Jess’ juices: Fruity, sweet, and summery

The best cheap, alcoholic beverages

By Jessica Berget, Staff Writer

It’s practically summer! Which means the days of beach trips, picnics, and barbeques, are finally here.

You know what goes great with summery activities? Alcohol. And if you have the taste buds of an eight-year-old child like me, the sweeter the better. With such a wide variety of sugary drinks available, ’it can be hard to know which ones are good and which ones are best left on the shelf. Alcohol can be expensive too, so how can you know which ones are worth buying? Don’t worry—I got you. I’ve had my fair share of alcoholic beverages, and so to aid you in your drinking escapades, here are my takes on sweet alcoholic drinks.

Note: It’s important to drink lots of water as sweeter drinks will definitely give you an awful hangover (believe me) and drink responsibly!

Woody’s Pink Grapefruit: 3/5

Grapefruit flavoured anything is usually a go-to for my summer drinks, and this one really hit the spot. The crisp, light, refreshing taste of the citrus and the carbonation makes this drink taste more like a punch, which is great if you really can’t stand that strong taste of alcohol. Perfect as a starter beverage for your day drinking activities. And at only $2.40 a can, it’s definitely a summer favourite.

Breezer Rum and Juicy Mango: 3.5/5

The tropical taste of mango is perfect for those hot days on the beach, and the design of the can is so aesthetically pleasing. I’m not usually a rum person, but this drink is a new favourite of mine. The mango flavour overpowers it perfectly enough so that you still get a hint of the alcohol within’’.

Snapple Spiked Tea Vodka: Peach 2/5, Strawberry 4/5

I had to try both flavours of this one because I love Snapple. I was more excited for the peach one, but the strawberry proved to be more delicious. I would definitely buy the strawberry one over the peach next time—get it quick, though, as it’s a limited edition. The peach tea had bit more of a vodka taste to it, as the peach tea flavour in Snapple is very subtle. The strawberry tea is deliciously fruity, and it tastes like those strawberry marshmallows you get in the five cent candy bins! This is what Sailor Moon would drink if she wanted to get smashed. Easily the best flavour out of all three teas, the third option being pear for some strange reason.

Jack Daniel’s Watermelon Punch: 5/5

This is the ultimate summer drink. Watermelon is the best flavour for anything summer related. The taste of the whisky and watermelon punch is a beautiful combination. The watermelon flavour is so artificially flavoured and so sweet it’s like your drinking the watermelon flavoured syrup at the bottom of a freezie. I thought the whisky taste would be a bit overpowering but it’s hardly noticeable, so you can keep slamming them back. ’