Justin Trudeau’s new government represents hopeful change and improvement

Election decision should be one of optimism
By Cazzy Lewchuk, Staff Writer
On October 19, Canadians elected a majority Liberal federal government, making Justin Trudeau prime minister. This gives Trudeau and the party freedom to pass bills without blockage from opposing parties. While this leads to progress within the Liberal agenda, it causes concern for those who do not agree with this platform or Trudeau’s leadership.
I’m not one of those people. The election’s outcome was one of the best we could have hoped for. However, concerns over a majority government’s power are certainly valid: equal opposition happened under Harper’s majority, several of Trudeau’s policies are controversial, and his experience and qualifications have been questioned. These concerns will continue to be debated thoroughly throughout the Trudeau administration’s reign.
However, such concerns sidestep the main issue: Trudeau was simply the best leader to win this election. The NDP had strong ideals, but divided left-leaning voters into questioning their policies and effectiveness. In addition, the NDP and Liberals frequently agree on policies, which contrasts them with the Conservatives. Bills that oppose and reverse Conservative platforms would have gone through under an NDP government, and should go through with a Liberal. This would also be the case with a Liberal minority and NDP opposition. However, that scenario was and is unlikely to be the case in a country that currently votes between 30–40 per cent Conservative. A Liberal minority with a Conservative opposition would cause a lot of deadlock in Parliament, ultimately hindering progress. This is a scenario that was quite likely to happen in the current election with left-wing vote splitting, but the resulting Liberal majority aids progress.
As with any politician, particularly a new and powerful one, Trudeau should be carefully observed and held to his promises. One major issue is his promise to introduce an alternative voting system to the current first-past-the-post system. Cynics argue that this will derail seats in the Liberal government, and is therefore unlikely to be introduced. I believe Trudeau is not a power-hungry dictator, nor is he foolish enough to make mistakes that will lower his popularity and make people question his abilities—particularly at such an early stage.
An effective government works with the people to ensure change, and the Liberal platform has been consistent in that regard. In a political climate that has been filled largely with disappointment and distrust over the last nine years, I’m looking forward to feeling optimistic about my country’s future. Trudeau may not turn out to be the greatest leader Canada has ever had, and his success will largely depend on the effectiveness of his newfound majority, but until both the Conservatives and NDP rediscover themselves and elect trustworthy, popular leaders, he’s the best we’ve got. It’s almost a guarantee that the Liberal government will undo ineffective policies set by Harper, and introduce new ones that will benefit Canada.
Trudeau’s lack of experience is made up for by the guidance and platform of the party he leads, both at a Cabinet and MP level. His majority makes positive (or “real”) change across Canada much easier to implement. It stops the nitpicking and endless debate in the House of Commons. It gives him the tools to create a successful and popular administration.
Until the NDP and Conservatives can come up with a way to provide policies that work for us all, the Trudeau government is the way to ensure a better Canada. He will learn on the job, make mistakes, and experience high and low career moments. That’s true of all politicians, but right now, he’s the person I trust most to make those mistakes.
Downloading information from this web site is as efforgless methods related to that.|Hi, of course this post is genuinely fastidious
and I have learned llot of things from it about blogging.
thanks.|It’s an remarkable article in support of all the web visitors; they will take advantage from it
I am sure.|I aall the time used to read piece of writing in news
papers but now as I am a user of internet therefore from now I am using nett for articles or reviews, thanks tto
web.|Hi colleagues, is there anyy other fastidious blog related to JavaScript articles,
while this one iss good for PHP programming.|Hello, I also would like to
share my opinion here,when i don’t know even about a straightforward thing related to Personal home pages, I always go to explore
that from internet.|Wow! It’s a nice jQuery script; I was also seeking for that, thus i got it right now from
at this time. Keep it up admin of this site.|When I wish for too place gallery or LightBox orr yet a slider on myy weeb page I
always attemplt to use jQuery script in favor of that.|In fact programming is nothing howewver it’s a logic, if you get control
on it afterweard you are the professional else nothing.|I
like to work on PHP rather than .NET, though .NET presents the ability
of drag and drop elements, however I like PHP
a lot.|Okay youu are correct, in fact Personal home page is a open source
andd its assist we can take free from any forum or web site since it takes place here at
this web site.|Hi there to all, I amm also genuinel keen of learning Personal home pages
programming, except I am new one, I forevedr used to xamine articles related tto PHP programming.|What a video it is!
