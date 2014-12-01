Kickstarter in the Community: Cuteness in Connecticut

Fruit-themed plush toys gain massive crowd support
By Cheryl Minns, Arts Editor
Kickstarter campaigns come in all different sizes, with various financial goals and backers’ rewards, but some evolve over the campaign’s duration and become much grander than anyone could expect. That’s what happened to Connecticut-based Lucky Squid Studios’ Fruitimals campaign, where fruit-themed animal plush toys captured fans’ hearts and funded every stretch goal.
“Honestly, we were really only expecting to make the first three plush. Of course we were afraid that we wouldn’t even make one,” lead designer Nancy Frey wrote to the Other Press. “However, everyone’s support, even right up until the last minute, completely surprised us!”
Beginning with a modest goal of $11,000 to cover the cost of manufacturing the plush toys and the Kickstarter backers’ rewards, the campaign was successfully funded with over $52,000 from 745 backers, at least a third of the funding coming in right near the end of the campaign.
“It was a complete surprise! Like we hoped, of course. We had no idea our fans were going to give us such a huge push at the end!” Frey wrote. “Thanks to our fans, we feel like we have a bright future ahead of us!”
Frey, artist/photographer Taylor Schroeder, and vector artist/display designer Nick Lukasewski began Lucky Squid Studios in 2009 and took their early creations to the Otakon anime convention in Baltimore, Maryland. While trying to come up with new designs, the three members created Strawberry Cow (part of a series of cows representing various milk flavours) and Watermelon Cow, which was the result of Lukasewski jokingly drawing green lines on the cow design.
“After Nick came up with Watermelon Cow, we all thought it was too funny and strange not to make into something,” Frey wrote.
Watermelon Cow was then given additional fruit-themed friends—Raspberry Sheep, Blueberry Pig, and Orange Fox—all of which made their debut as clay charms at Otakon 2010.
“Orange Fox is one of the few designs that came from clay first,” Frey wrote, explaining where the Kickstarter Fruitimals plush designs came from. “Originally, he was actually Orange Cat. When we baked the clay Orange Cat, the tail kind of broke. I didn’t know about foil armature or any real clay techniques yet. I thickened up the tail, hoping that would help, and it actually ended up looking more like a wolf or dog than a cat. Most wolves aren’t orange, so voilà! Orange Fox was born!”
The 12-inch plush Fruitimals featured in and funded by the Kickstarter campaign included Orange Fox, Eggplantypus, and Cherry Octopus. As the funding increased over the 36-day funding period, additional plush toys were added to the campaign as stretch goals, including fruit-holding bats Penelope and Mortimer (which would be funded if the campaign reached $41,500) as well as DragonFruit (which would be funded if the campaign reached $50,000). Another plush in the campaign that was funded at $31,000 was Gertrude the Pig, which came from Lucky Squid Studios’ Pudgimals line of six-inch animals.
The Pudgimals are animal characters with wide round bodies, tiny legs, and various hat accessories. Along with Gertrude, there is Adam the Bear, Reginald the Lion, Molly the Cat, Floyd the Elephant, Felix the Fox, Flo the Dragon, Randy the Raccoon, and Terrance the Goat.
“We want all of them to be plush soon! We aren’t sure which ones will be next yet. We are going to run a poll sometime in early to mid-December to decide on our spring/summer preorder release,” Frey wrote. “I know I’m rooting for Felix the Fox, Reginald the Lion, or our newest design Terrance the Goat, which is going to have a voice box with various goat noises.”
After the success of the Fruitimals campaign, the team is already gearing up for their next Kickstarter campaign scheduled for Winter 2015, which will focus on their Mythical Kingdom line featuring Qilin, Jackalope, Fat Dragon, and Carousel Unicorn.
“And in other news, we are working with one of our artist/game developer friends to bring a Penelope and Mortimer video game to life!” Frey wrote. “We want to make something in the same vein as Mario or Mega Man, a side-scrolling platformer, something that is fun, upbeat, and explores their characters a little more.”
