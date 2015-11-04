It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… a girl?

‘Supergirl’ TV pilot review
By Cheryl Minns, Arts Editor
2/5
DC comics has spent the past few years bringing their characters to life on the small screen. From the CW successes Arrow and The Flash to Fox’s Gotham, the male heroes have established loyal fan bases of faithful viewers. Then comes CBS’s Supergirl to put an end to that winning streak.
Supergirl opens with baby Kal-El’s iconic departure from Krypton. It then adds to the story by including his 12-year-old cousin, Kara Zor-El, being prepped for a trip of her own to follow Kal-El to Earth and take care of him. This is the first indication of how the show sees its lead female character as a traditional caregiver instead of an independent hero.
On her journey, Kara’s ship is knocked into the Phantom Zone from Krypton’s explosion and she becomes suspended in time for 24 years, leading to her arriving on Earth years after Kal-El became Superman. Instead of Kara helping her cousin, Clark Kent helps her by arranging for her to move in with the Danvers, a pair of scientists who helped him develop his powers, and their daughter, Alex.
At age 24, Kara (Melissa Benoist from Glee) works as an assistant to a Devil Wears Prada-like boss, Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart from Ally McBeal) at CatCo Worldwide Media in National City. Her boss explains that employees will have to be let go because the city doesn’t have a hero like Superman to make headlines and sell publications. This sparks the idea in Kara that she could be a hero that makes headlines. However, it isn’t until her sister, Alex (Chyler Leigh from Grey’s Anatomy), is trapped in a crashing plane that Kara takes flight and manoeuvres the plane to a safe landing on the water. This reiterates the idea that what makes Kara a hero is her ability to take care of family.
After the rescue, the mysterious heroine is labelled Supergirl, a name that Kara protests should be Superwoman instead. However, Grant quickly corrects Kara—as well as any doubting viewers—by sassily explaining, “I’m a girl. And your boss. And powerful, and rich, and hot, and smart. So if you perceive Supergirl as anything less than excellent—isn’t the real problem you?”
The episode’s set-up for the rest of the season is that Kara’s ship escaping from the Phantom Zone 12 years ago also brought a ship of prisoners to Earth. They are determined to destroy Kara because her mother was the judge who sentenced them. However, in a clichéd twist, the leader of the prisoners turns out to be Astra, the identical twin sister of Kara’s mother (Laura Benanti from Nashville), who wants to destroy her niece. Things were much simpler when Superman was the only known survivor of Krypton.
Supergirl boasts some impressive special effects scenes, such as the Krypton escape, the plane rescue, and a final battle between Supergirl and one of the escaped prisoners. However, the show’s hang-up on whether or not a girl can be a hero makes it less interesting than other DC shows from production team Greg Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg (Arrow and The Flash).
Supergirl may improve over the season and evolve into the fall series hit that it promised to be, but at this time, it hasn’t lived up to its potential.
I was suggested this blog through my cousin. I am no longer positive whether this
post is written by means of him as nobody else understand such detailed about my
trouble. You are wonderful! Thank you!
I’m not sure why but this web site is loading extremely slow for
me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my
newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience
with something like this. Please let me know if
you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
It’s hard to find well-informed people on this topic yet you sound like you know what
you’re talking about! Thank you for this post.
I totally agree with what you are saying. Keep us posted.
Through exploring platforms, players and know-how, the scholars can have
a greater understanding of the business models
used in online marketing.
Oy vey.
So you, as the restorer, have to set realistic goals as to exactly what parts of the car you are going to restore to their
original states and what parts of the car you are willing to
restore “as close as possible” to their original states.
All since then, Indica is floating in the market with a regular sale.
It is available in two versions of petrol and diesel and has been a very reasonable price.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account
your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access
consistently fast.
Tremendous things here. I’m very happy tto peer your article.
Thank you so much aand I am taking a look ahead to touch you.
Will you kindly drop me a mail?
I simply could not go away your site before suggesting that
I extremely enjoyed the standard information a person provide on your visitors?
Is gonna be agai regularly to check out new posts