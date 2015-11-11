Keystone XL Pipeline a flop

How Obama’s decision will influence Canada and the world

By Mercedes Deutscher, News Editor

Environmentalists were relieved when Barrack Obama announced November 6, after seven years of controversy, that the US Government will be rejecting the continuation of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Keystone XL, a pipeline project by TransCanada, would have transported crude oil from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico. The pipeline would have started in Alberta and spanned southwards through the US, making its way through the Midwestern states, before terminating in Texas.

Overall, Obama stated in a White House press release that the pipeline would not serve the best interest of the US. More specifically, Obama explained that the pipeline would not serve a great benefit to the US economy, help lower the prices of fuel to American residents, or increase oil security.

Prior to Obama’s announcement, he discussed his decision with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“…While he expressed his disappointment, given Canada’s position on this issue, we both agreed that our close friendship on a whole range of issues, including energy and climate change, should provide the basis for even closer coordination between our countries going forward,” Obama explained in his press release.

Trudeau later responded, via CBC: “We know that Canadians want a government that they can trust to protect the environment and grow the economy. The Government of Canada will work hand-in-hand with provinces, territories and like-minded countries to combat climate change, adapt to its impacts, and create the clean jobs of tomorrow.”

The NDP applauded Obama’s decision, with House Leader Peter Julian explaining to CBC that the project would have created jobs across the border that could otherwise be allocated to Canadians. Greenpeace Canada also expressed approval of the pipeline rejection.

With the rejection of Keystone XL, and the Paris Climate Conference weeks away, many hope that the world leaders will further discuss changing over to cleaner, renewable energy.

However, many prominent political figures have criticized Obama’s decision, particularly the Conservative Party.

“We’ve lost sight of the facts, and when you get into symbolism and you get into politics, you lose sight of what really is important both for the environment and for the economy,” said Joe Oliver, former Finance Minister, to CBC.

Several premiers expressed disappointment and reluctance with the decision. Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall accused Obama, via CBC, of only taking interest in the US domestic politics surrounding the situation and not properly assessing the economic factors involved with the pipeline.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nanshi accepted the decision reluctantly, telling CBC: “I will continue to partner with industry and other orders of government to advocate for other alternatives, of which there remain many viable options.”