For more information about Lucky Squid Studios’ projects, check out the official website at LuckySquidStudios.com
When conducting Local Search Engine Optimization, using a Local Business Listing Company will
certainly allow you to prove to Google that you are undoubtedly a neighborhood business.
I’m not sure why but this weblog is loading incredibly slow for me.
Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
Fantastic beat ! I wish to apprentice even as you amend your web site, how can i subscribe
for a blog site? The account aided me a applicable deal.
I were a little bit familiar of this your broadcast
offered brilliant clear concept
Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan ride a bicycle and can not stop grinning while filming the Fifty
Shades films on Tuesday (July 19) in Paris, France.
Hello everyone, it’s my first pay a visit at this web site, and
article is in fact fruitful designed for me, keep up posting these types of content.
We’ll also should modify the sendmail configuration to inform it where to discover
the certs, what host make use of for relay, etc.
Facebook's News Feed page is usually a compilation of most.
The Koobface Facebook virus provides the potential to wreak
havoc on your pc and alienate Facebook friends by hijacking your
email and.
In case you planned to know more regarding the amazing Tim Reed, it is possible to check out his company Facebook page,.
You can’t have good workout without right form.
{formation de plombier {? {http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-93.fr/|https://m.facebook.com/Les-Ouvriers-de-lHabitat-TEL-01-70-70-96-90-226012164076187/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.serrurier-a-paris.info/adresse/les-ouvriers-de-lhabitat-paris-17/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-78.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-75.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-91.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-92.fr/ |https://m.facebook.com/Assistance-aux-B%C3%A2timents-TEL-01-82-88-28-13-210529782303382/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-75.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-91.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-78.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/plombier-paris-17-75017.html|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-77.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-95.fr/|plombier|vitrier|plomberie|electricité|serrurier|serrurerie|couvreur|chauffagiste|assainissement}|{http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-93.fr/|https://m.facebook.com/Les-Ouvriers-de-lHabitat-TEL-01-70-70-96-90-226012164076187/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.serrurier-a-paris.info/adresse/les-ouvriers-de-lhabitat-paris-17/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-78.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-75.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-91.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-92.fr/ |https://m.facebook.com/Assistance-aux-B%C3%A2timents-TEL-01-82-88-28-13-210529782303382/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-75.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-91.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-78.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/plombier-paris-17-75017.html|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-77.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-95.fr/|plombier|vitrier|plomberie|electricité|serrurier|serrurerie|couvreur|chauffagiste|assainissement} ?}|Pour trouver un plombier, faut-il avoir de bons tuyaux
{? {http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-93.fr/|https://m.facebook.com/Les-Ouvriers-de-lHabitat-TEL-01-70-70-96-90-226012164076187/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.serrurier-a-paris.info/adresse/les-ouvriers-de-lhabitat-paris-17/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-78.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-75.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-91.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-92.fr/ |https://m.facebook.com/Assistance-aux-B%C3%A2timents-TEL-01-82-88-28-13-210529782303382/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-75.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-91.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-78.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/plombier-paris-17-75017.html|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-77.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-95.fr/|plombier|vitrier|plomberie|electricité|serrurier|serrurerie|couvreur|chauffagiste|assainissement}|{http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-93.fr/|https://m.facebook.com/Les-Ouvriers-de-lHabitat-TEL-01-70-70-96-90-226012164076187/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.serrurier-a-paris.info/adresse/les-ouvriers-de-lhabitat-paris-17/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-78.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-75.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-91.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-92.fr/ |https://m.facebook.com/Assistance-aux-B%C3%A2timents-TEL-01-82-88-28-13-210529782303382/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-75.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-91.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-78.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/plombier-paris-17-75017.html|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-77.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-95.fr/|plombier|vitrier|plomberie|electricité|serrurier|serrurerie|couvreur|chauffagiste|assainissement} ?}|Profession: Plombier {?
