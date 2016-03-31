Posted on by

Ledcor releases new ‘Etiquette Guidelines’

 

Set of suggestions in place to keep restaurant customers online

By Jamal Al-Bayaa, Staff Writer.

In a press conference on March 22, Ledcor executives announced the release of their new “Server Relations and Etiquette Guide,” a manifesto on what to do and not to do in a restaurant.

The new guidelines aim to effectively educate all Ledcor employees on how to properly interact with servers while at a restaurant.

“Although it is mainly for the use of business meetings and company dinners,” Vice-President Jim Logan said, “we implore our employees to internalize these ideals and bring them into their personal lives as well.”

The guidelines, some speculate, are a reaction to the Dwight Brissette case that finalized a few days ago. In the case, a BC Supreme Court ruling against Mr. Brissette in his claim that he wasn’t legally accountable for touching Katrina Coley’s backside and calling her “Kitty-Kat,” due to the fact that he was drunk.

“Haven’t you seen those Snickers commercials—the ‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry’ campaigns? Yeah… well that’s me,” he said, “I’m not me when I’m drunk!”

It is likely that the guidelines are a part of Ledcor’s attempts to regain some of their lost image after the incident, but nevertheless, it contains some insightful tips on being a decent person that many in the company may not have heard before.

Item #7 on the list states: “Do not bring a bell and ring it every time you want coffee. That may be acceptable at home or in the office, but restaurants are public places and you can’t do that there.”

Item #12 states that employees of Ledcor are never to compliment their servers in a way that they wouldn’t compliment Paul McElligott, Ledcor’s president of resources and transportation. He is described to be a gruff, half-bald white man who gives his wife a stern look when she says “I love you.”

In the guidelines, it says specifically that “Mr. McElligott only talks about efficiency, performance, and occasionally a new haircut if it catches him by surprise. In restaurant dealings, Ledcor employees will be expected to operate under the same principle.”

While the suggestions are teeming with restrictions such as: “Do not sing to your server unless you’re familiar with Disney musicals,” and “Under no circumstances should any Ledcor employee spray a server with perfume on account of her being sweaty from work”, a few positive suggestions have also been incorporated. “Smile” “Say thank you” and “Tip well” are all included in the memo, with a big smiley face next to each one of them. Along with “Tip well” was a note on why that’s important.

It reads: “Although tipping is a cruel system for servers, and they should really be given pay raises to $11.85 instead of just tips, it is not acceptable to neglect to tip as a way to show support for their cause.

More productive forms of encouragement are speaking to MLA’s in the area, many of whom Ledcor already has working relationships with.”

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair expressed his open approval of the guidelines the following Thursday, saying that they were a good first step for all companies to implement if they’re serious about having morally centered, good-hearted employees.

He tweeted: “Justin Trudeau proves time and time again that he isn’t focusing on the issues that matter most to Canadians. While servers experience this kind of pain, he is focusing on racking up a deficit and burdening tomorrow’s youth with it. #NDP #Elections2019”

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

23 comments on “Ledcor releases new ‘Etiquette Guidelines’

  1. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
    you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web
    site is magnificent, let alone the content!

  2. you’re truly a excellent webmaster. The website loading speed is amazing.

    It sort of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
    In addition, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve performed a excellent task on this topic!

  3. Hi there! I am aware this is type of off topic however i was wondering which blog platform are you currently using with this website?

    I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m taking
    a look at options for one more platform. I would personally be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of an effective
    platform.

  5. Hi just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly.

    I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two
    different web browsers and both show the same results.

  7. Does your site have a contact page? I’m having a difficult time locating it but,
    I’d want to send an e-mail. I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you may well
    be considering hearing. Either way, great blog and that i enjoy seeing it develop with
    time.

  10. Howdy, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot
    of spam comments? If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything
    you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s
    driving me mad so any assistance is very much appreciated.

  11. Ce impareranno?Bene o male si va verso l’approdo da essi auspicato…al momento giusto si tireranno fuori, denunceranno l’inciucio un pò come ha fatto berlusconi con monti, al momento buono si è tirato fuori e ha fatto credere che tante misure già prese dal suo governo (l’imu ad es.) fosse una inqua iniziativa del governo tecnico

  15. I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this
    website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
    Plz answer back as I’m looking to construct
    my own blog and would like to know where u got this from.
    cheers

  16. Normally I don’t learn article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to try and do so!
    Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, quite
    great article.

  22. Greetings! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say
    I really enjoy reading through your posts.
    Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same topics?
    Thanks for your time!

  23. I am really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog.
    Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
    Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see
    a great blog like this one nowadays.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*