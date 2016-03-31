Ledcor releases new ‘Etiquette Guidelines’

Set of suggestions in place to keep restaurant customers online
By Jamal Al-Bayaa, Staff Writer.
In a press conference on March 22, Ledcor executives announced the release of their new “Server Relations and Etiquette Guide,” a manifesto on what to do and not to do in a restaurant.
The new guidelines aim to effectively educate all Ledcor employees on how to properly interact with servers while at a restaurant.
“Although it is mainly for the use of business meetings and company dinners,” Vice-President Jim Logan said, “we implore our employees to internalize these ideals and bring them into their personal lives as well.”
The guidelines, some speculate, are a reaction to the Dwight Brissette case that finalized a few days ago. In the case, a BC Supreme Court ruling against Mr. Brissette in his claim that he wasn’t legally accountable for touching Katrina Coley’s backside and calling her “Kitty-Kat,” due to the fact that he was drunk.
“Haven’t you seen those Snickers commercials—the ‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry’ campaigns? Yeah… well that’s me,” he said, “I’m not me when I’m drunk!”
It is likely that the guidelines are a part of Ledcor’s attempts to regain some of their lost image after the incident, but nevertheless, it contains some insightful tips on being a decent person that many in the company may not have heard before.
Item #7 on the list states: “Do not bring a bell and ring it every time you want coffee. That may be acceptable at home or in the office, but restaurants are public places and you can’t do that there.”
Item #12 states that employees of Ledcor are never to compliment their servers in a way that they wouldn’t compliment Paul McElligott, Ledcor’s president of resources and transportation. He is described to be a gruff, half-bald white man who gives his wife a stern look when she says “I love you.”
In the guidelines, it says specifically that “Mr. McElligott only talks about efficiency, performance, and occasionally a new haircut if it catches him by surprise. In restaurant dealings, Ledcor employees will be expected to operate under the same principle.”
While the suggestions are teeming with restrictions such as: “Do not sing to your server unless you’re familiar with Disney musicals,” and “Under no circumstances should any Ledcor employee spray a server with perfume on account of her being sweaty from work”, a few positive suggestions have also been incorporated. “Smile” “Say thank you” and “Tip well” are all included in the memo, with a big smiley face next to each one of them. Along with “Tip well” was a note on why that’s important.
It reads: “Although tipping is a cruel system for servers, and they should really be given pay raises to $11.85 instead of just tips, it is not acceptable to neglect to tip as a way to show support for their cause.
More productive forms of encouragement are speaking to MLA’s in the area, many of whom Ledcor already has working relationships with.”
NDP Leader Tom Mulcair expressed his open approval of the guidelines the following Thursday, saying that they were a good first step for all companies to implement if they’re serious about having morally centered, good-hearted employees.
He tweeted: “Justin Trudeau proves time and time again that he isn’t focusing on the issues that matter most to Canadians. While servers experience this kind of pain, he is focusing on racking up a deficit and burdening tomorrow’s youth with it. #NDP #Elections2019”
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web
site is magnificent, let alone the content!
you’re truly a excellent webmaster. The website loading speed is amazing.
It sort of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
In addition, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve performed a excellent task on this topic!
Hi there! I am aware this is type of off topic however i was wondering which blog platform are you currently using with this website?
I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m taking
a look at options for one more platform. I would personally be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of an effective
platform.
It is not my novice to head to see this website, i
am visiting this website dailly and get nice information from this point daily.
Hi just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two
different web browsers and both show the same results.
No matter if some one searches for his vital thing, thus he/she
wishes to be available that in more detail, thus
that thing is maintained right here.
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having a difficult time locating it but,
I’d want to send an e-mail. I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you may well
be considering hearing. Either way, great blog and that i enjoy seeing it develop with
time.
Pretty! This has been a really wonderful
post. Many thanks for providing these details.
Alguém copiou e colou no seu mural do face uma foto minha do meu perfil, não sei como removê-la, ja bloquei a pessoa e a foto continua lá o que fazer ???
Howdy, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot
of spam comments? If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything
you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s
driving me mad so any assistance is very much appreciated.
Ce impareranno?Bene o male si va verso l’approdo da essi auspicato…al momento giusto si tireranno fuori, denunceranno l’inciucio un pò come ha fatto berlusconi con monti, al momento buono si è tirato fuori e ha fatto credere che tante misure già prese dal suo governo (l’imu ad es.) fosse una inqua iniziativa del governo tecnico
You can certainly see your skills in the work you write.
The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they
believe. At all times follow your heart.
What’s up to all, how is everything, I think every
one is getting more from this web site, and your views are fastidious designed for new people.
I could not resist commenting. Exceptionally well written!
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this
website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
Plz answer back as I’m looking to construct
my own blog and would like to know where u got this from.
cheers
Normally I don’t learn article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to try and do so!
Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, quite
great article.
bookmarked!!, I love your website!
Normally I don’t learn post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look at and do so!
Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, quite nice post.
If you are going for finest contents like I do, just
pay a visit this web page daily since it gives quality contents, thanks
Spot on with this write-up, I truly think this web site needs much more
attention. I’ll probably be returning to read more, thanks for the advice!
Hello, this weekend is good for me, for the reason that this moment i
am reading this fantastic educational paragraph here at my residence.
Greetings! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say
I really enjoy reading through your posts.
Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same topics?
Thanks for your time!
I am really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog.
Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see
a great blog like this one nowadays.