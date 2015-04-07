Posted on by

Kwikwetlem chief re-elected despite controversy

Ron Giesbrecht, image via http://eriemedia.ca/

Ron Giesbrecht, image via http://eriemedia.ca/

Ron Giesbrecht was reportedly paid nearly $1-million in 2014

By Angela Espinoza, News Editor

On April 2 the Kwikwetlem First Nation in Coquitlam re-elected Ron Giesbrecht as chief of the collective, despite controversy over his previous leadership.

Giesbrecht who held the position of chief last year, was reportedly paid nearly $1-million over the course of the year for his work with the group.

The Province reported that the increase in pay was primarily from a “bonus” for securing a “land deal,” but was otherwise the highest paid member of their council.

Giesbrecht’s only competitor was a member by the name of George Chaffee, who Tri-city News reported Giesbrecht beat by nearly double the voter ballots.

Several other members of the council were re-elected, although concerns over Giesbrecht’s role remain. News 1130 reported that one group member, Ron Jackman, was “outraged” due to Giesbrecht’s previous payment and sought his resignation.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

754 comments on “Kwikwetlem chief re-elected despite controversy

  4. Pingback: play-subway-surfers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*