Actually amazing and fastidious quality, pleazse upload more movies having
such good quality. Thanks.|A number of viewers are keen to atch
comic video clips, but I like tto watch terrible videos on YouTube.|Actually picture iis thee
presentation of some one’s feelings; it provides the lesson to the viewers.|Helplo friends, nice post
and nice urging commented at this place, I amm in fact enjoying by these.|All right this YouTube video iss much improved thsn last one, this one
has fastidious picture feature as well as audio.|At present I wass so tired, and now this time I have got some relax
byy watching this funny YouTube video, thanks, kep it up.|On every weekend, we all mates jointly used
to watch movie, because enjoyment is also essential in life.|I am keen off learning Flash, is there
any piece of writing related to Flash, if okay, then please post it, thanks.|Yes I am also in look for of Flash tutorials, as I would like to learn more on thee tolic of flash, soo if you have please post it here.|I also like Flash, however I am not a gold designer to design a Flash, however I
have computer software bby wiitch a Flash is automatically created and noo
more to work.|Hello friends, I am again at this
place, and reading this post related to SEO, its alsao a nice article,therefore keep iit up.|Can any one tell me
that is there any on the web classes for Search engine marketing,
because I wish for to learn more on the topic of Search
engine marketing.|What’s up every buddy, it’s
a impressive entertaining at at this place watching these funny YouTube
videos at here, nice stuff, thwnks to admin of this site|It is the happiest
day of my life soo far, when I am watching these funny movies here, because acter
whole day woprking I was so tired and now feeling sound.|It’s going to be finish oof
minje day, except before end I am reading this enormous paragraph too improve my
knowledge.|Why visitorrs still make use of to read news papers when in this technological world
everything is accessible on net?|This post is good and fruitful in support of all new
Personal home pages related web programmers; they must study it aand perform the practice.|Hi mates, how is the whole thing, and what you want to say about this post,
in my view its really awesome for me.|What’s up Jackson, if you aare a neww web user afterward you must visit all the time this web
page and read the updated posts aat at this place.|I keep listening to the news speak about getting free online grant applications so I hafe
been looking around for the bedst site to gett one.|Thank you for
your help!|There is obviously a lot tto know about this.
I think you made some good points in Feature also.|Keep working ,great job!|Super-Duper site!
I am loving it!! Will come back again – takijg yyou feeds also, Thanks.|Hello.
Great job. I did not expect this on a Wednesday.
This is a great story. Thanks!|You made some good points there.
I did a search on the topic and found most people will agree with
your blog.|As a Newbie, I am always searching online for articles tha can help me.
Thank you|Wow! Thank you! I always wanted to write in my sige something like that.
Can I take part of your post to my blog?|Of course,
what a great site and infoormative posts, I will add backlink – bookmark this
site? Regards, Reader.|In searching for sites related to web hosting and
specifically comparison hosting linux plan web, your site came up.|You are a very
smart person!|Nice post! GA is also my biggest earning.
However, it’s not a much.|thanks !! very helpful post!|amazing stuff thanx |my God, i thought you were going to chip
in with skme decisive insght at the end there,
nott leave it with ‘we leawve it to you to decide’.|What is captcha code?, pls provide me captcha code codes or plugin, Thanks in advance.|That’s Too nice, when it comes in india hope it can make a Rocking place for youngster..
hope that come true.|Wow! what an idea ! What a concept !
Beautiful .. Amaziung …|I usually don’t post in Blogs but your blog forced me to, amazing work..
beautiful …|Please, can you PM me and tell me few more
thinks about this, I am really ffan of your blog…|Hey very nice blog!!
Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your blog and take thee feeds also…|Hi,
I can’t understand how to add your site in my rss reader.