{http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-93.fr/|https://m.facebook.com/Les-Ouvriers-de-lHabitat-TEL-01-70-70-96-90-226012164076187/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.serrurier-a-paris.info/adresse/les-ouvriers-de-lhabitat-paris-17/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-78.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-75.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-91.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-92.fr/ |https://m.facebook.com/Assistance-aux-B%C3%A2timents-TEL-01-82-88-28-13-210529782303382/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-75.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-91.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-78.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/plombier-paris-17-75017.html|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-77.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-95.fr/|plombier|vitrier|plomberie|electricité|serrurier|serrurerie|couvreur|chauffagiste|assainissement}|{http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-93.fr/|https://m.facebook.com/Les-Ouvriers-de-lHabitat-TEL-01-70-70-96-90-226012164076187/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.serrurier-a-paris.info/adresse/les-ouvriers-de-lhabitat-paris-17/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-78.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-75.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-91.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-92.fr/ |https://m.facebook.com/Assistance-aux-B%C3%A2timents-TEL-01-82-88-28-13-210529782303382/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-75.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-91.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-78.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/plombier-paris-17-75017.html|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-77.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-95.fr/|plombier|vitrier|plomberie|electricité|serrurier|serrurerie|couvreur|chauffagiste|assainissement} ?}|Un plombier dégrade
mon appartement (bloc wc, carrelages) pour accéder à une partie commune de mon immeuble|comment Devenir plombier {?
{http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-93.fr/|https://m.facebook.com/Les-Ouvriers-de-lHabitat-TEL-01-70-70-96-90-226012164076187/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.serrurier-a-paris.info/adresse/les-ouvriers-de-lhabitat-paris-17/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-78.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-75.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-91.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-92.fr/ |https://m.facebook.com/Assistance-aux-B%C3%A2timents-TEL-01-82-88-28-13-210529782303382/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-75.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-91.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-78.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/plombier-paris-17-75017.html|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-77.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-95.fr/|plombier|vitrier|plomberie|electricité|serrurier|serrurerie|couvreur|chauffagiste|assainissement}|{http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-93.fr/|https://m.facebook.com/Les-Ouvriers-de-lHabitat-TEL-01-70-70-96-90-226012164076187/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.serrurier-a-paris.info/adresse/les-ouvriers-de-lhabitat-paris-17/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-78.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-75.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-91.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-92.fr/ |https://m.facebook.com/Assistance-aux-B%C3%A2timents-TEL-01-82-88-28-13-210529782303382/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-75.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-91.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-78.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/plombier-paris-17-75017.html|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-77.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-95.fr/|plombier|vitrier|plomberie|electricité|serrurier|serrurerie|couvreur|chauffagiste|assainissement} ?}|Escroquerie plombier {?
{http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-93.fr/|https://m.facebook.com/Les-Ouvriers-de-lHabitat-TEL-01-70-70-96-90-226012164076187/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.serrurier-a-paris.info/adresse/les-ouvriers-de-lhabitat-paris-17/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-78.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-75.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-91.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-92.fr/ |https://m.facebook.com/Assistance-aux-B%C3%A2timents-TEL-01-82-88-28-13-210529782303382/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-75.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-91.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-78.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/plombier-paris-17-75017.html|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-77.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-95.fr/|plombier|vitrier|plomberie|electricité|serrurier|serrurerie|couvreur|chauffagiste|assainissement}|{http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-93.fr/|https://m.facebook.com/Les-Ouvriers-de-lHabitat-TEL-01-70-70-96-90-226012164076187/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.serrurier-a-paris.info/adresse/les-ouvriers-de-lhabitat-paris-17/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-78.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-75.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-91.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-92.fr/ |https://m.facebook.com/Assistance-aux-B%C3%A2timents-TEL-01-82-88-28-13-210529782303382/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-75.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-91.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-78.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/plombier-paris-17-75017.html|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-77.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-95.fr/|plombier|vitrier|plomberie|electricité|serrurier|serrurerie|couvreur|chauffagiste|assainissement} ?}|facture
de plombier {? {http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-93.fr/|https://m.facebook.com/Les-Ouvriers-de-lHabitat-TEL-01-70-70-96-90-226012164076187/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.serrurier-a-paris.info/adresse/les-ouvriers-de-lhabitat-paris-17/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-78.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-75.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-91.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-92.fr/ |https://m.facebook.com/Assistance-aux-B%C3%A2timents-TEL-01-82-88-28-13-210529782303382/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-75.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-91.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-78.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/plombier-paris-17-75017.html|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-77.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-95.fr/|plombier|vitrier|plomberie|electricité|serrurier|serrurerie|couvreur|chauffagiste|assainissement}|{http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-93.fr/|https://m.facebook.com/Les-Ouvriers-de-lHabitat-TEL-01-70-70-96-90-226012164076187/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.serrurier-a-paris.info/adresse/les-ouvriers-de-lhabitat-paris-17/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-78.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-75.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-91.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-92.fr/ |https://m.facebook.com/Assistance-aux-B%C3%A2timents-TEL-01-82-88-28-13-210529782303382/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-75.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-91.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-78.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/plombier-paris-17-75017.html|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-77.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-95.fr/|plombier|vitrier|plomberie|electricité|serrurier|serrurerie|couvreur|chauffagiste|assainissement} ?}|Si je vous dis ” sourire du plombier ” a quoi pensez vous {?
