox’s Gotham, the male heroes have established loyal fan bases of faithful viewers. Then comes CBS’s Supergirl to put an end to that winning streak.
Supergirl opens with baby Kal-El’s iconic departure from Krypton. It then adds to the story by including his 12-year-old cousin, Kara Zor-El, being prepped for a trip of her own to follow Kal-El to Earth and take care of him. This is the first indication of how the show sees its lead female character as a traditional caregiver instead of an independent hero.
On her journey, Kara’s ship is knocked into the Phantom Zone from Krypton’s explosion and she becomes suspended in time for 24 years, leading to her arriving on Earth years after Kal-El became Superman. Instead of Kara helping her cousin, Clark Kent helps her by arranging for her to move in with the Danvers, a pair of scientists who helped him develop his powers, and their daughter, Alex.
At age 24, Kara (Melissa Benoist from Glee) works as an assistant to a Devil Wears Prada-like boss, Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart from Ally McBeal) at CatCo Worldwide Media in National City. Her boss explains that employees will have to be let go because the city doesn’t have a hero like Superman to make headlines and sell publications. This sparks the idea in Kara that she could be a hero that makes headlines. However, it isn’t until her sister, Alex (Chyler Leigh from Grey’s Anatomy), is trapped in a crashing plane that Kara takes flight and manoeuvres the plane to a safe landing on the water. This reiterates the idea that what makes Kara a hero is her ability to take care of family.
After the rescue, the mysterious heroine is labelled Supergirl, a name that Kara protests should be Superwoman instead. However, Grant quickly corrects Kara—as well as any doubting viewers—by sassily explaining, “I’m a girl. And your boss. And powerful, and rich, and hot, and smart. So if you perceive Supergirl as anything less than excellent—isn’t the real problem you?”
The episode’s set-up for the rest of the season is that Kara’s ship escaping from the Phantom Zone 12 years ago also brought a ship of prisoners to Earth. They are determined to destroy Kara because her mother was the judge who sentenced them. However, in a clichéd twist, the leader of the prisoners turns out to be Astra, the identical twin sister of Kara’s mother (Laura Benanti from Nashville), who wants to destroy her niece. Things were much simpler when Superman was the only known survivor of Krypton.
Supergirl boasts some impressive special effects scenes, such as the Krypton escape, the plane rescue, and a final battle between Supergirl and one of the escaped prisoners. However, the show’s hang-up on whether or not a girl can be a hero makes it less interesting than other DC shows from production team Greg Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg (Arrow and The Flash).
Supergirl may improve over the season and evolve into the fall series hit that it promised to be, but at this time, it hasn’t lived up to its potential.
Since the admin of this web site is working, no hesitation very shortly it will be well-known, due to
its quality contents.
Others sell commercial property, plus a small number sell industrial, agricultural, or other kinds of real-estate.
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the
pictures on this blog loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a
problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I really
enjoyed reading it, you may be a great author.I will always bookmark your blog and definitely will
come back in the future. I want to encourage that you continue
your great posts, have a nice morning!
Undeniably consider that that you said. Your favourite reason appeared
to be on the web the simplest thing to have in mind of. I say
to you, I definitely get irked while other people think about issues that they plainly don’t know about.
You controlled to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the entire thing without
having side effect , people can take a signal.
Will likely be back to get more. Thank you
What’s up colleagues, how is all, and what you wish for to say on the
topic of this post, in my view its genuinely awesome in support of me.
Hello there! This post could not be written much better!
Going through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He always kept talking about this. I am going to forward
this article to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read.
Many thanks for sharing!
Under the rotor (which houses the anti-reverse and also
2 pinion gear bearings (most reels have one)) is a cover which seals the bearings.
If you’re thinking of having your permit,
talk to everybody in your network to hear the pros and
cons of getting your permit.
It’s also possible that the old age or more complex tumors of the meen receiving hormone therapy might
have influenced their chances of melancholy.
When someone writes an article he/she keeps the thought of a user
in his/her brain that how a user can know it. Thus that’s why this post is great.
Thanks!
I like what you guys are up too. This type of clever work and coverage!
Keep up the very good works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to blogroll.
I’m glad I discovered your article. I would never have made sense of this topic on my
own. I’ve read several other articles on this topic, but I was baffled right up until I
read yours.
女の人ならデリケートゾーンの臭さを掃除する事が基本なのです。そこでフェミニーナウォッシュを手にする女子が急増中です。彼氏の評判を聞くと綺麗に洗って下さい！みたいなコメントがかなり見つけました。こんな時デリケートゾーンの垢を思っている方はこのアンボーテフェミニーナウォッシュの口コミサイトに結論があると思います。
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my weblog so i came to “return the favor”.I am trying to
find things to enhance my site!I suppose its ok to use some of
your ideas!!
A motivating discussion is definitely worth comment. I think
that you need to write more on this issue, it may not be a taboo matter but usually people do not speak about such
topics. To the next! Kind regards!!
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this,
like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could
do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other
than that, this is fantastic blog. A fantastic read.
I will definitely be back.
Great goods from you, man. I have have in mind your stuff previous to and
you’re simply extremely great. I actually
like what you’ve received right here, really like what you are stating
and the best way through which you are saying it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of
to keep it sensible. I cant wait to learn much more from you.
That is really a wonderful site.
This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post.
Also, I have shared your website in my social
networks!
What’s up mates, how is all, and what you want to say concerning this
article, in my view its truly amazing in support of me.
I am sure this paragraph has touched all the internet users,
its really really nice post on building up new webpage.
I’m pretty pleased to discover this page. I need to to thank you for ones time for this wonderful read!!
I definitely loved every little bit of it and i also have you saved to
fav to see new things in your web site.
Contractors,property management companies, workers with permit or no permit want
to choose advance from you, a few of these take cash and run,
and but they speak to you promise you the stars along
with the moon, they say they’re the finest, but once they
get the cash the work start in delays.
Make certain you digested the information all you’ve only
learned about buying property.
No Rio existem páginas onde se podem localizar lindas acompanhantes para todos e cada um dos fins.
After looking into a number of the blog articles on your web page,
I seriously like your technique of blogging.
I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be
checking back soon. Please visit my web site too and let me know
how you feel.
Thanks for the good writeup. It actually used to be a amusement account
it. Look complex to far delivered agreeable from you! By the way, how can we keep up a
correspondence?
DO
When someone writes an article he/she retains the image of a user in his/her brain that how a user can know it.
So that’s why this post is amazing. Thanks!