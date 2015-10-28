Justin Trudeau’s new government represents hopeful change and improvement

Election decision should be one of optimism
By Cazzy Lewchuk, Staff Writer
On October 19, Canadians elected a majority Liberal federal government, making Justin Trudeau prime minister. This gives Trudeau and the party freedom to pass bills without blockage from opposing parties. While this leads to progress within the Liberal agenda, it causes concern for those who do not agree with this platform or Trudeau’s leadership.
I’m not one of those people. The election’s outcome was one of the best we could have hoped for. However, concerns over a majority government’s power are certainly valid: equal opposition happened under Harper’s majority, several of Trudeau’s policies are controversial, and his experience and qualifications have been questioned. These concerns will continue to be debated thoroughly throughout the Trudeau administration’s reign.
However, such concerns sidestep the main issue: Trudeau was simply the best leader to win this election. The NDP had strong ideals, but divided left-leaning voters into questioning their policies and effectiveness. In addition, the NDP and Liberals frequently agree on policies, which contrasts them with the Conservatives. Bills that oppose and reverse Conservative platforms would have gone through under an NDP government, and should go through with a Liberal. This would also be the case with a Liberal minority and NDP opposition. However, that scenario was and is unlikely to be the case in a country that currently votes between 30–40 per cent Conservative. A Liberal minority with a Conservative opposition would cause a lot of deadlock in Parliament, ultimately hindering progress. This is a scenario that was quite likely to happen in the current election with left-wing vote splitting, but the resulting Liberal majority aids progress.
As with any politician, particularly a new and powerful one, Trudeau should be carefully observed and held to his promises. One major issue is his promise to introduce an alternative voting system to the current first-past-the-post system. Cynics argue that this will derail seats in the Liberal government, and is therefore unlikely to be introduced. I believe Trudeau is not a power-hungry dictator, nor is he foolish enough to make mistakes that will lower his popularity and make people question his abilities—particularly at such an early stage.
An effective government works with the people to ensure change, and the Liberal platform has been consistent in that regard. In a political climate that has been filled largely with disappointment and distrust over the last nine years, I’m looking forward to feeling optimistic about my country’s future. Trudeau may not turn out to be the greatest leader Canada has ever had, and his success will largely depend on the effectiveness of his newfound majority, but until both the Conservatives and NDP rediscover themselves and elect trustworthy, popular leaders, he’s the best we’ve got. It’s almost a guarantee that the Liberal government will undo ineffective policies set by Harper, and introduce new ones that will benefit Canada.
Trudeau’s lack of experience is made up for by the guidance and platform of the party he leads, both at a Cabinet and MP level. His majority makes positive (or “real”) change across Canada much easier to implement. It stops the nitpicking and endless debate in the House of Commons. It gives him the tools to create a successful and popular administration.
Until the NDP and Conservatives can come up with a way to provide policies that work for us all, the Trudeau government is the way to ensure a better Canada. He will learn on the job, make mistakes, and experience high and low career moments. That’s true of all politicians, but right now, he’s the person I trust most to make those mistakes.
Asking questions are really nice thing if you are not understanding something totally, but this paragraph
presents fastidious understanding yet.
It’s amazing in favor of me to have a web page, which is good in favor of my experience.
thanks admin
This regulatory method also factored in the MiFID Markets
in Financial Instruments Instruction component, which specifies: brokers
licensed by the CySEC are permitted to trade in all member
states of the European Union.
Greetings I am so thrilled I found your weblog, I really found you by error,
while I was searching on Bing for something else, Regardless I am here now and
would just like to say cheers for a incredible post and a all round interesting blog (I
also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all
at the minute but I have saved it and also added in your RSS
feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the awesome work.
Item en route insurance policies are specific to the means of transport used to perform.
Trading is simplified by a one-click feature through which you only need
to make one click to carry out a trade.
We Considering that they have a client waiting,
usually offer products such as one or two tyres from one fitting bay to an additional.
You should have the ability to show an insurable interest in your goods in order
to cause any kind of plan you secure on them.
This sort of insurance policy may shield the particular vehicle in addition to the products inside
your van.
We develop and also make constructed in closets, stroll
in wardrobes, shelving as well as closet systems, closets with moving doors,
wire wardrobe systems, storage space cupboards, and also
joinery remedies.
It is just rational to assume that the price for that type of insurance policy will certainly be considerably less than others.
Import of presents shall be ‘complimentary’ where such products are otherwise
unimpeded importable under ITC (HS).
And Ryan chosen lapband surgery, by which an inflatable silicon band
seals off the main tummy.
Call us and also one of our courier insurance coverage professionals will be able to talk you with the most
appropriate option for your certain demands.
So that indicates that the majority of the binary trading sites we note run in European countries.
Nonetheless, if you use your car to accomplish shipping work, you ought to realize that you’ll require greater than merely typical automobile insurance policy.