Can you Help me, please |It sounds lioke you’re
creating problems yourself bby trying to solve this issue instead off lookin at why their iis a problem in the first place|I keep listening to the nedws speak about getting free online grant applications so I haave been looking
around for the bet siote to get one.|Thank you for your help!|There
is obviously a lot to know about this. I think you made some good points in Features also.|Keep working ,great job!|Super-Duper site!
I am loving it!! Will come back again -taking you feeds also, Thanks.|Hello.
Great job. I did not expect this on a Wednesday.
This is a great story. Thanks!|You made some good pints there.
I did a search on the topic andd found most pepple will agree with your
blog.|As a Newbie, I amm always searching online for artticles that can elp me.
Thank you|Wow! Thank you! I always wantred to write in my site something like that.
Can I take part of your post too my blog?|Of course, what a
great sitte and informative posts, I will add backlink
– bookmark this site? Regards, Reader.|In searching for sites related to
web hosting andd speckfically comparison hosting linux plan web, your site came up.
|You arre a very smart person! |Hi there, I found your blog
via Google while searching for first aid for a heart attack and your post looks very interesting
for me.|Nice post! GA is also my biggest earning. However, it’s
not a much.|To start earning oney with your blog,
initially use Google Adsense but gradually as
your traffic increases, keep adding more annd more money making programs
to yopur site.|thanks !! very helpful post!|I don’t usually reply too posts but I will in this case.
|my God, i thought you wwre going to chup in with some decisive insght at
the end there, not leave it with ‘we leave it to you too decide’.|What is captcha code?, pls provide me captcha
code codes or plugin, Thanks in advance.|That’s Too nice, when it
comes in india hope it can make a Rocking place for youngster..
hope that come true.|Wow! what an idea ! What a concept !
Beautiful .. Amazing … |I usually don’t post in Blogs but your blog forced me to, amazing work..
beautiful …|Please, can you PM me and tell me few more thinks about this, I am really fan of your
blog…gets solved properly asap.|Hey very nice blog!!
Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds also…|Hi,
I can’t undeerstand how to add your site in my rss reader.
Can you Help me, please |It sounds like you’re
creating problems yourself by trying to solve this issue
instead of looking at why their is a roblem in the first place.|thanks !!
very helpful post!|amazing stuff thanx |Such a usefule blog…wow !!!!|Your blog is so informative … keep uup tthe good work!!!!|I don’t
usually reply to posts but I will in this case.
WoW |Heey very nice blog!!|good good…this post deserves nothing …hahaha just joking
😛 …nice post :P|ohhh nice info|VRy interesting to read it 😛
|ohh…nice post bbut really?/? :P|Come on dude, these facts* and proof*
i mean who is posting* lol :P|haha … thee one who is posting the comments |Hello webmaster
I like your post ….|yea nice Work |:O So mush Info :
O … THis Is hee MOst AMAzing SIte DUDe… |Blogroll links aint that great :
P but i am not thhe admin… 😛 … Just Telling :
P |Hi there I like your post|Interesting article. Were did
you got all the information from… |Great articles
& Nice a site….|Hello, I found your blog in a new directory of blogs.
I dont knoww how your blog casme up,must have beesn a typo,
Your blog looks good. Haave a nice day.|gr8 resrch bro…|found your
site on del.icio.us today and really liked it..
i bookmarked it and will be back to check it out some more later ..|I wish getting
over a broken heart can be so easy aas fkllowing a few
steps.. but its not… |Hi. I read a few of your other posts and
wanted to know if you would be interested in exchanging blogroll links?|Hello to all I can’t undeerstand
how to add your site in my rss reader. Help me, please|Wow, thanks a bunch m8 |Pretty!
This was a really wonderful post. Thank you for your provided information.|Greetings!
Very helpful advice on this article! It iss the little changes that make the biggest changes.
Thanks a lot for sharing!|Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better!
Reading through this posat reminds me of my previous room
mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him.
Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!|Hi, I think your site might be
having browser compatibility issues. When I look
at your wesite in Safari, it looks fione but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I juat wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!|Having read this I thought it was very informative.
