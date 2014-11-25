Hint: the surprise is oil
By Sharon Miki, Humour Editor
In light of the ongoing dispute between pipeline company Kinder Morgane and environmentalists over a proposed oil pipeline, one entrepreneurial philanthropist is hoping to help ease tensions with a sweet little treat for all: the “Kinder Morgane Surprise.”
“Things are really getting heated, what with protestors being arrested and with Kinder Morgane so upset that they’re issuing multi-million-dollar lawsuits,” said chocolate enthusiast Cathy. “And I know that when I’m upset or stressed, chocolate always makes me feel better. Chocolate, chocolate, chocolate!”
Cathy’s proposed new cocoa-based delight resembles the childhood classic, Kinder Surprise, but with an updated twist: the surprise is oil.
“So basically I thought if I could just take a little bit of oil (not for eating, or course! Ack!) and wrap it up inside a cheap chocolate shell, and wrap it up all pretty, that it would be a nice piece of swag to bring the protestors and the pipeline enthusiasts together.
“When I was little and my brother and I would fight, we’d always make up over a nice Kinder Surprise. Why shouldn’t that work here? And the toy that everyone’s fighting over really is the oil, so it’s fitting.”
While Cathy has no opinion on the environmental impact of the pipeline, she is hoping that her Kinder Morgane Surprise idea takes off, so that she can find someone to help her turn her dream into reality.
“Right now, Kinder Morgane Surprise is still just in the idea phrase,” said Cathy. “I don’t have time to build human-safe prototypes of crude oil-and-chocolate treats at the moment.
“Ack!”
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: porno
Pingback: Education Websites
Hello would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re utilizing?
I’m going to start my very own blog anytime soon but I’m using a hard time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason why I ask is really because your design and magnificence seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S Apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Pingback: mobile retail internet
Pingback: Kamagra bez recepty
Pingback: Free Amateur Porn
Pingback: gymnastic dvds
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes
Pingback: Top Bankruptcy Lawyer Dallas Texas
Pingback: life insurance lawyer
Nice weblog here! Also your site a lot up very fast! What web
host are you using? Can I am getting your associate hyperlink
for your host? I want my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
If you would like to grow your experience simply
keep visiting this web page and be updated with the hottest news posted here.
Incredible! This website looks just like my old one!
It’s with a totally different subject but it really has just about exactly
the same page layout and design. Great range of colors!
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this write-up
plus the other parts of the website is very good.
Good day! I was able to have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after checking through a few of the post I realized
it’s unfamiliar with me. Anyhow, I’m definitely delighted I came across it and
I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!
This paragraph is actually a fastidious one it assists new web viewers, who are wishing for blogging.
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for plenty of fish dating site of
free dating
I like what you guys tend to be up too. This type of clever work and reporting!
Keep up the great works guys I’ve added you guys to my own blogroll.
What’s up every one, here every one is sharing such know-how, so it’s fastidious to read this weblog, and I used
to pay a visit this website all the time.
hey there and thank you for your information – I have definitely picked up
something new from right here. I did however expertise several technical issues using this
web site, as I experienced to reload the web site
many times previous to I could get it to load correctly.
I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK?
Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will very frequently
affect your placement in google and can damage your
quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my
email and can look out for much more of your respective exciting content.
Make sure you update this again soon.
Hey! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with us so I
came to look it over. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Wonderful blog and excellent design and style.
hello there and thank you for your info – I have definitely picked up something new from right here.
I did however expertise a few technical issues using this website, since I experienced to reload the
website lots of times previous to I could get it to load correctly.
I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and can damage your high
quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords.
Anyway I am adding this RSS to my email and could look out for a lot more of your respective intriguing content.
Make sure you update this again soon.
After I initially left a comment I appear to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on every time a comment is added I receive four emails with the same comment.
Is there an easy method you are able to remove me from
that service? Many thanks!
Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my apple ipad and
tested to see if it can survive a 40 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed and she has 83 views.
I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
I am regular reader, how are you everybody?
This post posted at this web page is really fastidious.
Thanks for every other great article. Where else may anybody get that type of info in such
an ideal approach of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I’m at the search for such info.
Excellent article. Keep writing such kind of info
on your page. Im really impressed by it.
Hi there, You’ve done an incredible job. I’ll definitely digg it and in my view suggest to my friends.
I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this web site.