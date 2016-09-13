Lena Dunham becomes a literal Nazi; attributes it to her “quirky sense of humour”

No one was surprised, just disappointed

By Rebecca Peterson, Interim Humour Editor

“You know, it’s not meant to be taken seriously,” said Dunham on Sunday, arm raised aloft in a Nazi salute.

Lena Dunham, creator of HBO’s show Girls, has faced public controversy recently with her questionable actions and statements, most recently accusing Odell Beckham Jr. of refusing to speak to her at a gala based on her appearance. She seemed to feel that her choice of clothing—a tux—was daring and confusing for men, and resulted in the athlete not objectifying her the way he should have. Eventually she explained her comments were a result of her sometimes inaccessible sense of humour, assuring everyone that the jokes were “feminist” and liberal in origin.

Now, in another far-reaching attempt at controversial humour, Dunham has been seen attending Neo-Nazi rallies and dressing in Gestapo garb, complete with red and black armband.

“You know, it’s just irony,” Dunham said, passing out pamphlets titled Hitler Did Nothing Wrong to bystanders. “It’s not meant to be taken seriously. I’m just quirky, you know? Probably no one gets it because they’re threatened by me, sexually. Like look at these people avoiding me—they’re probably wondering, like, ‘What is that person under that shapeless Nazi uniform? Is it a woman? Can I have sex with it?’ They’re not seeing the big picture. I’m the voice of a generation.”

Critics of Dunham have suggested that this stunt is nothing more than a desperate bid for attention, while her few remaining supporters have half-heartedly mumbled “Well, Girls is a pretty progressive show, so like… she can’t be that bad, right?”

“Honestly if people are offended by me, it’s probably because I’m so progressive and liberal and incredibly special,” Dunham said, goose-stepping along the sidewalk as the Other Press struggled to keep up with her. “I mean, I’m a girl who likes wearing tuxes. I wrote a book detailing how I molested my younger sister. I’m not like the other girls. I don’t know why anyone would ever criticize me. It’s just my sense of humour.”