{http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-93.fr/|https://m.facebook.com/Les-Ouvriers-de-lHabitat-TEL-01-70-70-96-90-226012164076187/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.serrurier-a-paris.info/adresse/les-ouvriers-de-lhabitat-paris-17/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-78.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-75.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-91.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-92.fr/ |https://m.facebook.com/Assistance-aux-B%C3%A2timents-TEL-01-82-88-28-13-210529782303382/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-75.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-91.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-78.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/plombier-paris-17-75017.html|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-77.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-95.fr/|plombier|vitrier|plomberie|electricité|serrurier|serrurerie|couvreur|chauffagiste|assainissement}|{http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-93.fr/|https://m.facebook.com/Les-Ouvriers-de-lHabitat-TEL-01-70-70-96-90-226012164076187/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.serrurier-a-paris.info/adresse/les-ouvriers-de-lhabitat-paris-17/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-78.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-75.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-91.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-92.fr/ |https://m.facebook.com/Assistance-aux-B%C3%A2timents-TEL-01-82-88-28-13-210529782303382/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-75.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-91.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-78.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/plombier-paris-17-75017.html|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-77.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-95.fr/|plombier|vitrier|plomberie|electricité|serrurier|serrurerie|couvreur|chauffagiste|assainissement} ?}|Perte
de pression au mano – chaudière au fioul – deux plombiers, deux versions {?
{http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-93.fr/|https://m.facebook.com/Les-Ouvriers-de-lHabitat-TEL-01-70-70-96-90-226012164076187/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.serrurier-a-paris.info/adresse/les-ouvriers-de-lhabitat-paris-17/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-78.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-75.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-91.fr/|http://www.lesouvriersdelhabitat-92.fr/ |https://m.facebook.com/Assistance-aux-B%C3%A2timents-TEL-01-82-88-28-13-210529782303382/?locale2=fr_FR|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-75.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-91.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-78.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments.fr/plombier-paris-17-75017.html|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-77.fr/|http://www.assistance-aux-batiments-95.fr/|plombier|vitrier|plomberie|electricité|serrurier|serrurerie|couvreur|chauffagiste|assainissement}}
That got me wondering: In which other domains would be the dots
superfluous, and by which do they generate a crucial difference.
Notice correct secondary resources if required. Should you are required to utilise resources for your personal critical essay, you will really want to do some research. See your assignment guidelines or ask your instructor if you decide to have questions about what variations of resources are ideal for this assignment.
Books, articles from scholarly journals, magazine articles, newspaper articles, and trustworthy webpages are some resources which you could perhaps consider by means of.
Use your libraryвЂ™s databases rather than a general internet search. University libraries subscribe to a large amount of databases. These databases furnish you with at no cost entry to articles and other resources which you cannot usually gain entry to by applying a search engine.
Greate pieces. Keep writing such kind of information on your site.
Im really impressed by your site.
Hi there, You’ve done a great job. I will definitely digg it and individually suggest to my friends.
I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this web site.