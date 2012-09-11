Justin Bieber reluctantly goes to college

Teen pop star says ’really famous people don’t need to be smart’
By Livia Turnbull, Bratty Celebrity Gossip
While September marks the return to school for students everywhere, there’ll be a familiar face joining the ranks of college freshmen this year. Citing Justin Bieber’s recent wanes in popularity as a major factor, combined with his increasing mental instability, the pop star’s managers have decided to enroll Bieber in post-secondary education.
Though Bieber has enough money to sustain him for the rest of his life, his managers believe that he would benefit from learning about something outside of the world of fame. “I think it’s a great idea that Justin’s going to college,” says Kenny Hamilton, Bieber’s bodyguard and close friend. “If he ever wants to learn how to write his own songs, he’d better learn that not all music is about girls and shopping malls. Still, I worry that he’ll get laughed at when he tells people that he’s the Kurt Cobain of this generation.”
Bieber, however, feels differently about the big change in his life. “I don’t know about going to college. I might learn some disturbing facts, like how many people hate the idea that I’m a star. Still, at least going to college is better than getting a part-time job.”
Before going to college was considered, Bieber’s managers paid a local McDonald’s to hire him as a grill worker. The aim was to get Bieber to see life through the eyes of a normal 18-year-old. Neither Bieber nor his coworkers were happy with the idea though.
“He kept singing ‘Baby‘ all throughout his shift,” says Dan Greenfield, a McDonald’s employee. “Only his voice was too deep for the song, so he had to screech the words. It gave everybody migraines.”
Greenfield recalled another incident where he overheard Bieber talking to the manger after his first day of work. “Justin said that he didn’t want to work at the grill because it was insulting to his heritage. He said that he came from a long line of teen pop stars and they didn’t do this kind of stuff.”
It was at this point that Bieber’s managers realized that the teen sensation was clearly delusional, so they pulled him out of McDonald’s and put him in college.
As for what courses Bieber will be taking this fall, it has been confirmed that he’s taking two music courses, one philosophy course, and one math course. “We had to fight to get Bieber to take math,” says Hamilton, “He kept going on about how math was against his religious principles.”
Why users still make use of to read news papers when in this technological world everything is
available on web?
Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice at the same time as you
amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a weblog site?
The account helped me a appropriate deal. I have been a little bit acquainted of this your
broadcast provided bright transparent idea
I am really enjoying the theme/design of your site. Do you
ever run into any web browser compatibility issues? A couple
of my blog audience have complained about
my blog not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox.
Do you have any advice to help fix this issue?
This information is worth everyone’s attention. Where can I find out more?
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s tough to get that “perfect balance” between usability
and visual appeal. I must say you’ve done a fantastic job with this.
Also, the blog loads very quick for me on Firefox. Exceptional Blog!
Thanks very nice blog!
Unquestionably consider that that you said. Your favorite reason seemed to be
at the web the simplest thing to take into accout of. I say to you, I certainly get irked whilst other people think about
worries that they just do not recognize about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest as
well as defined out the entire thing without having
side-effects , people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get
more. Thanks
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say
that I’ve really enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you
write again very soon!
My partner and I stumbled over here different web page and thought I may as well check things out.
I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to looking at
your web page repeatedly.
Wow, that’s what I was looking for, what a material! present here
at this webpage, thanks admin of this web site.
You should take part in a contest for one of your finest websites online.
I will strongly suggest this web site!
Fantastic goods on your part, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you might be just extremely magnificent.
I actually like what you may have acquired here, certainly like what
you’re stating and how for which you say it. You will be making
it enjoyable and also you still care for to help
keep it smart. I can not wait to read much more by you.
This is certainly really a terrific site.
When I originally left a comment I appear to have clicked
on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox
and from now on whenever a comment is added I
recieve four emails with the exact same comment. Perhaps there is an easy method
you can remove me from that service? Thanks a lot!
Fabulous, what a webpage it is! This weblog presents valuable facts
to us, keep it up.
Hi, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one
and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam comments?
If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can suggest?
I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any
support is very much appreciated.
Heya i am for the first time here. I came
across this board and i also find It really useful & it helped me out a lot.
I am hoping to give something back and help others like you aided me.