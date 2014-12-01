Kinder Morgan ordered off Burnaby Mountain

Majority of protestors arrested free of charges
By Angela Espinoza, News Editor
Kinder Morgan sought to extend the injunction keeping protesters off of their Burnaby Mountain drilling sites on November 27. BC Supreme Court ruled that instead, Kinder Morgan was to leave Burnaby Mountain by December 1, and all those previously charged with “civil contempt” would be exempt.
Had the injunction been approved, protesters would have been forced away from the drilling sites until December 12.
Part of the decision to end the injunction and remove charges was based on the fact that wrongful arrests had been made due to a misunderstanding of location boundaries: “What’s happened thus far is that apparently people have been arrested on the basis of an order that refers to some other piece of property,” said Judge Austin Cullen.
Reportedly over 100 protesters had been arrested since the November 17 injunction by the RCMP.
Kinder Morgan had been approved to excavate Burnaby Mountain for the possibility of expanding their Trans Mountain pipeline.
While equipment has been removed and drilling sites have been dismantled, Ali Hounsell, a company spokesman, told CBC, “Ultimately, it is up to the NEB to determine whether we do meet the conditions, but we believe that with the information we have been able to gather that we have enough information to meet those requirements at this point,” said Hounsell.
Members of Kinder Morgan have repeatedly presented evidence suggesting the Burnaby Mountain area is stable enough to handle the pipeline the company is hoping to run through it. By excavating the area and drilling 200 metres into the ground, the company has collected samples of rock they deem capable of handling construction.
The National Energy Board has yet to approve of the pipeline based on the evidence shown.
There has been mass public opposition to the pipeline for the past several years, and concerns over the Burnaby Mountain drilling sites had been apparent since September.
Protestors had been showing up daily to the drilling sites, demanding Kinder Morgan leave the area. On November 23, environmental activist David Suzuki joined in the protests after two of his grandchildren had been arrested for protesting, once on November 20, and again on November 23.
Burnaby Mayor David Corrigan has also been vocally against the drilling sites and the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. Corrigan sent an open letter in October stating that the City of Burnaby was not in favour of the pipeline.
Fly to Cairo from Sharm el Sheikh on a non-public Trip and take advantage of your
time on this world-famous metropolis.
I pay a visit every day some web sites and blogs to read articles
or reviews, except this blog gives quality based articles.
I’d forever want tto be update on new articles on thjis web site, saved to bookmarks!
I go to see everyday a few web sites and websites to
read articles, but this website gives quality based articles.
OG
IW
My brother recommendded I migvht like this blog. He was entirely right.
Thiss post truly made my day.You can nnot imagine just how much time I had spenbt for this information!
Thanks!
I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by
him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble.
You’re amazing! Thanks!
These loans are a sigh of relief for the people who find themselves unable
to get the help from soke other sources during urgencies.
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The words in your content seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with
web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.
The design look great though! Hope you get the issue solved soon. Many thanks
Hey there this is kinda of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs
use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually
code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no
coding knowledge so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
I am genuinely grateful to the holder of this web site who has shared this fantastic post
at here.
I take folks in every single place; it doeds not
make any difference for me. A bitch and a man.
IK
EF
Featuring progressive magnetic resistance, this bike trainer stand also comes with a single adjustment function for height monitoring.
Good way of describing, and nice article to obtain facts on the
topic of my presentation focus, which i am going to deliver in institution of higher education.
Pretty element of content. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to
say that I acquire actually loved account your blog posts.
Any way I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I success you get
admission to consistently rapidly.
GI
The small windscreen directs most of the air up and more than your
helmet, and the tilt steering wheel allows the Slingshot to accommodate most anybody.
It’s awesome in favor of me to have a web site, which is helpful designed
for my know-how. thanks admin
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all folks you actually know
what you are speaking about! Bookmarked. Please additionally talk over
with my website =). We may have a hyperlink trade arrangement
among us
We also supply unbiased ratings and bike helmet testimonials to aid you pick the best bike helmet for your requirements.
The digital manage panel permits you to turn up the heat without obtaining to exit the tub.
Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if
you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m
having problems finding one? Thanks a lot!
As children are weaker, they will find it very challenging to steer their bike with one
hand and might thus get into an accident.
In other words, for the price tag variety that they are in , these
are the bikes that I like the best.
I’d like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning this website.
I am hoping to view the same high-grade content from you later
on as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has inspired me
to get my very own blog now 😉
Nice blog here! Also your website loads up fast! What host are you using?
Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Don’t see what you want? (TFC) in late 1992.
Good respond in return of this issue with solid arguments and telling all
concerning that.
Nice blog here! Also your site loads up very fast! What host are you using?
Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours
lol
(+30dBm Survival) Environmental Ratings : .35 degrees.
The beach presents an especially harsh atmosphere with abrasive sand, a salty,
corrosive, wet atmosphere, relentless sunshine with damaging UV rays, and heat from the sun and sand.
Models for dry circuit to 500 amps.
Nonetheless, it takes more than simply establishing a company web page to be successful on Facebook.
LP
BO
Figuyre 3 Amplifier style at 24 GHz.
EC
Cookbook fundraisers could be set up in two methods, by buying pre-made books to sell, or by gathering your individual recipes and
then printing and promoting them.
We were deeply impressed, so we decided to add them to our carefully-chosen, specialist range of
folding boats.
GF
IP