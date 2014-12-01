Kinder Morgan ordered off Burnaby Mountain

Majority of protestors arrested free of charges
By Angela Espinoza, News Editor
Kinder Morgan sought to extend the injunction keeping protesters off of their Burnaby Mountain drilling sites on November 27. BC Supreme Court ruled that instead, Kinder Morgan was to leave Burnaby Mountain by December 1, and all those previously charged with “civil contempt” would be exempt.
Had the injunction been approved, protesters would have been forced away from the drilling sites until December 12.
Part of the decision to end the injunction and remove charges was based on the fact that wrongful arrests had been made due to a misunderstanding of location boundaries: “What’s happened thus far is that apparently people have been arrested on the basis of an order that refers to some other piece of property,” said Judge Austin Cullen.
Reportedly over 100 protesters had been arrested since the November 17 injunction by the RCMP.
Kinder Morgan had been approved to excavate Burnaby Mountain for the possibility of expanding their Trans Mountain pipeline.
While equipment has been removed and drilling sites have been dismantled, Ali Hounsell, a company spokesman, told CBC, “Ultimately, it is up to the NEB to determine whether we do meet the conditions, but we believe that with the information we have been able to gather that we have enough information to meet those requirements at this point,” said Hounsell.
Members of Kinder Morgan have repeatedly presented evidence suggesting the Burnaby Mountain area is stable enough to handle the pipeline the company is hoping to run through it. By excavating the area and drilling 200 metres into the ground, the company has collected samples of rock they deem capable of handling construction.
The National Energy Board has yet to approve of the pipeline based on the evidence shown.
There has been mass public opposition to the pipeline for the past several years, and concerns over the Burnaby Mountain drilling sites had been apparent since September.
Protestors had been showing up daily to the drilling sites, demanding Kinder Morgan leave the area. On November 23, environmental activist David Suzuki joined in the protests after two of his grandchildren had been arrested for protesting, once on November 20, and again on November 23.
Burnaby Mayor David Corrigan has also been vocally against the drilling sites and the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. Corrigan sent an open letter in October stating that the City of Burnaby was not in favour of the pipeline.
I’ve been surfing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like
yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion,
if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you
did, the web will be much more useful than ever before.|
I couldn’t refrain from commenting. Very well written!|
I’ll right away snatch your rss feed as I can’t to find
your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service.
Do you have any? Please permit me recognize in order that I may subscribe.
Thanks.|
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be
happy. I have read this post and if I could I wish to
suggest you some interesting things or advice.
Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this
article. I wish to read more things about it!|
It’s appropriate time to make a few plans for the longer term and it is time to be happy.
I’ve read this submit and if I could I wish to recommend you few interesting issues or tips.
Perhaps you can write subsequent articles regarding this
article. I desire to read even more things approximately it!|
I have been surfing online more than three hours these days, but
I by no means discovered any interesting article like yours.
It is lovely value sufficient for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you probably did, the web
might be a lot more helpful than ever before.|
Ahaa, its nice conversation on the topic of this paragraph here at
this weblog, I have read all that, so now me also commenting here.|
I am sure this paragraph has touched all the internet visitors, its really really fastidious paragraph on building up new website.|
Wow, this post is pleasant, my younger sister is analyzing such things, thus I am going to inform
her.|
Saved as a favorite, I like your website!|
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this write-up and also the rest of the website is extremely
good.|
Hi, I do believe this is a great web site. I
stumbledupon it 😉 I will come back yet
again since i have bookmarked it. Money and freedom is the
greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to
guide others.|
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this blog.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability
and appearance. I must say you’ve done a excellent
job with this. Additionally, the blog loads super fast for me on Firefox.
Exceptional Blog!|
These are actually great ideas in concerning blogging. You have touched some good things here.
Any way keep up wrinting.|
I really like what you guys are up too. This kind of clever work and reporting!
Keep up the terrific works guys I’ve added you guys to my blogroll.|
Hello! Someone in my Facebook group shared this
site with us so I came to check it out. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m book-marking
and will be tweeting this to my followers! Great blog and wonderful style and design.|
I really like what you guys are up too. This type of clever work and coverage!
Keep up the excellent works guys I’ve included you guys
to my blogroll.|
Hi would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future
but I’m having a difficult time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs
and I’m looking for something completely unique.
P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!|
Hello would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re working with?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot
quicker then most. Can you recommend a good internet hosting provider at a reasonable price?
Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!|
Everyone loves it when individuals come together and share ideas.
Great blog, stick with it!|
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account
it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how could
we communicate?|
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The text in your post seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you
know. The style and design look great though!
Hope you get the problem fixed soon. Cheers|
This is a topic that’s close to my heart…
Many thanks! Where are your contact details though?|
It’s very simple to find out any topic on web as compared to textbooks, as I found this article at
this site.|
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having
problems locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail.
