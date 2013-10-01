Posted on by

It’s rainin’ Royals

Men’s soccer team wins third consecutive game

By Courtnie Martin, Sports Reporter

To say it was merely raining during the men’s soccer game at Cunnings Field on September 28 would be an understatement. They were easily the worst playing conditions the team has faced all season.

The Royals started off very slowly. Their opponent, the Quest Kermodes, whom the Royals beat 3-1 in the season opener, took an early lead and finished the half ahead 1-0. Despite the downpour, captain Mohammed Ali hyped the team up for the second half to play through the adversity. Twenty-five minutes into the second half, the Royals found their equalizer to knot things up at 1-1; this was a momentum changer. From that point on, the Royals wouldn’t even allow their opponent an opportunity on goal.

Shortly after, the Royals had several attempts but couldn’t finish. Some of the rookies were having difficulty executing the plays Coach Paul Bahia had implemented. Bahia told the Royals that before a score he wanted three players to assist in the play: two passes and a goal. With 15 minutes left in the game, the Royals put all their hard work at practice into action. Quest was getting rattled; they were called for numerous fouls back-to-back and the Royals were getting into their heads. Rookie Dorian Colopisis broke the deadlock with nine minutes left to put the Royals up 2-1 when he found a gap between two defenders. Seemingly immediately after, the Royals scored again, only to see it be called by the referee.

With only a few minutes remaining, it was obvious the team was starting to click. Fifth-year Javid Khan made a glorious between-the-legs, no-look pass to his rookie teammate Illias (Louie) Bocolas to score the final goal of the game. When the final whistle blew, the scoreline was once again 3-1 for the Royals—good enough for their third consecutive victory. The win pushed the team’s record to 4-1-2.

Coach Bahia briefly discussed the game: “I think the guys showed a lot of heart. We haven’t played in weather like this at all this year. You have to be mentally tough, and they demonstrated that. We were off to a very slow start being down at the end of half but we fought back and won.”

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

96 comments on “It’s rainin’ Royals

  1. Pingback: Pure Natural Healing

  2. Pingback: Detroit Pistons T-Shirts

  3. Pingback: 健麗,

  4. Pingback: mypillowreviews.xyz

  5. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey

  6. Pingback: Anal Porn

  7. Pingback: brazzers videos for free

  8. Pingback: Phoebe

  9. Pingback: Levitra apteka

  10. Pingback: gk gymnastics leotards australia

  11. Pingback: RRB Result 2016

  12. Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes

  13. Pingback: life insurance lawyer

  14. Pingback: doors and windows installation

  15. Pingback: como Abrir empresa nos EUA

  16. Pingback: FastComet Promo Code

  17. Pingback: WALL LAMPS

  18. Pingback: Bigo Live Web

  19. Pingback: MORE INFORMATION

  20. Pingback: carb blocker supplement

  21. Pingback: https://globalandia.blogspot.com/

  22. Pingback: Los Angeles Limo Service

  23. Pingback: cheap football jerseys

  24. Pingback: Treat Sciatic Nerve Pain in 8 Days

  25. Pingback: Lauretta

  26. Pingback: KLIK

  27. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  28. Pingback: henckels steak knives twin signature

  29. Pingback: stolen motorcycle

  30. Pingback: temple run 2 game

  31. Pingback: bmx games

  32. Pingback: gordonia free watches

  33. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  34. Pingback: vinhomes phạm hùng

  35. Pingback: scientifictradingmachinereview.com

  36. Pingback: izmir escort

  37. Pingback: huge discount up to 98%

  38. Pingback: reflector flooring system

  39. Pingback: directory

  40. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  41. Pingback: calls

  42. Pingback: payday loan

  43. Pingback: bodybuilding supplements

  44. Pingback: stafaband

  45. Pingback: ig generator

  46. Pingback: The Best Vaginal Tightening Cream

Comments are closed.