Kwikwetlem chief re-elected despite controversy

Ron Giesbrecht was reportedly paid nearly $1-million in 2014
By Angela Espinoza, News Editor
On April 2 the Kwikwetlem First Nation in Coquitlam re-elected Ron Giesbrecht as chief of the collective, despite controversy over his previous leadership.
Giesbrecht who held the position of chief last year, was reportedly paid nearly $1-million over the course of the year for his work with the group.
The Province reported that the increase in pay was primarily from a “bonus” for securing a “land deal,” but was otherwise the highest paid member of their council.
Giesbrecht’s only competitor was a member by the name of George Chaffee, who Tri-city News reported Giesbrecht beat by nearly double the voter ballots.
Several other members of the council were re-elected, although concerns over Giesbrecht’s role remain. News 1130 reported that one group member, Ron Jackman, was “outraged” due to Giesbrecht’s previous payment and sought his resignation.
I enjoy this article, I’m a huge fan of this site and
I would want to kept updated.
Hi, Neat post. I’ll be your regular visitor.
I like this website a lot, It’s a very nice situation to read and obtain information as well as tips.
Pingback: play-subway-surfers