I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.|
Greetings! I’ve been following your blog for a while now
and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Porter
Texas! Just wanted to tell you keep up the good job!|
Greetings from Colorado! I’m bored at work so I decided to browse your website on my iphone during lunch
break. I really like the knowledge you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I
get home. I’m surprised at how fast your blog loaded on my phone
.. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, great site!|
Its such as you read my mind! You seem to understand so much approximately this, like you wrote
the guide in it or something. I think that you simply could do with a few percent to power the message home a bit, but instead of that, this is magnificent blog.
A great read. I will certainly be back.|
I visited multiple web pages except the audio feature for audio
songs existing at this web site is truly fabulous.|
Hi there, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one
and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam comments?
If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can suggest?
I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any help is very much appreciated.|
Greetings! Very useful advice in this particular post! It is the little
changes that will make the greatest changes. Many thanks for sharing!|
I seriously love your website.. Great colors & theme. Did
you build this amazing site yourself? Please reply back as I’m planning to
create my own blog and want to know where you got this from or what the theme is named.
Many thanks!|
Hello there! This blog post could not be written much better!
Going through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He continually kept talking about this. I’ll forward this post to him.
Pretty sure he’s going to have a very good read.
Many thanks for sharing!|
Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a
completely different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Superb choice of colors!|
There’s definately a great deal to learn about
this subject. I love all the points you made.|
You made some decent points there. I checked on the web for more info
about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web
site.|
Hello, I log on to your blog on a regular basis.
Your story-telling style is witty, keep doing what you’re doing!|
I just couldn’t depart your site before suggesting that I really enjoyed the standard
information a person supply in your guests? Is gonna be again frequently to check up on new posts|
I wanted to thank you for this excellent read!! I absolutely loved every bit of it.
I have got you book marked to look at new stuff you post…|
What’s up, just wanted to tell you, I enjoyed this blog post.
It was inspiring. Keep on posting!|
Hi there, I enjoy reading all of your article. I like to write a little comment to support you.|
I constantly spent my half an hour to read this web site’s content every day along
with a cup of coffee.|
I all the time emailed this weblog post page to all my contacts, for the reason that if like to read it next my links will too.|
My programmer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress
on various websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform.
I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it?
Any kind of help would be really appreciated!|
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to your blog before but after browsing through many of
the posts I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m
definitely happy I came across it and I’ll be book-marking it and
checking back often!|
Wonderful article! This is the kind of information that are supposed to be shared
around the web. Shame on the seek engines for now not positioning this publish higher!
Come on over and seek advice from my web site . Thanks
=)|
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out much.
I hope to give something back and help others like
you helped me.|
Hello there, There’s no doubt that your blog might be
having browser compatibility issues. Whenever I take a look at your blog in Safari, it
looks fine however, when opening in Internet Explorer, it’s got some overlapping issues.
I merely wanted to provide you with a quick heads up!
Aside from that, excellent website!|
A person necessarily assist to make critically articles
I’d state. That is the first time I frequented your website
page and thus far? I surprised with the analysis you made to make this actual post amazing.
Magnificent activity!|
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I
to find It truly useful & it helped me out much.
I am hoping to give one thing back and aid others such as you helped me.|
Hello! I just want to give you a big thumbs up for the
great information you have got right here on this post.
I am returning to your blog for more soon.|
I always used to study post in news papers but now as
I am a user of net so from now I am using net for articles, thanks to web.|
Your means of explaining the whole thing in this article
is genuinely fastidious, all be capable of simply know it, Thanks a lot.|
Hello there, I found your website via Google at the same time as looking for a related matter, your website came up, it seems to be
great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, just turned into aware of your blog thru Google,
and found that it’s truly informative. I’m going to watch
out for brussels. I will appreciate if you happen to proceed this in future.
Many people can be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!|
I’m curious to find out what blog platform
you happen to be working with? I’m having some small
security issues with my latest site and I would
like to find something more safe. Do you have any recommendations?|
I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your weblog.
Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality
writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one nowadays.|
I am really impressed together with your writing abilities as well as with the format to your weblog.
Is this a paid subject or did you customize it yourself?
Anyway keep up the excellent high quality writing,
it is uncommon to see a great weblog like this one today..|
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem together with your site in web explorer, could test this?
IE nonetheless is the market chief and a large element of folks
will leave out your fantastic writing because of this problem.|
I’m not sure where you’re getting your info, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or
understanding more. Thanks for fantastic info I was looking for this information for my mission.|
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my blog so i came to “return the favor”.I’m
trying to find things to enhance my web site!I suppose its ok
to use {some of|a few o
\
ZN
I really like what you guys tend to be up too. This kind of
clever work and reporting! Keep up the awesome works guys I’ve
added you guys to my own blogroll.
Hi to ɑll, it’s in fact a good forr me to pay a qᥙick
visit this web site, it consistѕ of important Infoгmation.