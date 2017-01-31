It’s ok to admit you don’t have an opinion

When to not weigh in
By Cazzy Lewchuk, Opinions Editor
In an extremely divided world, many issues formulate our views and opinions. In many ways, our opinions define us and are a vessel for others to judge us on. Generally, our friends and peer group have a lot of the same opinions, and they are feelings that we will defend and argue.
In such a divisive world, being unsure of one’s opinion can be conflicting, particularly if others around you seem to have such strong viewpoints one way or the other. Having mixed feelings on an issue is a problem that we’ve all faced. In this day and age, we’re all expected to be aware, have a certain level of “wokeness.” Can one really afford to be ignorant?
The fact is, it can be hard to know everything about an issue. Topics are divisive for a reason, and every issue is complicated in some sense. This is especially true when discussing social justice issues if one isn’t well-versed in the topics of privilege, class, systemic abuse, etc.
If you’re not a member of a certain group, you may not even be qualified to speak out about an issue directly impacting that group. It’s important to support equal rights as often as possible, but there’s a difference between supporting and genuinely pleading ignorance. If you’re a straight male and there’s an issue dividing the lesbian community that you don’t understand, you may be better off just not giving your two cents. If you honestly don’t know all the facts about an issue, it’s okay to say something along the lines of: “You know what, I don’t know enough to have a solid opinion on this.”
There may also be cases in which you just don’t want to comment on an issue, and that’s okay, too. It can be very exhausting to keep up with the problems facing the world today. If you don’t know and you don’t care to research the topic, it’s fine to sit something out.
There is a general expectation from many that we are to be well-versed and have the “right” views on many topics. While it’s very important to keep an open mind and be aware of important issues, not everyone can be an expert on everything. It is far better to admit that you don’t have an opinion than it is to form one from ignorance, apathy, or intolerance. It is far less closed-minded to admit you aren’t knowledgeable about something than to act like you know what you’re talking about with an uninformed opinion.
I’m this way concerning politics and religion. I’d rather not give an opinion because it just creates tension. There’s lots of other things to talk about besides those two issues.
I think only opinion is worth wise when you have the grip on topic otherwise we should kept quite…. but if you have information and courage then go for your opinion
If you are going for finest contents like myself, just pay a visit this website every day for the reason that it gives quality contents, thanks
Very nice post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wanted to mention that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
In any case I will be subscribing on your rss feed and I hope you write once more very soon!
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your weblog.
You have some really good posts and I think I would be a good asset.
If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to write
some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
Please send me an email if interested. Many thanks!
Great website you have here but I was curious about if you knew
of any discussion boards that cover the same topics discussed here?
I’d really like to be a part of group where I can get
feedback from other experienced people that share the same interest.
If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
Kudos!
Hello There. I discovered your blog using msn. This is a really neatly written article.
I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your
useful information. Thanks for the post. I will certainly comeback.
Its not my first time to visit this site, i am
browsing this website dailly and obtain pleasant data from
here daily.
Hi would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future
but I’m having a tough time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S My apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!
These are actually wonderful ideas in on the topic of blogging.
You have touched some pleasant things here.
Any way keep up wrinting.
Very descriptive blog, I loved that bit. Will there be a part
2?