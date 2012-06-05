Posted on by

Japandroids shouldn’t celebrate just yet

By Clinton Hallahan, Contributor

3/5

Bookended by fireworks, Celebration Rock (released worldwide June 5) by Vancouver punk rockers Japandroids has done away with all that pesky “breathing” and “pausing” that colours basic human function in lieu of some serious velocity. That was their hallmark on their breakout LP, Post-Nothing, but fans of that record will find more “Wet Hair” than “Crazy Forever” on this one, their most recent minor triumph.

Japandroids have always prayed to the Mecca of Big Sexy Hooks, and have an uncanny ability to bury those hooks deep in your brain. But Celebration Rock becomes oddly empty in that pursuit. The same techniques are there—the immaculate riffs, the vocal cues primed for Facebook, and, again, that unbridled velocity perfect for field parties and road trips—but the album is a Tuesday party; a gathering with no goal but celebrating celebration. It’s fun, and maybe even awesome, but fleeting and hedonistic.

Hip hop has “hashtag rap,” a jokey kind of call-and-response that breaks flow for punch lines, so maybe this is the logical analog in rock music: worship for the almighty good time and little ambition for anything else. Maybe that’s where the kids are these days.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

11 comments on “Japandroids shouldn’t celebrate just yet

  1. This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!

  10. Fascinating blog! Is your theme custom made or did
    you download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog jump out.
    Please let me know where you got your design. With thanks

  11. Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all folks you actually realize what you’re talking about!
    Bookmarked. Please additionally seek advice from my web site =).

    We may have a hyperlink alternate arrangement among us

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*