I appreciate you taking the time and effort to pput this article together.
Ionce again find myself spending way to much time both reading and commenting.
But so what, it was still worth it!|After all, what a
great siote and informative posts, I will upload inbound link – bookmark this
webb site? Regards, Reader.|Hello! I could have
sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after
browsing hrough some of the post I realized it’s neew to me.
Anyways, I’m defionitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!|I’d
have to examine with you here. Which is not one thing I usually
do! I take pleassure in reading a post that may make folks think.
Additionally, thanks for permiitting me to comment!|I wantted to thank you for this great read!!
I definitely enjoying eveery little bit of it I hhave you bookmarked to
check out new stff you post…|Hi , I do believe this is an excellent
blog. I stumbled upon it on Yahoo , i will come bck once again. Money and freedom
is thee best way to change, may you be rich andd hrlp other people.|Thiis blog iis definitely
rather handy ince I’m at the momwnt creaying an internet floral website – although I am only starting out
therefore it’s really fairly small, nothing like this site.
Can link to a few of the postss here as they are quite.
Thanks much. Zoey Olsen|Thanx for the effort, keep up the good work Great work, I am going to start
a smakl Blog Engune course work using your site
I hope you enjoy blogging with the popular BlogEngine.net.Thethoughts you excpress
are really awesome. Hope you will right some more posts.|Your style is so uniqaue compared to
many other people. Thank you for publishing when you have the opportunity,Guess I will just make this bookmarked.2|Those are
yours alright! . We at least need to get these people stealing images to start blogging!
Theyy probably just didd a image search and grabbed them.
They look good though!|I ggot good innfo from your blog|Great line up.
We will be linking to this great article on our site. Keep up the
good writing.|This is a very good tips especially to those new to blogosphere, brief and accurate information… Thanks for sharing this one.
A must read article.|I couldn’t resist commenting |Saved
as a favorite, I really like yiur blog!|Great post.
I am facing a couple of these problems.|Way cool, some valid points!
I appreciate you making this article available, the rest of the site is also high quality.
Have a fun.|Great wordpress bkog here.. It’s hard to
find quality writing like yours these days. I really appreciate people like you!
take care|This iis a topic close to my heart cheers, where are your cotact details
though?|I love yiur blog.. very nice colors & theme.
Did you create this website yourself? Plz reply back as I’m looking to create
mmy own blog aand would like to know wheere u got this from.
thanks|Hi, jusst required you to know I he added ylur site to my
Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in tthe
freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reasding your blog significantly
easier.|I love it when people come together and share opinions, great blog, keep it up.|Good info.
Lucky me I reach on your website by accident, I bookmarked it.|he blog was how do i say it… relevant, finally something that helped me.
Thanks|Everything is very open and very clear explanatioin of issues.
was truly information. Your website is very useful.
Thanks for sharing.|I woulld like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog.
I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as
well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inswpired me to
get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly.
Your write up is a good example of it.
I read this article fully about the comparison of hottest and earlier technologies,
it’s amazing article.
I was suggested this blog by way of my cousin. I am now not sure whether or not this post is
written through him as no one else know such detailed approximately my trouble.
You’re amazing! Thanks!
I’m curious to find out what blog system you have been using?
I’m having some minor security issues with my latest website and I’d like to find something more
safeguarded. Do you have any recommendations?
Thank you for every other informative site. Where else may just I
get that type of info written in such a perfect method?
I’ve a venture that I’m simply now working on, and I have been on the look out for such information.
A motivating discussion is definitely worth comment.
I believe that you ought to write more on this subject matter,
it might not be a taboo matter but typically
people don’t discuss these issues. To the next!
All the best!!
Simply desire to say your article is as astonishing. The clearness to your post is just
spectacular and i can suppose you’re a professional in this subject.
Well with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep
up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks 1,000,000 and please continue
the gratifying work.
What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious
experience on the topic of unexpected emotions.
Superb blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost
on everything. Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so
many options out there that I’m totally overwhelmed ..
Any tips? Kudos!
This excellent website definitely has all the information I
wanted about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.